"Jackie Chan of Korea" — Fans in awe as Good Boy behind-the-scenes reveals Park Bo-gum's intense stunt work without body doubles

On June 2, 2025, behind-the-scenes footage from the JTBC drama Good Boy was shared online. It showed actor Park Bo-gum performing several stunts without relying on body doubles. The clips featured him running alongside a moving vehicle with his hand inside the car and diving face-first into muddy terrain after a staged hit—scenes many initially assumed were done using stunt actors.

Park Bo-gum, who portrays Olympic boxer-turned-policeman Yoon Dong-joo, took on the physical demands of the role with striking realism. His dedication reminded fans of his previous work in When Life Gives You Tangerines, where he famously swam through open waters for a dramatic scene.

Viewers reacted to the new footage, comparing Park Bo-gum to global action icons and praising his passion and physical commitment to the craft. One X user, @JustJinki, wrote:

"Is he the Tom Cruise/Jackie Chan of Korea? He didn't use a stunt double when he swam in WLGYT and now this? He's doing the stunts himself. Bogummy is just so strong & has balls of steel for being someone so sweet & soft-hearted."

Social media quickly filled with praise, with one user commenting that they originally assumed the mud dive was the work of a double.

"HE DID THAT FOR REAL?! Bogum really ran next to the car with his hand inside by HIMSELF?!?? Bogum doing his own stunts like it’s nothing like huge RESPECT to him and his dedication to his craft!," a fan remarked.

"don’t know whether to laugh or cry! This comedy-chaos mixed with thriller-suspense is so fun to watch! And Park Bogum as Yoon Dongju keeps proving why he’s a blank canvas — endlessly versatile and constantly surprising," an X user added.

"He really did jumped into the mud like in the drama . I thought the one who jumped was the stunt double, and bogum just did the take after DJ already in the mud. Not to mention the multiple takes for the hit. Bogummy worked so hard for dongju," another one said.

"That is some tom cruise level sh*t," a fan added.

Others expressed shock and admiration over Park Bo-gum's willingness to perform such stunts himself. Many remarked that his duality, soft-hearted in persona yet fiercely driven on set, made his performance even more impressive.

"He is solid, vigorous , indestructible - our gold medalist boxer YoonDongJu . ParkBoGum The Actor , you deserve an applause," a fan commented.

"I mean, this guy literally swam the jeju sea himself in #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines, I'm not surprised if he does all his stunts," an X user wrote.

"wtf.......... no way..... he really filmed that running scene with his arm stuck at the window and alongside a moving car..... the dedication to his craft is on the next level.....," another person said.

More about Park Bo-gum's Good Boy, plot, and release details

Park Bo-gum's behind-the-scenes scenes reflect the intense training and dedication required for Good Boy. The series follows a group of former Olympic athletes recruited into the police force. Alongside Park Bo-gum, the ensemble cast includes Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok. Together, they form the “Goodvengers.” Each plays characters with past careers in competitive sports like shooting, fencing, and wrestling.

Directed by Shim Na-yeon (The Good Bad Mother) and written by Lee Dae-il (Life on Mars), the drama mixes slapstick humor, emotional storytelling, and thrilling action. Yoon Dong-joo (played by Park Bo-gum) is a once-celebrated gold medalist who now navigates patrol life and grueling fieldwork after being demoted within the police force. His struggle to reclaim purpose becomes the core of the show.

According to Newsen, episode 1 aired on May 31 and recorded a solid 4.8% nationwide rating, peaking at 7.3% in minute-by-minute viewership. The show quickly set itself apart for its visuals, pacing, and emotional moments. Even the show’s original soundtrack, featuring the high-energy track “GET IN THE RING” by MAX, added to the impact. The show is planned for 16 episodes, wrapping up in late July.

As per the release schedule, Good Boy airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC at 10:40 PM KST and streams globally via Amazon Prime Video.

