"Do it right or not have it at all"- Be Passionately in Love fans slam Liu Haocun & Wang Anyu's kiss scenes, suspect a no-kissing clause

Fans of Be Passionately in Love are unhappy with how the romance is shown. The drama, which started on May 28, tells the story of two very different people who reunite after years and fall in love again. On June 3, 2025, many complained on social media about the “fake kiss scenes” between the leads, Liu Haocun and Wang Anyu.

However, what was intended to be a swoon-worthy love story has sparked more criticism than praise. This is primarily because of its restrained on-screen intimacy.

The source of fans’ frustration stems from the camera techniques used during pivotal kiss moments in Be Passionately in Love's recent episodes. Just as the characters lean in, the scene cuts away, zooms out, or uses blocking to obscure their lips. This prevents viewers from witnessing any actual kiss.

This stylistic choice has not gone unnoticed, especially by those who read the original web novel. In the novel, the heroine is bold and unafraid of expressing affection. Many believe that the adaptation has lost some of its romantic authenticity due to the missing physical connection.

An X user, @lovveback, wrote,

"they cut bpil kiss scene so badly LIKE LITERALLY WHAT THE HECK and it happened twice?? pls do it right or not have it at all."

Speculation quickly spread online. Many suspected that Liu Haocun might have a no-kissing clause in her contract. This wouldn’t be the first time such discussions surfaced. Her past drama Derailment also drew similar remarks. Some netizens feel that if she’s unwilling to participate in on-screen kisses, she should avoid taking roles in romance dramas altogether.

"swear I won’t forgive those who deleted the scene, my heart still burns from the pain I’m feeling today," a fan added.

"m going to be honest, what is missing from this drama is the actual KISS. considering the title itself & how they shamelessly talk about their physical need for each other ugh," another one said.

"SO SWEET... THEIR HUGS AND THEY KISSED... BUT WHY ARE THEY CUTTING THEIR KISS SCENE HUH??," an X user commented.

"If im not wrong she doesn’t do kiss scenes," a fan remarked.

Book fans, in particular, feel the onscreen chemistry falls flat in Be Passionately in Love without authentic romantic gestures.

"ugh this was my concern when i knew she was the fl here bc she doesn't do kiss scenes (i get it) but the kiss scenes are literally important in the novel bc it's part of how their relationship will progress and the cut/fake kissing scenes just doesn't feel the same,"another person wrote.

"kr???!!!!!! online discourses said they even use stand in for that fake kissing scene and i have no idea why???!!!," a netizen remarked.

"Nothing kills the buzz of a romantic drama more than a fake kiss scene. Not having one is far better than getting a poorly edited one!," a user wrote.

Be Passionately in Love novel comparison, Liu Haocun’s acting history & what comes next

Be Passionately in Love, also known as Xian Ru Wo Men De Re Lian, is adapted from a web novel by Er Dong Tu Zi. It tells the story of Xu Zhi, a spirited and fearless girl, and Chen Lu Zhou, a sensitive academic achiever. Their journey spans from high school mischief to post-exam romance, with a twist of fate bringing them back together after separation.

The novel is known for its heartfelt, bold, and often physically affectionate depiction of young love, something the drama has notably softened. Netizens point out that Be Passionately in Love diverges from the novel, especially in romantic depth.

Liu Haocun’s history with limited physical affection in her projects adds fuel to this observation. Her roles in Derailment, Ride On (with Jackie Chan), and other films rarely required her to portray physical romance onscreen like in Be Passionately in Love. Some suggested this as a deliberate image management strategy, while others suspected a formal clause preventing such scenes.

Wang Anyu, on the other hand, is no stranger to romance dramas and has previously displayed strong chemistry with co-stars. Fans feel that the lack of lip contact in Be Passionately in Love may be holding back his full potential in this role.

Whether it’s a creative decision or a contractual clause, Be Passionately in Love has undoubtedly become a talking point for its unconventional take on physical romance. As episode 14 releases, viewers are still holding onto hope that future episodes may bring more emotional resolution.

