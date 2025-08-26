“The epitome of kindness”- BTS’ Taehyung moves fans by recognizing 11-year ARMY at Dodgers game, exchanging caps, hugs, and heartfelt thanks

On August 25, 2025, Dodger Stadium turned into a stage for both baseball and K-pop as BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. He not only impressed fans with his pitch, but also with his interaction with a longtime fan in the audience.According to the Korean-American BTS fan, as shared on X by ARMY's account, the singer noticed them during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game. He struck up a brief conversation with the fan, creating a memory for them.Taehyung first handed the fan a baseball before asking if they were Korean. Upon learning they had been an ARMY for 11 years, he responded,“I remember your face, ARMY.”The fan then gifted him a custom-made hat embroidered with the idol's name, which Taehyung accepted with a smile. A little later, in return, he offered his own Dodgers cap during the game, creating a heartfelt exchange.Before leaving the stadium, Taehyung once again thanked the fan for the thoughtful gift. As the fan asked for a handshake, the idol even shared a hug with them.Taehyung’s touching exchange with the longtime ARMY spread across social platforms, sparking an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide. Many were moved by the way he not only recognized a loyal supporter but also went out of his way to connect in such a personal way. One fan commented,&quot;The love between BTS and ARMY are so special. Here's Tae acknowledging a 11yr old ARMY. He is the epitome of kindness, all my boys' are. Thank u for sharing the context. Had seen the ball, cap exhange and the hug from different ARMY captures.&quot;For ARMYs, the moment became an example of the mutual love BTS and their fandom have shared for over a decade. Fans described the interaction as proof of Taehyung’s sincerity and kindness. Social media was soon flooded with posts celebrating the bond, with many calling it one of the sweetest interactions they had ever witnessed from the idol.gingerg⁷ ⟭⟬e Are B⟬⟭ck💜🐻🐨🐱🐰🐹🐿️🐥 @SchnappyssLINKThis is the sweetest interaction between Taehyung and a true Army. So happy they were able to meet like this and enjoy the game together. 💜보라해 💜RazelMari⁷ | ia🍓🧋 @razelmariLINKTHE FACT THE HE REMEMBERED HER FACE 😭😭 TAEHYUNG,THE SWEETEST MAN EVER 😭😭 KAYA MAHAL KITA EHHHsteph ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @gomdorichickLINKNo one loves army as much as taehyung does 😭 &quot;Taehyung suddenly asked me, &quot;Are you Korean?&quot; I turned around and replied, &quot;Yes. Actually, I'm an 11-year ARMY.&quot; To which Taehyung said, &quot;I remember your face, ARMY!&quot;As clips and accounts of the heartfelt exchange circulated online, more ARMYs joined the conversation. They expressed their happiness for the lucky fan and admiration for Taehyung’s warmth. Many praised Taehyung for recognizing her dedication as an 11-year ARMY, calling the interaction unforgettable and symbolic of the deep bond between BTS and their fans.💜Cat-OT7💜 @alwaysborahaeLINKOh now I understand the hat exchange! How very special that she had made a hat with Taehyung’s name embroidered on the side and was able to gift it to him. What a sweet interaction this long-time ARMY has to treasure in her memories now 💜« g ⁷ » || BTS YEAR 🥢 semi ia @peachymint_LINK11 years ot7… u deserve it girlJoyce Lee 李秋施 @joycetanleeLINK…when Taehyung suddenly asked me, “Are u Korean?” I turned around &amp;amp;amp; replied, “Yes. Actually, I’m an 11-year ARMY.” To wc Taehyung said, “I remember ur face, ARMY!” 😭 army got the ball, cap, a ton of artist-approved fancams, &amp;amp;amp; a HUG! how many did u save in ur past life?! 😭💜👏🏼laurensis⁷ 💜 || APOBANGPO || ᴋɪʟʟɪɴ' ɪᴛ ɢɪʀʟ 🔥 @laurensista07LINKI'm so glad it was you who get the chance to meet Taehyung and tell him that you're an army 💜🤗 Thank you for always being respectful... And the fact that Tae recognizes you 🤗💜🤗💜BTS' Taehyung throws the first pitch at Dodger StadiumDressed in a Dodgers jersey personalized with his name and the number 7, light-wash denim, and gold accessories, Taehyung attended the event on August 25. Before heading to the mound, he briefly greeted star player Shohei Ohtani, exchanging smiles with the two-way sensation.As BTS’ track Mic Drop filled the stadium, the singer walked out to thunderous cheers from the audience. He bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was behind the plate, and threw the ball with his left hand. His clean delivery impressed both ARMYs and baseball fans alike.Afterward, the singer removed his cap and offered another bow to the catcher and cameras before joining in the Dodgers’ iconic pregame call. With bright energy, he declared,“It’s time for Dodger baseball,” finishing with his trademark V-sign pose for the crowd.Once the ceremony wrapped up, the idol took time to greet fans in the stands, signing autographs and posing for photos. He was later spotted chatting with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow near the dugout as photographers captured the candid moment.The event, streamed live by Major League Baseball and later shared across its official platforms, quickly made waves online. Clips of BTS V’s pitch and fan interactions spread rapidly, drawing praise from both BTS supporters and baseball viewers who witnessed the memorable crossover.Currently, BTS' V is spending time in Los Angeles alongside the other members. The group is working on their upcoming comeback project, which is set to be released in spring of 2026.