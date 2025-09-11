  • home icon
  "The chaotic Woori couple is here!"- Fans thrilled as SBS unveils teaser for Choi Woo-sik & Jung So-min's upcoming romcom Would You Marry Me

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 11, 2025 09:52 GMT
Jung So-min and Choi Woo-sik in Would You Marry Me (Image via X/@SBSNOW)
Jung So-min and Choi Woo-sik in Would You Marry Me (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

SBS releases the first teaser for its upcoming drama Would You Marry Me on September 11, 2025. The romantic comedy is slated to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 pm KST as part of the network’s Friday-Saturday lineup.

Would You Marry Me tells the story of a man and woman who agree to a 90-day contract marriage with one goal of winning a luxurious newlywed home. The teaser is shared through SBS’s official social media channels describing the drama,

""Would you be my husband?" Choi Woo-shik X Jung So-min, a fake-marriage couple's newlywed romantic comedy for homeownership SBS New Friday-Saturday Drama Would You Marry Me October 10 [Fri] 9:50 PM First Broadcast"
also-read-trending Trending

In the preview, Jung So-min takes on the role of Meri, who discovers her fiancé is cheating on her. Heartbroken and drunk, she crosses paths with Woo-ju, portrayed by Choi Woo-sik. From that point on, they find themselves thrown into unpredictable encounters, where fleeting gestures gradually build an unexpected intimacy.

The release of the teaser quickly drew attention online, with fans expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming series.Viewers were quick to highlight the playful chemistry between Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min. One fan commented,

"The chaotic Woori couple is here!!! Mark your calendars, everybody."
Viewers noted how naturally the lead pair embodied the dynamics of a romcom couple. Many expressed that even within a short teaser, the duo managed to capture both humor and heart. They convinced them that the series would deliver the charm and chaos of a classic romantic comedy.

Many pointed out how perfect the pairing of Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min was, dubbing them the ultimate romcom duo. Others highlighted the teaser’s tone, saying it promised laugh-out-loud fun and adding the series to their must-watch lists for October.

Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min shine in first teaser of SBS romcom Would You Marry Me

The first teaser of Would You Marry Me begins by introducing Me-ri, portrayed as a candid and straightforward character. She does not hesitate to speak her mind, even during formal a work presentation. Her life takes a sudden turn when she discovers her fiancé, played by Seo Beom-jun, is having an affair.

Reeling from the betrayal, a devastated and intoxicated Me-ri encounters Woo-joo, a wealthy chaebol heir who, coincidentally, shares the same name as her ex-fiancé. In a moment of impulsive honesty, she asks him,

“Will you be my husband?”

The preview then shifts to scenes of the two posing for a wedding photo shoot, with Woo-joo in a tuxedo holding Me-ri, in a bridal gown, by the waist. Although they promise to keep their arrangement a secret, they must convincingly play the role of a loving newlywed couple in public.

Woo-joo is shown carefully tucking Me-ri’s hair behind her ear and softly reminding her that others are watching. Me-ri expression quickly changes into a warm smile, carrying out the pretense. The teaser emphasizes their dynamic through spontaneous displays of closeness, hinting at a lighthearted romance as their story unfolds.

SBS' Would You Marry Me introduces, Kim Woo-joo played by Choi Woo-sik. He is the fourth-generation successor of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery with an 80-year history. As the company’s marketing team leader, he is known for his perfectionism and sharp logic, though often labeled a narcissist.

Following the death of his father, he shoulders the responsibility of taking over the family business. His path unexpectedly collides with Yoo Me-ri, a designer from a partner firm, leading him into the unforeseen arrangement.

Yoo Me-ri portrayed by Jung So-min, on the other hand, is a spirited and outspoken designer who finds herself in a difficult position. After her engagement falls apart she also becomes a victim of a housing scam.

She is desperate to hold onto the luxurious townhouse she secured through a newlyweds’ contest. With her plans unraveling, she impulsively proposes a fake marriage to Kim Woo-joo.

Would You Marry Me is written by Lee Ha-na, who also penned Rookie Cops (2022), Cunning Single Lady (2014), and The Time We Were Not in Love (2015). The drama is set to deliver a mix of lighthearted comedy, heartfelt romance, and unexpected twists.

Would You Marry Me is already capturing viewers' curiosity ahead of its October 10 premiere.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

