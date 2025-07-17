“Feminist king”- Fans react as BTS’ j-hope goes viral for his honest dating advice about men to ARMY during fan call

BTS’ j-hope has given humorous dating advice once again, to the delight of his fans. On July 16, during his Weverse video call fansign event, fans had many fun interactions with him, but one particular moment stood out.

When a fan asked Hobi what kind of men she should avoid while dating, he simply replied,

“You should be cautious about all of them.”

The spontaneous and unexpected response made fans burst into laughter. Many fans perceived it as j-hope subtly showing his support for women, through his considerate nature.

Paising the star, fans dubbed him:

“Feminist king,”

More praises followed as fans continued to comment:

"He said it!!!!! i'm taking his advise seriously." A fan said.

"Hobi meant it when he penned "All without a man, you are killin' it, girl" A fan coined with the star's lyric.

"Oh my feminist King you spilled FACTS." A fan exclaimed.

Fans even called him a "green flag" and commented upon how he is different from the other men:

"He is a girl's girl." A fan playfully said.

"He is SO real for that!!" Another fan exclaimed.

"Such a GREEN FLAG." A fan remarked.

j-hope's CHARM OF HOPE event was held online on Weverse on July 16

BTS’ j-hope’s CHARM OF HOPE video call event was held for a few selected fans on Weverse on July 16, 2025. Besides the much-talked-about dating advice, fans praised him for so many other reasons. He brought his signature humor and warmth to the event, making it full of laughter and sweet moments.

One fan asked him for a kiss through the screen, but he respectfully declined with a playful response. He joked,

“No, no, I’m not going to give a kiss. How could I give a kiss? I’m already in my thirties.”

His lighthearted comment invited laughter from his fans and others.

Another heartwarming moment came when a non-Korean fan named Jenny expressed her feelings in Korean, telling j-hope how much he inspires her and how his presence brings her comfort and joy. She even mentioned that she practiced a lot just to say those words in Korean. The BTS star complimented her language skills and responded saying:

“Thank you, Jenny.”

j-hope made the entire event memorable for the fans, especially his female fans.

