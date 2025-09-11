"The chaotic Woori couple is here!"- Fans thrilled as SBS unveils teaser for Choi Woo-sik & Jung So-min's upcoming romcom Would You Marry Me

SBS releases the first teaser for its upcoming drama Would You Marry Me on September 11, 2025. The romantic comedy is slated to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 pm KST as part of the network’s Friday-Saturday lineup.Would You Marry Me tells the story of a man and woman who agree to a 90-day contract marriage with one goal of winning a luxurious newlywed home. The teaser is shared through SBS’s official social media channels describing the drama,&quot;&quot;Would you be my husband?&quot; Choi Woo-shik X Jung So-min, a fake-marriage couple's newlywed romantic comedy for homeownership SBS New Friday-Saturday Drama Would You Marry Me October 10 [Fri] 9:50 PM First Broadcast&quot;In the preview, Jung So-min takes on the role of Meri, who discovers her fiancé is cheating on her. Heartbroken and drunk, she crosses paths with Woo-ju, portrayed by Choi Woo-sik. From that point on, they find themselves thrown into unpredictable encounters, where fleeting gestures gradually build an unexpected intimacy.The release of the teaser quickly drew attention online, with fans expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming series.Viewers were quick to highlight the playful chemistry between Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min. One fan commented,&quot;The chaotic Woori couple is here!!! Mark your calendars, everybody.&quot;Connie | on WYMM era 🏡 @kooneekoooLINKThe chaotic Woori couple is here!!! Mark your calendars, everybody. #WouldYouMarryMe #JungSoMin #ChoiWooShikViewers noted how naturally the lead pair embodied the dynamics of a romcom couple. Many expressed that even within a short teaser, the duo managed to capture both humor and heart. They convinced them that the series would deliver the charm and chaos of a classic romantic comedy.nana ~ queen mantis @ChosoHoursLINKCLEAR THE AREAAAA CLEAR THE AREAAA, WOORI ARE GOING TO BE THE NEW IT COUPLEsha @matchariesuLINKthis teaser alone already convinced me they’re gonna serve real romcom like those two are basically phds in romcoms😭😭😭Michelle @PrettySominFanLINKWatching this teaser already made me laughed out loud because of the duo’s chaotic yet funny vibes.😆Can’t wait for October to arrive soon! 👍😉Many pointed out how perfect the pairing of Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min was, dubbing them the ultimate romcom duo. Others highlighted the teaser’s tone, saying it promised laugh-out-loud fun and adding the series to their must-watch lists for October.Zurumi @Zulmi_CumiLINKWhen Romcom Queen meets Romcom King 🤝🏻WaterCat @Watercat85LINKIs tomorrow Oct.10? This teaser exceeded my expectation tho...... This looks laughing on top of your lungs kind of fun! #JungSoMin #ChoiWooShik #WouldYouMarryMeSarang @sarassom94LINKI know this will be the peak of comedy😂𝘣𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑒 🫐 @flvffyberrieLINKA rom-com featuring #ChoiWooShik #JungSoMin is going to be twice as funny. Added to my october dramas listChoi Woo-sik and Jung So-min shine in first teaser of SBS romcom Would You Marry MeThe first teaser of Would You Marry Me begins by introducing Me-ri, portrayed as a candid and straightforward character. She does not hesitate to speak her mind, even during formal a work presentation. Her life takes a sudden turn when she discovers her fiancé, played by Seo Beom-jun, is having an affair.Reeling from the betrayal, a devastated and intoxicated Me-ri encounters Woo-joo, a wealthy chaebol heir who, coincidentally, shares the same name as her ex-fiancé. In a moment of impulsive honesty, she asks him,“Will you be my husband?”The preview then shifts to scenes of the two posing for a wedding photo shoot, with Woo-joo in a tuxedo holding Me-ri, in a bridal gown, by the waist. Although they promise to keep their arrangement a secret, they must convincingly play the role of a loving newlywed couple in public.Woo-joo is shown carefully tucking Me-ri’s hair behind her ear and softly reminding her that others are watching. Me-ri expression quickly changes into a warm smile, carrying out the pretense. The teaser emphasizes their dynamic through spontaneous displays of closeness, hinting at a lighthearted romance as their story unfolds.SBS' Would You Marry Me introduces, Kim Woo-joo played by Choi Woo-sik. He is the fourth-generation successor of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery with an 80-year history. As the company’s marketing team leader, he is known for his perfectionism and sharp logic, though often labeled a narcissist.Following the death of his father, he shoulders the responsibility of taking over the family business. His path unexpectedly collides with Yoo Me-ri, a designer from a partner firm, leading him into the unforeseen arrangement.Yoo Me-ri portrayed by Jung So-min, on the other hand, is a spirited and outspoken designer who finds herself in a difficult position. After her engagement falls apart she also becomes a victim of a housing scam.She is desperate to hold onto the luxurious townhouse she secured through a newlyweds’ contest. With her plans unraveling, she impulsively proposes a fake marriage to Kim Woo-joo.Would You Marry Me is written by Lee Ha-na, who also penned Rookie Cops (2022), Cunning Single Lady (2014), and The Time We Were Not in Love (2015). The drama is set to deliver a mix of lighthearted comedy, heartfelt romance, and unexpected twists.Would You Marry Me is already capturing viewers' curiosity ahead of its October 10 premiere.