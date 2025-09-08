"CONGRATULATIONS JIN" trends on social media as the BTS member wins the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025

On September 8, 2025, BTS member Jin was awarded the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025. He secured the first place in FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo category accumulating a total of 3,632,290 votes, accounting for 42% of the total votes.This marked the second time Jin receiving this award in the same category, having previously received it in 2022. Finishing in second place was Lim Young-woong, the South Korean ballad, pop, and trot singer, who previously won this category twice (2023, 2024). He received 3,417,461 votes.The FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo is entirely determined by fan votes. This year’s voting period ran from August 18, 2025 at 12 pm to September 8 at 12 pm (KST).Following the announcement, fans took to social media to celebrate the BTS member’s achievement, sharing messages of pride, congratulations, and admiration. The surge in posts from fans led to the phrases like &quot;CONGRATULATIONS JIN&quot;, &quot;TMA WINNER SUPERSTAR JIN&quot; and various hastags with the singer’s name trending on social media platform X. One fan commented,&quot;YESSSSSS CONGRATULATIONS JIN!!! GREAT JOB ARMY THANK YOU ALL FOR VOTING &quot;Several fans shared their joy, pride, and love for the BTS member. Many highlighted not only his achievement but also the collective effort of fans who voted tirelessly throughout the voting period.ꜰɪᴍᴀʏ⚝⋆ @WinterseesawLINK🏆Congratulations #JIN for winning ”FNS CHOICE AWARDS INDIVIDUAL” at The Fact Music Awards 2025! 👏💜 CONGRATULATIONS JINseb 🐱 @taelody_LINKMY HITMAKER PRINCESS I LOVE U너의 공주 ⁷🍎 @putisprincessLINKbiggest congratulations to Seokjin🥹💜 and also to ARMY who made this happen. teamwork really makes the dream work. a truly well-deserved moment! 🎉 #JINIn addition to celebratory posts, many fans reacted with excitement over the singer’s win against strong competition in the FAN N STAR Choice Award Solo category. Fans shared their pride in his achievement while emphasizing the effort it took to secure the win.They also noted the significance of surpassing Lim Young-woong, a strong contender with one of the largest fanbases in South Korea and a history of dominating the category. The comments reflected not only admiration for the Super Tuna singer's achievement but also gratitude toward fellow fans for their dedication and teamwork during the voting period.queen_dami @jujubekimchiLINKI'd love to think that some ajummas change their hearts and abstain from voting the opponentAlissa @Alissa79238497LINKGirl did we just win against lim young woong?!!! Hello?!?! Congratulations to Jin and thank you to all the armys who voted 😭💜life&amp;amp;us @lifeis_mehLINKAre you saying our hardwork payed off and we beat The LYW fans??!!! Also congrats armys Group Hug!!너의 공주 ⁷🍎 @putisprincessLINKbiggest congratulations to Seokjin🥹💜 and also to ARMY who made this happen. teamwork really makes the dream work. a truly well-deserved moment! 🎉 #JINJin sets multiple records with sold-out RunSeokjin Ep. Tour as BTS prepares for comeback in 2026In news related to Jin, BTS members, including him, recently returned to South Korea after a stay in Los Angeles. In USA the band spent time in preparations of the group’s comeback album scheduled for release in spring 2026.Previously in August of 2025, the idol completed his first solo world tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, which ran during the summer of 2025. The tour opened on June 28–29 in Goyang before moving to Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London.The tour concluded on August 9–10 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The tour featured 18 shows across 9 cities, all of which were sold out. The success of the tour resulted in several milestones.Still from the tour (Image via Weverse/BTS)As per Mint, the vocalist became the Asian soloist with the highest gross ($32.5 million) and largest attendance (217,000) on Billboard’s Top Tours Monthly Chart. He also became the first Asian soloist to surpass $30 million in gross and 200,000 in attendance on the same chart.In addition, the Rope It singer made history as the first Asian soloist to headline and sell out back-to-back shows at the O2 Arena in London. His 2 performances at Kyocera Dome in Osaka generated $9.6 million as per Newsen.This marked the highest Boxscore for an Asian soloist on Billboard’s Top Boxscores Monthly Chart. The world tour also received critical acclaim, earning a perfect 5-star rating from Rolling Stone.Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter released his second album Echo on May 16. The album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200, and its lead track Don’t Say You Love Me entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 90.The 2025 edition of The Fact Music Awards is scheduled to take place on September 20 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.