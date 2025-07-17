Low Life: When will episodes 4-5 release and what to expect?

Disney+ drama Low Life, featuring Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, and more, unveiled the first three episodes of the crime thriller show through the OTT platform. The show depicts the story of Oh Gwan-seok (depicted by Ryu Seung-ryong), an uncle who taught that money is the most important thing in the world to his nephew Oh Hee-dong (played by Yang Se-jong).

Ad

After receiving an offer for retrieving a pottery vase and other items near Sinan Port, Oh Gwan-seok and Oh Hee-dong decided to change their fates from illegal sellers to respected businessmen. In the previous episode of Low Life, Yang Jeong-suk convinced Chairman Cheon to buy limited items from Song.

Later, she told Oh Hee-dong that she would look into the items and try to increase the number. It is yet to be seen how Yang Jeong-suk will fix the issue of the number of pottery. Notably, episodes 4 and 5 of Low Life are set to air on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on Disney+.

Ad

Trending

Ad

What to expect from Low Life starring Ryu Seung-ryong episode 4? possibilities explored

Low Life episode 4 will showcase that Oh Gwan-seok, along with his team, including Na Dae-shik, Im Jun-cheol, Ha Yeong-su, Captain Hwang Tae-sun, and Seok-bae, take a boat in the evening to inspect the area. On the other hand, Professor Kim and his team members will also hop on a boat, aiming to check the place.

Ad

Curiosity arises as to what will happen between the parties in the middle of the sea, where they are set to get caught if they are not careful. Additionally, fans also look forward to what will happen between Seon-ja and Oh Hee-dong; will he fulfill her wish to take her to Seoul as promised?

Ad

Moreover, Oh Hee-dong and Yang Jeong-suk are not connected to each other due to their deal. Fans may look forward to how Im Jeon-cheol would react when he finds out what happened between them. Furthermore, Chairman Cheon is quite strict towards Yang Jeong-suk; his reaction is also anticipated.

South Korean actor Lee Dong-hwi plays the role of the cop Sim Hong-gi, based in Mokpo, only appearing briefly in the second episode. His role is anticipated to play a significant part in the storyline; it is yet to be seen how he is connected to Captain Hwang Tae-sun’s former employees.

Ad

Low Life episode 3 recap

Ad

In Low Life episode 3, after Yang Jeong-suk limited the number of pottery items they would purchase, Song Gi-tae rushed to his friend, who had made over 500 pots to be sold to Chairman Cheon. His friend suggested that he should sell the real ones from the sea to politicians who don't use money to bribe. While the fake ones are to be passed on to Chairman Cheon.

Oh, Hee-dong requested Seon-ja to look at what Professor Kim does at the café and around. He said that he will help her leave Mokpo and fulfill her dream of going to Seoul. Later, Professor Kim came to the café with Jang Beol-gu, where he called Seon-ja and tried to be friendly with her.

Ad

Kim tried to touch her inappropriately, but she stopped him. Professor Kim offered her money to be close to the people from Seoul, including Oh Hee-dong. However, Seon-ja seemed disinterested, and before she could refuse, her colleague took the money.

Meanwhile, the crime action drama Low Life episode 4 is set to be aired on July 23, 2025, on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More