"Yi do crying because of jisu next week" — Better Late Than Single episode 6 cliffhanger leaves viewers confused despite Jeong-muk's romantic progress

Netflix’s Better Late Than Single left viewers reeling after episode 6 was released. On July 15, 2025, Netflix released episodes 4–6, which ended with a surprise twist. The closing scene showed Yi Do in tears. She was seen delivering an emotional line that immediately sparked confusion and debate among fans.

This emotional cliffhanger felt especially jarring given her growing closeness with Jeong-mok. He is the only contestant she mutually chose during first impressions. Throughout episodes 4–6 of Better Late Than Single, Yi Do and Jeong-mok’s bond steadily deepened. Even when the two were paired up with others, they kept consistently choosing each other, as evident in their choices for the secret date.

It built a connection that many fans believed was the show’s strongest. However, in the preview of next week's Better Late Than Single episodes, Yi Do was seen on the floor crying.

"They took everything! Who do they think they are?" she said.

Jeong-mok had expressed his feelings clearly, and Yi Do appeared to be slowly letting her guard down. Their chemistry was evident in quiet conversations and laughs. Even the judges seemingly took note of their genuine chemistry.

However, the sudden shift at the end—Yi Do crying alone—confused fans who had been rooting for the pair. Some speculated whether Ji-su or another cast member was the reason behind her tears.

"I guess the scene where yi do crying because of jisu next week," one fan tweeted.

Other Better Late Than Single viewers also chimed in to discuss the possibilities. Others questioned if it was a misleading edit.

"What happened to Yi Do and how can I wait for a week????????" a fan commented.

"fvckkk why was yi do crying like that??? who should i fight?!" an X user wrote.

"I wonder what made yido cried. Since we all know jeongmok is a jikjin and yido already made her choice. I really dont want any more drama," another one said.

"The last scene where Yido cried, a cliffhanger. I’m telling you editor-nim… I've watched so many dating shows and I will not fall for that. I trust Jeongmok," a netizen remarked.

Still, most fans hoped it wouldn’t undo the bond she had formed with Jeong-mok, who had shown steady affection and patience.

"im at episode 5 and i need jeong-mok and yi do to end up together or else i will riot!!! i've never felt this level of kilig in a dating show, not even in all 4 seasons of single's inferno," an X user wrote.

"After all that, Jeongmok’s mind still didn’t change—it’s still Yido. Gurl, Yido, I’m telling you… just give this man a chance!" a fan added.

"Glad the 'chair' I put down for them last week wasn't just wishful thinking. Yi Do & Jeong Mok are so cute!" another one said.

What we know so far: Cast, plot, and episode highlights from Better Late Than Single

Better Late Than Single is Netflix and Kakao Entertainment’s 2025 dating reality series. It features 10 contestants, all of whom have never dated before. These "motae-solos" undergo makeovers, coaching, and dating challenges to build confidence and form connections.

Better Late Than Single offers emotional growth along with romance. It is a unique setup that includes style training and advice from celebrity “Cupid Experts” like Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, and Lee Eun-ji.

The male cast of Better Late Than Single includes Ha Jeong-mok, Noh Jae-yun, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Seung-li, Kang Hyun-kyu, and Lee Seung-chan. The female participants are Yi Do, Kang Ji-su, Lee Min-hong, Park Ji-yeon, and Kim Yeo-myung.

Episodes 1–3 of Better Late Than Single introduced the cast and saw early dates and miscommunications. In episodes 4–6, however, love triangles and emotional decisions took center stage. Ji-su had multiple suitors but struggled to choose. Meanwhile, Min-hong faced heartbreak over Jeong-mok's attention toward Yi Do.

Despite some contestants still figuring things out, the main romantic arc between Jeong-mok and Yi Do has been the most consistent until now.

Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on July 22. Episodes 1 to 6 are currently available on Netflix to stream.

