  • "CF KING"- Fans celebrate as Ottogi credits BTS' Jin for 20% overseas sales surge of Jin Ramen, highest in 5 years

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 10, 2025 11:06 GMT
Jin in Ottogi Ramen
Jin in Ottogi Ramen's campaign (Image via Instagram/@otoki_global)

Ottogi’s Jin Ramen has recorded a 20% increase in overseas sales in the first half of 2025. As per South Korean media outlet Global Economics's report on September 9, 2025, this hike marks the brand’s highest international performance in 5 years. The growth is attributed to the promotional campaigns featuring BTS member Jin.

The oldest BTS member has been officially appointed as the global brand ambassador for Jin Ramen on February 26, 2025. The singer's image appears on the packaging of the ramen's instant and cup noodles.

These have been made available in Korea, the United States, Canada, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and several other countries. Since then his impact on the brand’s reputation soon reflects in consumer reactions as per the outlet.

Online discussions and social media mentions of the ramen's brand have increased significantly. The overlap between the product name and Jin’s stage name has attracted attention from fans worldwide as per Global Economics.

also-read-trending Trending

The brand recently expanded into Costco stores in California, where initial stock quickly sold out. The Korea Enterprise Reputation Institute further highlights the BTS member's brand power, ranking him first in the individual idol brand reputation index.

As news circulates on social media, fans express their pride and excitement, celebrating the success of both the brand and their favorite artist. They highlight the tangible impact of his endorsement on consumer behavior and product popularity. One fan comments,

"CF KING JIN IMPACT JIN OTOKI GLOBAL AMBASSADOR"
Many fans share how the oldest BTS member’s involvement has influenced their choices. Some note that they began trying different flavors or seeking out the ramen brand in stores because of his association with the brand. A lot of them share stories of how his role as Ottogi’s global brand ambassador has inspired them to purchase the product for the first time.

Many fans share that they either rarely eat ramen or have never considered the brand of ramen before, but the singer’s involvement changes that. Social media has been filled with posts celebrating his impact.

Ottogi expands global reach as BTS Jin's campaign boosts international sales

An Ottogi representative talked to Global Economics on September 9, about the company seeing a significant rise in global interest in Korean food. The representative noted,

“Since the Jin campaign began in earnest in April, our overseas sales in the first half of this year have grown by approximately 20% year-on-year. We anticipate continued growth in interest and demand.”
Ottogi’s global strategy varies by region as per the South Korean media outlet. In the United States, the company has focused on expanding its retail presence, including a launch at Costco.

As per the report, Jin Ramen cups have been initially stocked at 64 stores in Northern California. However rapid sellouts have prompted a doubling of supply and plans to expand to southern regions later in the year. Analysts note that the Costco launch has helped build brand recognition and trust among local consumers.

In Southeast Asia, the company is also reporting steady growth. Its Vietnamese subsidiary increased sales from 45.2 billion won in 2021 to 84.1 billion won last year, supported by halal certification and products tailored to local preferences.

Performance data of growth states as per the report, that, overseas sales in the first half of 2025 has reached 196.3 billion won. This growth is 18.3% increased from the previous year and accounting for 10.8% of total sales. It marks the highest overseas contribution in 5 years. Previously in 2024, overseas sales has increased 8.7% to 361.4 billion won.

An industry insider notes to Global Economics, that the campaign with the BTS' vocalist is strengthening Ottogi's global brand presence and that the growing interest in Korean food. As per them,

“The BTS Jin campaign is not only delivering short-term results, but also enhancing brand competitiveness through global marketing and content strategies. The continued expansion of the K-food market, combined with the global spread of K-content, is expected to sustain this growth.”

In other news related to the Super Tuna singer, on September 8, 2025, he received the Choice Individual Award at the fact music awards 2025.

