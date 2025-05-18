“Gwansik cabbage is diabolical”- Fans react hilariously to IU’s No Laughing birthday party cast’s When Life Gives You Tangerines cosplay

South Korean singer-songwriter and actress IU celebrated her birthday with a special event on the latest episode of Yoo Byung-jae's show on YouTube. The title of the episode was "IU's No Laugh Birthday Party, Where You Can't Laugh."

The series, hosted by Yoo Byung-jae, has featured many celebrities, including Chaa Eun Woo, Byeon Woo-seok, and others. It's a concept in which neither the guest nor the cast is allowed to laugh.

The My Mister actress celebrates her birthday on May 16, and she turned 32 this year. To try to make her break the rules, the cast members dressed as different characters from her latest Netflix show, When Life Gives You Tangerines. As a result, she had to hold back her laughter throughout the episode, which aired on Yoo Byung-jae's official YouTube channel on May 16.

Once the episode was released, fans were quick to react to the hilarious setting of the episode. One fan in particular noted Gwan Sik's (Park Bo-gum) character from When Life Gives You Tangerines, dressed like a cabbage.

The fan commented:

"Gwan sik cabbage is diabolical"

From cross-dressing to over-the-top costumes, the cast left no stone unturned to furnish the episode with their humor-laced antics. Here's what some more fans said:

"IU’s birthday party — where no one’s allowed to laugh, yet joy lingers in every corner. a celebration wrapped in silence, filled with quiet smiles, playful hearts, and hidden laughter. in this strange little world, happiness whispers louder than laughter ever could," one fan wrote.

"I laughed so hard watching this. Love it when they made our birthday girl smile and laugh that much," another fan wrote.

"I couldnt stop laughing watching this, so fun. I'm glad everyone had good time celebrating IU's bday. Am happy knowing that many people loves IU," another fan replied.

Fans had varied reactions to singer-actress's No-Laugh Birthday Party. IU struggled to keep a straight face as the cast members appeared in their funny cosplay outfits.

"She won't even try. She'll laugh too much here," a fan wrote.

"It's her birthday, but we're receiving so many gifts instead," another fan wrote.

"AHAHAHAHA my gurrll literally struggling to hold her laughter," another fan replied.

All you need to know about IU's upcoming projects

After successfully wrapping up When Live Gives You Tangerines, the singer-songwriter and actress has begun preparing for her next romance fantasy drama, 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife, opposite Byeon Woo-seok. In this drama, IU plays the role of a conglomerate heir's second generation.

Woo-seok portrays the role of the second prince of the fictional South Korea, which has a constitutional monarchy in place. The two cross paths and begin a fateful journey of love, life, and everything in between. Further information on the drama, such as its episode count, release date, and supporting cast, is still awaited.

Outside of this drama, her upcoming activities have yet to be announced. However, she continues to make appearances on talk shows and variety shows such as G-Dragon's Good Day, and her own talk show Palette, where she discusses her work, her new ventures, and more.

In other news, When Life Gives You Tangerines won four awards: Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Choi Dae-hoon), Best Supporting Actress (Yeom Hye-ran), and Best Screenplay.

