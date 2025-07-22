  • home icon
  • “He’s so precious” — Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung for sending a congratulatory flower wreath to a newly opened local Waffle franchise store

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:05 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung expresses his appreciation towards a waffle store by sending a gift (Image via Weverse)

Taehyung of BTS recently sent a congratulatory flower wreath to a newly opened Waffle franchise store, as noticed by netizens on July 22, 2025. A Korean netizen reportedly shared a photo of the bouquet on their daily blog, drawing attention to this gesture. The large bouquet predominantly featured shades of pink, with a variety of flowers creating a vibrant arrangement.

A long pink sash attached to the bouquet carried a heartfelt message:

"BTS V - May every moment of your life bloom like a flower."

Fans took to social media to applaud Taehyung for his kindness and humility in supporting a small, newly launched business. Many also pointed out his well-known love for waffles, saying this gesture is his way of showing appreciation and encouragement.

A fan praised him saying,

"He's so precious."
His thoughtful move has been warmly praised across social media.

"I'm sure he like waffles they make there," a fan mentioned.
"This is so sweet," another fan said.
"I'll take it as tae-crumbs," a fan remarked.
"Reminds me of when taehyung brought waffles for hoseok while he was filming the MORE mv," another fan mentioned.

Other fans continued to praise the singer.

"He is such a kind sweet n utterly charming man and so thoughtful..we love u Taetae," a fan expressed.
"He is an Angel who gives people strength to achieve their dreams. He is really an inspiration for everyone. He is a kind-hearted boy," another fan remarked.
"You'll always be the most beautiful soul to ever exist," a fan stated.
BTS' Taehyung is currently in the United States along with bandmates Jungkook and Jimin

Taehyung’s love for waffles has been evident long before this recent gesture. Back in 2023, during the shoot for j-hope’s MORE music video, V went out of his way to travel a long distance to bring him waffles at the practice room.

Currently, V is in the United States with his bandmates, reportedly preparing for BTS’ 2026 comeback activities.

Just a day before, Taehyung was spotted with Jungkook and Jimin at the Korean barbecue restaurant named Baekjeong in Los Angeles. Fans present at the restaurant shared videos of the trio online. While some were delighted to see them, many netizens expressed anger over this invasion of the members’ private time.

Beyond this, not much is known about the current whereabouts or activities of the trio. However, fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to see what the members are working on for their much-anticipated comeback.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Edited by Somava
