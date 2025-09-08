  • home icon
  "CONGRATULATIONS JIN" trends on social media as the BTS member wins the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025

"CONGRATULATIONS JIN" trends on social media as the BTS member wins the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:56 GMT
BTS Jin (Image via Weverse/BTS and Instagram/@thefact_tma)
BTS Jin (Image via Weverse/BTS and Instagram/@thefact_tma)

On September 8, 2025, BTS member Jin was awarded the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025. He secured the first place in FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo category accumulating a total of 3,632,290 votes, accounting for 42% of the total votes.

This marked the second time Jin receiving this award in the same category, having previously received it in 2022. Finishing in second place was Lim Young-woong, the South Korean ballad, pop, and trot singer, who previously won this category twice (2023, 2024). He received 3,417,461 votes.

The FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo is entirely determined by fan votes. This year’s voting period ran from August 18, 2025 at 12 pm to September 8 at 12 pm (KST).

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to celebrate the BTS member’s achievement, sharing messages of pride, congratulations, and admiration. The surge in posts from fans led to the phrases like "CONGRATULATIONS JIN", "TMA WINNER SUPERSTAR JIN" and various hastags with the singer’s name trending on social media platform X. One fan commented,

"YESSSSSS CONGRATULATIONS JIN!!! GREAT JOB ARMY THANK YOU ALL FOR VOTING "
Several fans shared their joy, pride, and love for the BTS member. Many highlighted not only his achievement but also the collective effort of fans who voted tirelessly throughout the voting period.

In addition to celebratory posts, many fans reacted with excitement over the singer’s win against strong competition in the FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo category. Fans shared their pride in his achievement while emphasizing the effort it took to secure the win.

They also noted the significance of surpassing Lim Young-woong, a strong contender with one of the largest fanbases in South Korea and a history of dominating the category. The comments reflected not only admiration for the Super Tuna singer's achievement but also gratitude toward fellow fans for their dedication and teamwork during the voting period.

Jin sets multiple records with sold-out RunSeokjin Ep. Tour as BTS prepares for comeback in 2026

In news related to Jin, BTS members, including him, recently returned to South Korea after a stay in Los Angeles. In USA the band spent time in preparations of the group’s comeback album scheduled for release in spring 2026.

Previously in August of 2025, the idol completed his first solo world tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, which ran during the summer of 2025. The tour opened on June 28–29 in Goyang before moving to Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London.

The tour concluded on August 9–10 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The tour featured 18 shows across 9 cities, all of which were sold out. The success of the tour resulted in several milestones.

Still from the tour (Image via Weverse/BTS)
Still from the tour (Image via Weverse/BTS)

As per Mint, the vocalist became the Asian soloist with the highest gross ($32.5 million) and largest attendance (217,000) on Billboard’s Top Tours Monthly Chart. He also became the first Asian soloist to surpass $30 million in gross and 200,000 in attendance on the same chart.

In addition, the Rope It singer made history as the first Asian soloist to headline and sell out back-to-back shows at the O2 Arena in London. His 2 performances at Kyocera Dome in Osaka generated $9.6 million as per Newsen.

This marked the highest Boxscore for an Asian soloist on Billboard’s Top Boxscores Monthly Chart. The world tour also received critical acclaim, earning a perfect 5-star rating from Rolling Stone.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter released his second album Echo on May 16. The album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200, and its lead track Don’t Say You Love Me entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90.

The 2025 edition of The Fact Music Awards is scheduled to take place on September 20 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

