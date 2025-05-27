On May 26, 2025, KST, Park Bo-gum made an unannounced visit to JTBC’s nightly news broadcast, stepping in to read the weather forecast. The appearance took viewers by surprise.

He was dressed in the official Team Korea uniform, which included the national flag badge. Park read out the forecast for the next day, staying aligned with standard news format. After the segment aired, social media platforms saw a wave of comments.

"Well, I never had 'Park Bo-gum does the weather' on my 2025 bingo card 😂😍 You never fail to surprise me @BOGUMMY," an X user commented.

The cameo was tied to promotions for Good Boy, a new sports-themed JTBC drama, in which Park plays the lead. The series is set to debut on May 31 at 10:40 pm KST. JTBC is pushing multiple campaigns ahead of its release, using media appearances to drive visibility.

"A talented person is talented in everything 🥰♥️Bravo, Bogummy 👍👏," a fan remarked.

"As May 31 is getting closer, the weather is getting hot 🥵My heart temperature is raising awaiting for the real summer heat 💗 I won’t scare if it rains coz G🌞🌞D B🫶🏻Y will keep me warm 🥰 Your promoting activities are always so cute and creative 😊," a user mentioned.

"I couldn't have been more surprised 😲 Yeah.. you got us good @BOGUMMY 😂 May the weather always be peaceful and warm where you are 🌬💋♥️," a person shared.

More fan reactions read:

"Congratulations you are wonderful in anything you do ,🫶🫶🫶🫶," a netizen said.

"Woo! So surprised 😍 it must be good and hot weather there 😆," a viewer noted.

"Bogummy is so cool. This is some new level of promotion," another fan added.

New "Fighting ver.” poster released for Park Bo-gum's forthcoming Good Boy drama

JTBC has confirmed that Park Bo-gum will headline its new action-comedy drama Good Boy. The series follows five retired athletes who join the police through a special fast-track scheme.

In Good Boy, Park Bo-gum plays Yoon Dong-joo, a former boxing gold medalist. He’s joined by Kim So-hyun as Ji Han-na, who won gold in shooting. Lee Sang-yi will appear as fencing silver medalist Kim Jong-hyun.

Heo Sung-tae plays wrestling bronze medalist Go Man-sik. Tae Won-suk rounds out the team as Shin Jae-hong, a former discus thrower who also claimed bronze. A fresh promo poster, titled the “Fighting” version, has been revealed.

It comes after two earlier posters named “Hero” and “Winner.” In this version, the five main leads walk forward in national tracksuits, each holding a symbol from their past sport.

Dong-joo lifts his boxing belt overhead. Han-na holds a rifle across her back. Jong-hyun grips his fencing blade. Man-sik crouches with a towel around his neck. Jae-hong stands tall, discus in hand.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum is also heading back to meet fans. THEBLACKLABEL confirmed his 2025 fan meeting, PARK BO GUM FAN MEETING TOUR [BE WITH YOU].

This will be his first major fan meet since his recent acting gigs, including When Life Gives You Tangerines and forthcoming Good Boy.

The agency dropped a teaser poster for the tour. It shows a tram numbered 810 at a quiet stop, under a clear sky. The design uses soft shades of green and blue. Dates and cities for the fan meetings haven’t been released yet.

