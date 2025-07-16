Netflix dropped episodes 4 to 6 of Better Late Than Single on July 15, 2025, and this week, attention turned to Jeong-mok for how he treats the women around him. From the start, he’s stayed committed to Yi Do, even as Min-hong and Yeo-myung showed interest in him.

Ad

In episode 4 of Better Late Than Single, when Jeong-mok was matched with Min-hong for a one-on-one outing, he first asked her if he should keep his glasses on, checking in with her opinion before heading out.

During the date, Jeong-mok was seen carrying her purse and gently holding her hand. Later, on his long-awaited bowling date with Yi Do, he noticed she was sitting in direct sunlight in the car and kept checking if the AC was reaching her. On the lanes, when Yi Do struggled to hit her shots, he kept cheering her on.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeong-mok's thoughtful behavior didn’t go unnoticed. His rapport with Yi Do is getting attention, but it’s his overall respectful treatment of women that’s drawing praise online.

"Jeongmok is THE man. THE gentleman! he knows how to treat a woman n focuses on ONE, so considerate, acts of service, HE LISTENS, has sense, speaks gently, and knows how to make your heart flutter he came to #BetterLateThanSingle on a mission to show men, this is how you do it!," an X user commented.

Ad

ᵃʳᶜʰⁱᵛᵉ @jaebinic LINK jeongmok is THE man. THE gentleman! he knows how to treat a woman n focuses on ONE, so considerate, acts of service, HE LISTENS, has sense, speaks gently, and knows how to make your heart flutter he came to #BetterLateThanSingle on a mission to show men, this is how you do it!

Ad

Fans are applauding his small, consistent acts – from listening carefully and speaking politely to showing basic awareness and care.

"GURL, WHY IS JEONGMOK SUDDENLY ACTING LIKE A PRO? ARE YOU GUYS SURE THIS MAN HAS NEVER DATED ANYONE?! The way he says all the right things to Minhong—now I get why she’s so down bad for him," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Everyone, I’m telling you—Jeongmok is definitely single by choice. There is no way no one likes this man, or ends up liking him, if this is how he treats women. He’s insane. I’m just watching, and I’ve already fallen in love with him," a user mentioned.

"He'll get her first girlfriend if he's more considerate, because i think he already has the basics of dating. imo he's gonna make it on this show!," a person shared.

Ad

Many are calling him the ultimate “green flag” and the new dating “standard" in Better Late Than Single.

"Jeongmok, Are you sure you're single and hv no dating experience? He is really good at communicating. I hope Minhong doesn't misunderstand his intentions since she seems to overthink😂(she thought Jaehyun him likes her in previous epi)," a netizen said.

Ad

"YALL JEONG MOK IS THE STANDARD✋🏻😭 Where can I find a guy like him????," a viewer noted.

"Jeong mok from blts!!! i’d fall so hard for him. like?? he notices everything, even the tiniest stuff. such a green flag! he listens, he cares, he’s consistent, vocal, loyal, and gwapo!! pls don’t disappoint me next eps 😭," another fan added.

Ad

What is Netflix's Better Late Than Single about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

On July 8, Netflix premiered a new Korean reality show, Better Late Than Single, following nine adults who’ve never been in a relationship. They are called motae-solo in Korean, meaning “single since birth.”

Selected from over 4,000 entries, the cast comprises regular people, not influencers or public figures. Before the main shoot, all nine joined a six-week pre-filming boot camp.

Each picked a personal area to work on, like grooming, fitness, therapy, or conversation skills. This preparation phase was led by Cupids Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden.

Ad

The filming of Better Late Than Single took place over nine days at a resort on Jeju Island. In a dating-camp setup, the participants tried building real romantic connections without knowing each other's age or profession.

The aim was to spark honest emotions without outside labels. The format takes cues from Single's Inferno, but this time focuses on first-timers stepping into romance.

Better Late Than Single can be streamed on Netflix!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More