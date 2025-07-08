Better Late Than Single cast: Occupation, ages, cupids, and all you need to know

Netflix’s newest dating reality show, Better Late Than Single, premiered on July 8, 2025. The show quickly drew attention for its fresh concept. The first three episodes are already streaming, and episodes 4 to 6 are set for release on July 15, followed by episodes 7 and 8 on July 22. The final two episodes are scheduled to air on August 9 and 10.

The show features “motae-solo” contestants, people who have never dated in their lives and follows their journey from awkward first meetings to emotional transformations. Better Late Than Single is produced by Kakao Entertainment.

A unique feature is the role of the “Cupid Experts.” It is a panel of celebrity hosts, including singer-actor Seo In-guk, actress Kang Han-na, comedian Lee Eun-ji, and musician Car, the Garden. Each of them is assigned to mentor certain contestants and will offer personalized guidance and emotional support throughout the show.

Viewers of Better Late Than Single also get commentary from these experts, adding entertainment and heart to each episode. It puts a twist on classic Korean dating formats like Single’s Inferno but with a more emotionally focused, makeover-style theme.

The series introduces these lifelong singles in a structured process. Before cohabitation begins, they receive training in styling, fitness, communication, and mindset. From there, they move into a retreat where they go on dates, complete challenges, and explore connections.

Netflix and Kakao Entertainment have positioned Better Late Than Single as both a makeover show and a genuine relationship journey. It will show how even those with no romantic experience can navigate love with help, growth, and confidence.

Meet the cast of Better Late Than Single: Names, ages, and occupations

Here are the contestants who are part of the dating journey on Better Late Than Single:

Men:

Noh Jae-yun (27): A 3D designer for TV and film, quirky and kind-hearted, mentored by Seo In-guk.

Kim Seung-li (27): Lived in Brazil for over a decade, focused on fitness, now seeking love.

Kim Sang-ho (27): An Engineer who went to an all-boys school and served in the military, rebuilding self-care habits.

Ha Jeong-mok (26): Signed up after his twin found love; cheerful, funny, and gaining fashion confidence.

Kang Hyun-kyu (26): Mixologist and medical student at Chung-Ang University, socially shy but ready to try.

Women:

Kang Ji-su (26): A homebody from all-girls schools, she hopes to gain confidence around men.

Kim Yeo-myung (26): Describes herself as a “sunny bulldozer,” focused on health and glow-up.

Lee Min-hong (28): Been on 20–30 blind dates; known to be blunt but open to change.

Yi Do (27): Geography teacher and student; previously invited to EXchange but had no ex.

Park Ji-yeon (26): Grew up without a father figure, working through trust issues with the help of therapists.

The show offers an inside-out makeover for each contestant. There will be challenges like overnight dates and personal coaching that allow genuine growth. Therefore, in addition to being a dating competition, it focuses on emotional development.

The next batch of Better Late Than Single will drop on July 15. Episodes 7–8 will air on July 22, and the finale episodes on August 9 and 10.

