The 2025 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is set to open with a celebration of K-pop’s past and future. On September 2, the organizing committee revealed that rookie groups AHOF, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii, and Hearts2Hearts will perform special homage stages to honor the legendary K-pop groups.

The Fact Music Awards 2025 will be held on September 20 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue. It is set to bring together both fifth-generation stars and established names for one of the year’s most anticipated ceremonies.

Complete tribute lineup for rookie stages at The Fact Music Awards 2025

The Fact Music Awards 2025 will see the rookie bands take the stage with a mission beyond showcasing their own music. Their performances are designed to honor senior bands whose music has played a pivotal role in shaping K-pop's global popularity.

From BTS to BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN to Red Velvet, these homage stages promise to connect generations of K-pop fans in one spectacular opening. Here is the complete list of rookie groups and who their performance will pay tribute to:

AHOF → BTS

Close Your Eyes → SEVENTEEN

KiiiKiii → BLACKPINK

Hearts2Hearts → Red Velvet

The tribute stages highlight the influence of iconic groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and Red Velvet on the new generation of K-pop artists, as per media outlet Kpopmap. Additionally, it also provides a platform for the rookies to reinterpret legendary songs in their own unique styles.

According to media outlet THE FACT, the inclusion of these four rookie groups in TMA 2025 also cements their role as key representatives of the fifth generation of K-pop idols.

AHOF and Close Your Eyes to deliver the first collaboration stage at The Fact Music Awards 2025

At The Fact Music Awards, alongside these tribute performances, a joint stage between AHOF and Close Your Eyes has also been confirmed. This will be the first collaboration between the two groups.

The collaboration stage between AHOF and Close Your Eyes is already drawing significant attention. AHOF, formed through SBS’s Universe League, and Close Your Eyes, created via JTBC’s Project 7, debuted under competitive circumstances.

Per the South Korean media outlet THE FACT, the two groups have often been viewed as rivals. Both groups have achieved remarkable milestones in their first year. Their first joint performance promises to showcase a new level of synergy while emphasizing their potential as leading boy groups of 2025.

This year’s TMA will also feature a wide roster of K-pop's established names from generations 4 and 5. These include NEXG, Miyao, Boy Next Door, Stray Kids, IVE, AHOP, aespa, NMIXX, NCT Wish, ENHYPEN, Zerobaseone, Tours, and more. Nearly 50,000 fans are anticipated to attend the event at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.

Launched in 2019, The Fact Music Awards is organized by the media outlet THE FACT and hosted by Fan N Star and The Square ENM. The Awards selects its winners based on a combination of Circle Chart data, evaluations from a judging panel, and fan participation both in South Korea and internationally.

This year's The Fact Music Awards will celebrate the achievements of senior artists and the promise of the new generation of K-pop. With homage performances, rookie collaborations, and high-profile stages, the ceremony is expected to deliver a dynamic showcase of K-pop’s legacy and future.

Meet the rookies leading the tribute stages at The Fact Music Awards 2025

For those unfamiliar, having debuted earlier in 2025, AHOF, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii, and Hearts2Hearts have earned recognition at home and abroad. Formed through SBS TV’s survival program Universe League, AHOF represents both ambition and legacy.

The group’s name (아홉) means “nine” in Korean, signifying its nine members, while also standing for “All-time Hall of Famer.” Managed by F&F Entertainment, AHOF features nine members: Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En, and Daisuke. They officially debuted on July 1, 2025, with their extended play Who We Are.

Close Your Eyes emerged from JTBC’s Project 7, another competitive survival show, and is managed by Uncore Entertainment. The 7-member boy group includes Jeon Min-wook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeo-jun, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho, Kenshin, and Seo Kyoung-bae.

They debuted on April 2, 2025, with their extended play Eternalt. Known for their polished performances and strong stage presence, the group has quickly established itself as one of the most promising debuts of the year.

Representing Starship Entertainment’s newest generation, KiiiKiii is a 5-member girl group consisting of Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum, and Kya. The group debuted on March 24, 2025, with their first extended play, Uncut Gem.

Their name carries layered meaning; in Korean, “키키” (kiki) mimics the sound of giggling, symbolizing joy and youthfulness. In English, the word “key” reflects their goal of unlocking life’s answers with optimism.

Formed by SM Entertainment, Hearts2Hearts is an 8-member girl group made up of Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. They debuted on February 24, 2025, with the single album The Chase, led by its title track of the same name.

Their name reflects a mission to build genuine connections, linking their hearts with those of fans worldwide through music filled with emotions, messages, and storytelling. Hearts2Hearts artists aim to grow together with listeners into a greater collective “us.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

