My Girlfriend is the Man! — When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect

On July 23 and 24, 2025, My Girlfriend is the Man! premiered its first and second episodes on Viki. The upcoming two episodes will air on July 30 and 31 at 10:50 pm KST.The show follows the story of university student Park Yun-jae (ASTRO’s Yoon San-ha), an astronomy major. His dating life takes an unexpected turn when one day his girlfriend Ji-eun (OH MY GIRL's Arin) wakes up in a man’s body.Unsure of what caused it, she approaches Yun-jae, now calling herself Kim Ji-hoon (played by Yoo Jung-hoo), and shares the situation. The couple agrees not to separate. Instead, they choose to wait for a way to return Ji-eun to her original form.My Girlfriend is the Man! release date &amp; global timeThe next episodes of My Girlfriend is the Man! will release on July 30 and 31. The 12-part K-drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 pm KST on KBS2. Here’s the full release rundown across regions.Time ZoneRelease TimeKorea Standard Time10:50 pmIndian Standard Time7:20 pmPacific Standard Time (PST) 6:50 amEastern Standard Time (EST) 9:50 amCentral Time (CT) 8:50 amGlobal audiences can watch the show on Viki and Viu.What’s ahead in My Girlfriend is the Man! episodes 3 &amp; 4?A still from My Girlfriend is the Man! (Image via @Viki)In the 3rd and 4th episodes of My Girlfriend is the Man!, Ji-eun returns to her original form as a woman. But just as things begin to settle, her parents confront her, asking why she didn’t tell them about the transformation earlier.Tensions rise again, especially with the entry of Kang Min-ju into their lives. While Yun-jae doesn’t seem inquisitive about Min-ju, it looks like he fails to clear things up with Ji-eun. Meanwhile, Min-ju and Yun-jae are seen heading to a club together, complicating the situation further.My Girlfriend is the Man! episode 1 &amp; 2 recapMy Girlfriend is the Man! premiere opens with Ji-hoon handing over documents to Yun-jae, declaring that he is his girlfriend. What follows then is a flashback. Ji-hoon, originally a woman named Ji-eun, is seen at a job interview.After that, she meets her boyfriend, Yun-jae, outside, who brings flowers and comfy slippers to replace her heels. Noticing cuts on her legs, he carefully bandages them before they go out for lunch. Later, before parting ways, they share a kiss, only to be interrupted by Ji-eun’s older sister, Kim Ji-hye.At home, the couple packs for an overnight trip as Yoon-jae readies a pendant gift while Ji-eun does her skincare. However, the next morning, Ji-eun wakes up transformed into a male body. Her sister is shocked upon seeing Ji-eun’s transformation, but eventually comes to believe her.Soon after, Yoon-jae comes to pick up Ji-eun, but her sister says she’s sick. Ji-eun, now Ji-hoon in male form, stays inside while Yoon-jae starts leaving fruit at her door daily. Eventually, Ji-hoon shows up at Yun-jae’s place and reveals that he is Ji-eun, his girlfriend. Confused, Yun-jae refuses to believe it.To prove it, Ji-hoon recalls personal memories only Ji-eun would know. Still unconvinced, Yun-jae meets Ji-eun’s sister. Ji-hye explains it’s a family curse that once hit their mom and has now passed to Ji-eun.The episode flashes back to how Ji-eun and Yun-jae first met on a blind date. Yun-jae returns the next day, trying to process it all, and even helps Ji-hoon with many things to get used to them. The confusion persists, but Yun-jae visits again that night, saying they’ll take a cheat code together.The second episode of My Girlfriend is the Man! opens with young Ji-eun learning about the strange transformation when her family reveals that her mother once went through the exact same change. Cut to the present, Yun-jae is about to use the supposed “cheat code” (a kiss), but he pauses.Ji-hoon decides to visit his parents but struggles to explain the situation, ultimately leaving. He then stops by Yu-ri’s place to wish her birthday. She initially mistakes him for a stranger, but is shocked when he reveals who he really is.Still lost on how to deal with her new reality, Ji-hoon spends more time with Yun-jae. They hang out as friends (playing games and bonding), and Yun-jae promises to stick by her side until things settle. He even gives her an electric shaver, showing his support most practically.Soon, Yun-jae’s sister, Park Yoon-ah, spots them together. Back home, she confronts Yun-jae with a lengthy personality questionnaire (100 questions, to be exact) meant for Ji-hoon.Turns out, she is crushing on Ji-hoon and is now trying to dig for clues. Yun-jae, blackmailed into it, ends up passing the quiz to Ji-hoon to fill out. Meanwhile, Yu-jae’s junior at their café job, Lee Min-hyuk, is setting up blind dates.He asks Yun-jae to join, but he declines, so Min-hyuk turns to Ji-hoon, who agrees to go. However, the girls end up ditching the date. Drunk, Ji-hoon ends up at Min-hyuk’s place. Concerned, Yoon-jae visits and stays overnight. Episode 2 ends with him waking up, shocked to see Ji-eun back in her original female form.New episodes of My Girlfriend is the Man! are released every Wednesday and Thursday.