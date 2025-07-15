Better Late Than Single episodes 4-6 recap: Jae-yun steps up with a confession, while love triangles intensify as Jeong-mok competes for Yi Do

On July 15, 2025, Netflix released episodes 4 to 6 of the new Korean reality show Better Late Than Single. The series spotlights nine adults who have never dated — referred to as "born-singles." Chosen from over 4,000 applicants, the participants aren’t influencers or celebrities. They’re everyday people starting their first try at love.
Before filming began, all nine participants underwent a six-week self-improvement program. Each chose a focus activity, like grooming, fitness, communication, or therapy.
The process was overseen by the show’s hosts: Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden. After the glow-up, the cast spent nine days together at a resort on Jeju Island. With no one’s job or age disclosed, they entered a dating camp-style setting to build connections and open up to romance.
Better Late Than Single episode 4: Is the new female participant Japanese?
The first episode of Better Late Than Single kicked off with Jeong-mok and Min-hong heading out for their first outing together, which was a spooky date at a haunted house. Elsewhere, Sang-ho spent time with Mi-ji, the Japanese language instructor. Their meet-up was smooth, and they seemed to connect well.
Jae-yun and Ji-yeon also paired up for a walk around a field covered in pink muhly grass. They clicked photos, and Ji-yeon encouraged him to face his fears with confidence. Later, the “Eternal Singles Night” brought all the participants together. This segment officially introduced Mi-ji to the group, and each woman shared her age and profession:
- Mi-ji (27) – Japanese language teacher
- Ji-su (26) – Ballet dancer
- Do (26) – Geography teacher
- Ji-yeon (26) – Music producer
- Min-hong (28) – Works in fashion marketing
- Yeo-myung (26) – College student, majoring in Business Administration
Following the introductions, Mi-ji returned to her room and later selected Hyu-kyu and Seung-chan as her top two picks. Next, for the “spot date” rounds, the women dropped in on the men with cue cards in hand, picking spontaneous partners. Jeong-mok unexpectedly ended up having two separate meetups with Do.
Better Late Than Single's episode 4 ended with Ji-su and Seung-li having a heartfelt moment. He handed her a handwritten note, which she later read in her room, visibly touched.
Better Late Than Single episode 5: Sang-ho, Seung-li & Hyun-kyu compete for Ji-su’s attention
Tensions began to rise as a tighter bond formed between Do and Jeong-mok. However, elsewhere, sparks of rivalry flew between Seung-li, Sang-ho, and Hyun-kyu as they all vied for Ji-su’s attention.
A new twist came via the in-app “Dating Newsletter” alert. It announced the opening of the “5-Minute Library," which is a private space available for one hour to read participants' personal diaries. Each visitor gets five minutes inside and can return multiple times during the hour. Jae-hyun used this time to read about Yeo-myung and take notes. Ji-yeon, meanwhile, spent her slot reading up on Jae-hyun's.
Next came a competitive challenge, which was a punching machine. The contestant with the highest score gets first pick for a partner on the upcoming double dates. Seung-li topped the list and selected Ji-su, whereas Hyun-kyu placed second and picked Yeo-myung. Meanwhile, Jeong-mok paired up with Do. Sang-ho chose Mi-ji, and Jae-hyun ended up with Ji-yeon. Seung-chan paired with Min-hong.
The double dates unfolded in three different locations. First, Seung-li, Ji-su, Sang-ho, and Mi-ji headed for a makgeolli-tasting date, which quickly turned into a drinking contest between Seung-li and Sang-ho. Their over-competitive streak irritated Ji-su.
Meanwhile, Jeong-mok and Do enjoyed a bowling date with Hyun-kyu and Yeo-myung. Jeong-mok stood out by showing steady care toward Do. On the ATV ride, Jae-hyun, Ji-yeon, Seung-chan, and Min-hong shared a more adventurous time.
However, emotions ran high as Jae-hyun made his interest in Yeo-myung a little too clear, unintentionally hurting Ji-yeon. Though he tried to distance himself gently, guilt caught up with him. Once back at the house, Jae-hyun broke down alone in his room, overwhelmed by the situation in Better Late Than Single episode 5.
Better Late Than Single episode 6: Jae-hyun confesses to Yeo-myung, Do & Jeong-mok grow closer
Min-hong and Yeo-myung sat down for a quiet chat, bonding over shared struggles and mutual understanding over Jeong-mok. Later that evening, Yeo-myung opened up to Jeong-mok about her feelings, but it was clear his heart leaned toward Do for now.
Meanwhile, a tarot reader joined, and Do and Ji-yeon stopped by for a quick reading. Elsewhere, Ji-su and Hyun-kyu ended up in a lengthy one-on-one where Hyun-kyu did most of the talking, venting his worries. His behavior later drew heat from Seung-chan, who called him out for monopolizing Ji-su’s time.
The next morning, Ji-su had a direct moment with Sang-ho, letting him know he was no longer her pick. In a new segment, the guys got to pick who they wanted to go on dates with.
Better Late Than Single episode 6 concluded with Jae-hyun stepping up and finally confessing his feelings to Yeo-myung. Ji-su got picked by Sang-ho, Seung-li, and Hyun-kyu. Jeong-mok went with Do, which left Min-hong and Ji-yeon without partners. Chan’s decision remains under wraps, and it’s still unclear whether Mi-ji will be chosen in the next round.
Better Late Than Single is available to stream on Netflix.