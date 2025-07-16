"She deserves better"- Better Late Than Single viewers react to Minhong's empowering advice to Ji-su about choosing the right partner

Netflix released episodes 4 to 6 of Better Late Than Single on July 15, 2025. Viewers quickly turned their attention to one standout contestant, Lee Min-hong. She is known for her honesty, independence, and emotional maturity. Minhong won hearts when she offered comforting and empowering advice to fellow castmate Ji-su about being selective in love.

Ad

At 28, Minhong is the oldest among the female contestants. She came into the show with more dating experience than the rest. She revealed she had gone on around 20 to 30 blind dates in just seven months through matchmaking services arranged by her mother.

Her now-viral conversation with Ji-su occurred when the latter expressed doubt about being too picky. Minhong gently reminded her that while we don’t choose our parents or children, we can, and should, choose our partners based on what truly suits us.

Ad

Trending

She said:

"Honestly we can't choose our parents and our kids, the universe decides all that. But you can choose your boyfriend, So we just have to choose according to our own needs. If he's not it, he's just not it then."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite her confidence in her appearance and high personal standards, even judging someone by how they hold chopsticks, Minhong has been open about wanting to grow emotionally.

She also acknowledged that although she can be blunt, she hopes to be more open to love during the show.

Her guidance to Ji-su touched fans' hearts. Many fans called her honest and wise. An X user, @Rachel76966216, wrote:

"My fav girl on the show. She helps everyone. I noticed that when everyone went to her for advice she would be also a bit teary but she stayed strong. I hope she had someone who notice her weakness and help her express as well. She deserves better men wise."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many declared her their favorite for her kindness, wisdom, and self-awareness.

"i love how she become everyone's therapist, I NEED HER TOO," a fan commented.

"She has become one of my favs after the latest episodes. She has such a cool and strong personality," an X user wrote.

"YESS!! love how she validated jisu's worries and how she willingly gave tips to yeomyung despite liking the same guy. minhong," a user remarked.

Ad

"Minhong is the best girl in the show. She’s a good listener and advicer. Jisu, Yeomyeong and Jaeyun look up to her. Minhong also worried about Jaeyun," another one said.

Others also expressed their reactions towards her and wished for her to find someone suitable.

"She's actually full of wisdom. I like her takes about life in general. I'm sure if Minhong leaves alone, she'll be fine. The girl knows exactly what she wants in life and in a relationship," a fan added.

Ad

"Minhong is cool! I love how she shared such empowering advice with Jisu about choosing the right partner. It’s our choice! We should never lower our standards! Jisu, you deserve someone better! And Minhong, you’re a star! Here’s to you finding the best too!," a netizen wrote.

"Minhong famous era im glad she's my pick since day1," another one said.

Ad

More about Better Late Than Single: Format, contestants, and recap till episode 6

Better Late Than Single is Netflix’s latest Korean dating reality series, which first aired on July 8, 2025. It features men and women who have never dated before. The show takes a makeover-meets-romance approach. It guides contestants through styling, communication, and confidence-building sessions.

The format includes personal challenges, blind dates, random pairings, and expert advice from celebrity mentors. The panel includes Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden, known as the “Cupid Experts.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s the full list of contestants of Better Late Than Single

Women of Better Late Than Single

Lee Min-hong (28)

Kang Ji-su (26)

Kim Yeo-myung (26)

Yi Do (27)

Park Ji-yeon (26)

Kim Mi-ji (27)

Men of Better Late Than Single:

Noh Jae-yun (27)

Kim Seung-li (27)

Kim Sang-ho (27)

Ha Jeong-mok (26)

Kang Hyun-kyu (26)

Lee Seung-chan (31)

Episodes 1 to 3 of Better Late Than Single introduced the awkward but endearing first interactions and several mismatched crushes. The early dates were light-hearted. It involved games like choosing drinks or winning claw machine prizes to secure partners.

Ad

Emotional stakes began to rise in episodes 4 to 6 of Better Late Than Single. As the contestants began opening up, love triangles and self-doubt emerged. Min-hong had a date with Jeong-mok at a haunted house where she was visibly smitten.

However, Jeong-mok’s attention soon shifted to Yi Do. Meanwhile, Ji-su became the center of attention for three men, Sang-ho, Seung-li, and Hyun-kyu, leaving her overwhelmed.

Better Late Than Single returns with episodes 7 and 8 on July 22, and the final two episodes are scheduled to drop on July 29.

Better Late Than Single has already entered Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English TV shows and ranks second in South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More