"His sense of humor is second to none!"- Fans react hilariously as Taehyung comments on fan edit after planning a run with Jungkook on Weverse

On August 30, 2024, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung left fans amused with his witty response to a fan post on Weverse. A fan has shared an edited photo showing V and Jungkook running ahead while several brides in wedding gowns chased after them. Along with the image, the fan wrote a caption that roughly translated to,“When are you going to tour the world?/When can I travel around the world?”To this post V humorously replied,“Hmm that pic seems to be the completely opposite of what I had imagined,” adding, “I don’t think I/we can do running.”The exchange came a day after Taehyung and Jungkook appeared together on a Weverse live broadcast on August 29, 2025. During the session, the two idols reminisced about their time in Los Angeles, where they often went running together. They also discussed exercising again and wondered if fellow member j-hope might join them.Fans quickly connected the live broadcast with the fan edit, finding Taehyung’s lighthearted remark particularly funny. Many praised his sense of humor, with comments highlighting how effortlessly he engages with fans online. One fan commented,&quot;His sense of humor is second to none!&quot;Following Taehyung's playful comment on Weverse, fans highlighted how his quick wit and unexpected response perfectly showcased his sense of humor.kpip ⁷💜 @ourladyofBTSLINKLiterally said actually nvm yall are strange😭Yuri'⁷ @JimenezYuritziLINK@eternalhyyh I laughed a lot when I saw this, Tae must have thought &quot;we shouldn't have told: 'come run with us' to these delulus&quot; my poor baby, I can imagine his face when he sees this like🤣🤣Mint Yoongi 🥢 @PeachesMintyLINK@eternalhyyh He is literally the most hilarious personMeanwhile, some fans expressed concern over the fan edit and the situation it portrayed. Some pointed out that such posts could make the members uncomfortable, especially after they had openly shared their plans to enjoy running together. These fans emphasized the importance of respecting the idols’ personal space and not turning every interaction into a joke.𝓚𝓲𝔃𝔂 || 𝓡ê𝓿é 🖤 @lovvesTaekooLINKAll the jokes aside, I really hope none of you actually end up going there and ruining something they evidently enjoy. Plz respect them and their space for once and stay in you lanes.vaishnavi♥︎⁷ @btspaveddmfwayLINKsometimes it could be for fun but sometimes it can be annoying.....i personally didn't liked this pic and the post, people like this always disappoint tannies. can y'all be serious for once and stop making fun of everything, not everything is supposed to be for fun 🤷🏻‍♀️Sneh⁷ @BTS130621LINKWhy I don't find this funny cause he genuinely seens terrified by idea of that picturejaykay༒︎ @vmnkookerLINKif there’s one member you rlly don’t want clocking you for being a delusional weirdo it’s taeBTS' Taehyung joins Jungkook’s Weverse live, hitting 17.7m real time viewsOn August 29, 2025, Jungkook connected with fans on Weverse Live just days before his birthday (September 1). Midway through the session, Taehyung joined while having dinner, turning it into a fun two-member chat. They joked, laughed, talked about fitness, and agreed to start running together again.Taehyung and Jungkook playfully talked about their plan to start running together again at the Han River. Jungkook shared that they had decided to do cardio 3 times a week but joked that if they revealed the time, fans would track them down like in &quot;Pokémon GO&quot;.V then laid out a “rule” that fans should not act as if they personally knew them. He clarified that running alongside was fine but they preferred no conversation so they could focus on exercising.The two continued exchanging lighthearted remarks, teasing each other about ARMYs joining them. Jungkook joked about fans possibly overtaking them, while Taehyung insisted no one should run ahead because it would hurt his pride.BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook on Weverse Live (Image vis Weverse/BTS)They laughed at the idea of ARMYs sprinting past and mocking their pace, with V humorously warning fans not to be disappointed in BTS. The conversation also touched on practical tips like wearing proper shoes, bringing water, and running around 8 or 9 in the evening after sunset.In playful tone, they also reminded fans not to misinterpret if they slowed down or walked during the run. Their candid and humorous banter had viewers entertained, offering a glimpse into their dynamic and their lighthearted approach to exercise.Jungkook conducted the live on Weverse shortly after BTS returned from their trip to the United States. The broadcast attracted massive attention, pulling in 17.7 million viewers within just 2 hours. This made it the third most-watched Weverse live to date, following earlier sessions by j-hope and Jungkook in 2024.During the stream, he also touched on the group’s future plans, sharing that BTS is preparing for a ccomebac. The new album is slated for spring 2026, as the members had hinted at in previous broadcasts.