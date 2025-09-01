"So tae took the 7th chair?": Fans react hilariously to BTS' Jungkook's 6 CASAMANIA Him and Her Chairs moved to his basement

On September 1, at midnight KST, BTS’ Jungkook went live on Weverse to celebrate his birthday with fans. During the session, he gave a glimpse of his home, showcasing his basement entertainment room. The space featured neon lighting, a large screen, a karaoke setup, and six distinctive chairs that immediately caught fans’ attention.The Seven singer revealed that he had removed the couch from the room and replaced it with six chairs. He shared:&quot;I moved all the sofa from the basement, so there's no sofa here, I got rid of all of them. So there's just (laughter) ... I brought all the chairs from upstairs.&quot;Fans quickly identified the pieces as CASAMANIA Him and Her Chairs, which sparked lighthearted speculation online. Some suggested that Jungkook may have originally purchased seven chairs, one for each BTS member.Many joked that since Jungkook had only six, the seventh might be with Taehyung, as the same furniture design had been spotted in his home during a previous live broadcast. One fan commented:&quot;So tae took the 7th chair?!?!!&quot;haha⁷ @vmonieluvrLINKso tae took the 7th chair?!?!!😭😭😭Fans quickly turned the detail about the 6 CASAMANIA Him and Her Chairs into a source of amusement online. Theories and jokes poured in across social media, with many imagining scenarios involving the rest of the BTS members.layla⁷ @my_mikrokosms7LINK@dreamjeons This is for his private concert for his brosmnicristal @cristaaalclearLINK@dreamjeons y’all I swear there were seven chairs before but jimin broke one the last time he was there so now he has to lay across everyone laplyss⁷🪻💫 saw hobi &amp;amp; jin🫶🏽 @lunavtaeLINKenough chairs so all members can sit down while jungkook is serenading themlayla⁷ @my_mikrokosms7LINK@dreamjeons This is for his private concert for his brosOthers commented on the overall look and feel of Jungkook’s entertainment room setup. Some felt the arrangement resembled something more structured or staged, while others thought it perfectly reflected Jungkook’s unique style.Zia⁷ @krizzkimtwtLINKBut dude, It looks like an audition or an interview something 😭Sakshi @thesakshiwayLINK@dreamjeons It looked like their, your eyes tell Japan fan meet posterthea⁷ 💗 @jeoncsjjkLINKthis is so JungkookBTS' Jungkook celebrates 28th birthday on Weverse live: More details exploredDuring his birthday live on September 1, Jungkook surprised fans by revealing a new labret piercing located just beneath his bottom lip, near his mole. While showing the piercing, he shared that it had caused him an unexpected problem.A labret piercing passes through the lip, with one end resting inside the mouth, causing the jewelry to come into contact with teeth. The singer explained that earlier in the day, while eating, he had accidentally cracked one of his lower teeth against the piercing. A piece of the broken tooth eventually came off, and instead of spitting it out, the idol swallowed it. He admitted that the sharp edges left behind had been bothering him.Back in 2021, the youngest BTS member was seen sporting as many as 11 piercings. However, he removed all of them before his military enlistment. Since his discharge, several piercings have returned, including his lip ring.The idol showing his lip piercing (Image via Weverse)Jungkook also held a mini karaoke session, performing songs from his solo album Golden. His setlist included songs like 3D, Hate You, Closer to You, Shot Glass of Tears, Yes or No, Too Sad to Dance, Standing Next to You, Somebody, Seven, Please Don’t Change, and Still With You. He also performed Golden and Soda Pop from the Netflix animated movie K-pop Demon Hunters, as well as GO! by CORTIS.The idol also addressed a recent security incident that occurred the day before. On August 31, a woman in her 40s allegedly attempted to enter his apartment while claiming to be his friend. He noticed the attempt through his surveillance cameras, after which the police quickly arrived at the scene. During the live, Jungkook firmly warned against such behavior, saying:“Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really. Understand? If you put your foot into parking lot, you can't get out. You can't leave unless I open for you. You're trapped. There's cctv, i'm watching everything. If you don’t want to go to the police station, don’t come.”The birthday broadcast lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes and drew over 14 million viewers. Born in 1997, BTS’ golden maknae turned 28 this year.