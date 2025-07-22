“He’s so precious” — Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung for sending a congratulatory flower wreath to a newly opened local Waffle franchise store

Taehyung of BTS recently sent a congratulatory flower wreath to a newly opened Waffle franchise store, as noticed by netizens on July 22, 2025. A Korean netizen reportedly shared a photo of the bouquet on their daily blog, drawing attention to this gesture. The large bouquet predominantly featured shades of pink, with a variety of flowers creating a vibrant arrangement.A long pink sash attached to the bouquet carried a heartfelt message:&quot;BTS V - May every moment of your life bloom like a flower.&quot;Fans took to social media to applaud Taehyung for his kindness and humility in supporting a small, newly launched business. Many also pointed out his well-known love for waffles, saying this gesture is his way of showing appreciation and encouragement.A fan praised him saying,&quot;He's so precious.&quot;His thoughtful move has been warmly praised across social media.&quot;I'm sure he like waffles they make there,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;This is so sweet,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I'll take it as tae-crumbs,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Reminds me of when taehyung brought waffles for hoseok while he was filming the MORE mv,&quot; another fan mentioned.Other fans continued to praise the singer.&quot;He is such a kind sweet n utterly charming man and so thoughtful..we love u Taetae,&quot; a fan expressed.&quot;He is an Angel who gives people strength to achieve their dreams. He is really an inspiration for everyone. He is a kind-hearted boy,&quot; another fan remarked.&quot;You'll always be the most beautiful soul to ever exist,&quot; a fan stated.BTS' Taehyung is currently in the United States along with bandmates Jungkook and JiminTaehyung’s love for waffles has been evident long before this recent gesture. Back in 2023, during the shoot for j-hope’s MORE music video, V went out of his way to travel a long distance to bring him waffles at the practice room.Currently, V is in the United States with his bandmates, reportedly preparing for BTS’ 2026 comeback activities.Just a day before, Taehyung was spotted with Jungkook and Jimin at the Korean barbecue restaurant named Baekjeong in Los Angeles. Fans present at the restaurant shared videos of the trio online. While some were delighted to see them, many netizens expressed anger over this invasion of the members’ private time.Beyond this, not much is known about the current whereabouts or activities of the trio. However, fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to see what the members are working on for their much-anticipated comeback.