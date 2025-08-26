  • home icon
  • “The epitome of kindness”- BTS’ Taehyung moves fans by recognizing 11-year ARMY at Dodgers game, exchanging caps, hugs, and heartfelt thanks

“The epitome of kindness”- BTS’ Taehyung moves fans by recognizing 11-year ARMY at Dodgers game, exchanging caps, hugs, and heartfelt thanks

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 26, 2025 13:44 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at Dodger Stadium (Image via Instagram/@mlb and @dodgers)

On August 25, 2025, Dodger Stadium turned into a stage for both baseball and K-pop as BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. He not only impressed fans with his pitch, but also with his interaction with a longtime fan in the audience.

According to the Korean-American BTS fan, as shared on X by ARMY's account, the singer noticed them during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game. He struck up a brief conversation with the fan, creating a memory for them.

Taehyung first handed the fan a baseball before asking if they were Korean. Upon learning they had been an ARMY for 11 years, he responded,

“I remember your face, ARMY.”
The fan then gifted him a custom-made hat embroidered with the idol's name, which Taehyung accepted with a smile. A little later, in return, he offered his own Dodgers cap during the game, creating a heartfelt exchange.

Before leaving the stadium, Taehyung once again thanked the fan for the thoughtful gift. As the fan asked for a handshake, the idol even shared a hug with them.

Taehyung’s touching exchange with the longtime ARMY spread across social platforms, sparking an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide. Many were moved by the way he not only recognized a loyal supporter but also went out of his way to connect in such a personal way. One fan commented,

"The love between BTS and ARMY are so special. Here's Tae acknowledging a 11yr old ARMY. He is the epitome of kindness, all my boys' are. Thank u for sharing the context. Had seen the ball, cap exhange and the hug from different ARMY captures."
For ARMYs, the moment became an example of the mutual love BTS and their fandom have shared for over a decade. Fans described the interaction as proof of Taehyung’s sincerity and kindness. Social media was soon flooded with posts celebrating the bond, with many calling it one of the sweetest interactions they had ever witnessed from the idol.

As clips and accounts of the heartfelt exchange circulated online, more ARMYs joined the conversation. They expressed their happiness for the lucky fan and admiration for Taehyung’s warmth. Many praised Taehyung for recognizing her dedication as an 11-year ARMY, calling the interaction unforgettable and symbolic of the deep bond between BTS and their fans.

BTS' Taehyung throws the first pitch at Dodger Stadium

Dressed in a Dodgers jersey personalized with his name and the number 7, light-wash denim, and gold accessories, Taehyung attended the event on August 25. Before heading to the mound, he briefly greeted star player Shohei Ohtani, exchanging smiles with the two-way sensation.

As BTS’ track Mic Drop filled the stadium, the singer walked out to thunderous cheers from the audience. He bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was behind the plate, and threw the ball with his left hand. His clean delivery impressed both ARMYs and baseball fans alike.

Afterward, the singer removed his cap and offered another bow to the catcher and cameras before joining in the Dodgers’ iconic pregame call. With bright energy, he declared,

“It’s time for Dodger baseball,” finishing with his trademark V-sign pose for the crowd.

Once the ceremony wrapped up, the idol took time to greet fans in the stands, signing autographs and posing for photos. He was later spotted chatting with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow near the dugout as photographers captured the candid moment.

The event, streamed live by Major League Baseball and later shared across its official platforms, quickly made waves online. Clips of BTS V’s pitch and fan interactions spread rapidly, drawing praise from both BTS supporters and baseball viewers who witnessed the memorable crossover.

Currently, BTS' V is spending time in Los Angeles alongside the other members. The group is working on their upcoming comeback project, which is set to be released in spring of 2026.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

