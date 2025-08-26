  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "The main event"- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung leaves locals swooning with his "outstanding" first serve and visuals at the Dodgers game

"The main event"- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung leaves locals swooning with his "outstanding" first serve and visuals at the Dodgers game

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 26, 2025 09:53 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at Dodger Stadium (Image via Instagram/@mlb)

On August 25, 2025, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, took the mound at Dodger Stadium to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Cincinnati Reds. As BTS' Mic Drop echoed through the stadium and a loud cheer erupted among the audience, the singer stepped up to the pitcher’s mound.

Ad

He then greeted the catcher, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with a smile and a bow before throwing the pitch with his left hand, sending the ball across the plate. The clean delivery not only impressed fans but also caught the attention of regular baseball viewers who tuned in.

The moment was broadcast live by Major League Baseball on X and later shared on its official platforms. The video quickly spread online, garnering attention from both BTS fans and general baseball viewers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As of now, Taehyung’s first pitch clip on MLB’s official X account has racked up over 51.7K reposts, 6,400 quotes, 104K likes, and 14.4K bookmarks. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the video has surpassed 4.2 million views, drawing 294K likes, more than 7,000 comments, 26K reposts, and 40.1K shares.

What stood out to BTS V's fans was the reaction from non-fans and locals. Many praised the precision of his throw and his strike on the field, with some Baseball fans joking that he could be a fit for the Dodgers roster itself.

Ad
Ad

For BTS fans, seeing Taehyung win over an entirely new audience added to the significance of the moment. They took to social media to celebrate the moment, sharing their pride while pointing out how even baseball viewers couldn't resist Taehyung. One fan commented,

"Not @MLB's official insta page pinning Taehyung. Taehyung truly is the main event and stan attracter"
Ad

Fans voiced their pride and amusement through posts. Some fans emphasized how unusual it was for locals to respond so strongly to a K-pop idol at a Major League Baseball game. Others shared lighthearted takes on the possibility of competing with baseball fans for concert tickets.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The pitch caught the attention of baseball fans and general viewers, many of whom were surprised by how well Taehyung executed the throw. Unlike the usual ceremonial first pitches that are often tossed casually or from a shorter distance, his delivery was noted by the general baseball viewers for covering the full range with proper form. Some even connected the moment to the energy of the game that followed.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung captivates Dodgers crowd with first pitch appearance as group readies comeback album for Spring 2026

BTS' Taehyung attended the event in a Dodgers jersey customized with his name and the number 7, paired with light-wash denim. He completed the look with a pair of gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Before making his way to the pitcher’s mound, V greeted Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, sharing a brief but friendly exchange. After delivering the pitch, he bowed once more to both the catcher and the cameras, removing his cap. He then took part in the traditional pregame announcement.

Ad
Ad
“It’s time for Dodger baseball,” enthusiastically he declared, before flashing his signature ‘V’ pose with a smile for the cameras.

Following the ceremony, Taehyung spent time interacting with fans near the stands, signing autographs and offering personal greetings. He later moved toward the dugout, where he was seen conversing with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow while photographers captured the moment.

At present, BTS’s V is in Los Angeles, where he is joined by his fellow members. The group is in the midst of preparing for their next comeback album. Earlier, on July 1, 2025, BTS held their first group livestream following the completion of their mandatory military service.

During the broadcast, they confirmed that work on new music had already begun, with a release planned for spring 2026. More recently, on August 17, 2025, the members connected with fans again through Weverse. They shared that while they take weekly rest days, much of their time and focus remains dedicated to the production process.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications