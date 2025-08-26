"The main event"- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung leaves locals swooning with his "outstanding" first serve and visuals at the Dodgers game

On August 25, 2025, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, took the mound at Dodger Stadium to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Cincinnati Reds. As BTS' Mic Drop echoed through the stadium and a loud cheer erupted among the audience, the singer stepped up to the pitcher’s mound.He then greeted the catcher, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with a smile and a bow before throwing the pitch with his left hand, sending the ball across the plate. The clean delivery not only impressed fans but also caught the attention of regular baseball viewers who tuned in.The moment was broadcast live by Major League Baseball on X and later shared on its official platforms. The video quickly spread online, garnering attention from both BTS fans and general baseball viewers.As of now, Taehyung’s first pitch clip on MLB’s official X account has racked up over 51.7K reposts, 6,400 quotes, 104K likes, and 14.4K bookmarks. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the video has surpassed 4.2 million views, drawing 294K likes, more than 7,000 comments, 26K reposts, and 40.1K shares.What stood out to BTS V's fans was the reaction from non-fans and locals. Many praised the precision of his throw and his strike on the field, with some Baseball fans joking that he could be a fit for the Dodgers roster itself.For BTS fans, seeing Taehyung win over an entirely new audience added to the significance of the moment. They took to social media to celebrate the moment, sharing their pride while pointing out how even baseball viewers couldn't resist Taehyung. One fan commented,&quot;Not @MLB's official insta page pinning Taehyung. Taehyung truly is the main event and stan attracter&quot;Dodgershyung⁷ @imakth_staymadLINKNot @MLB's official insta page pinning Taehyung. Taehyung truly is the main event and stan attracter. #TaehyungxMLB #VCeremonialFirstPitchFans voiced their pride and amusement through posts. Some fans emphasized how unusual it was for locals to respond so strongly to a K-pop idol at a Major League Baseball game. Others shared lighthearted takes on the possibility of competing with baseball fans for concert tickets.ْ @thviqueLINKThe global noise Taehyung created is insane—56k stadium packed, crowd screaming his name, introduced as the most famous artist &amp;amp;amp; idol with the fastest sold-out in history!! locals falling for him left and right… he turned the world upside down with his impact &amp;amp;amp; unmatched fame.💌 @jksthvfrLINKKIM TAEHYUNG, OUR ULTIMATE STAN-ATTRACTOR! 😍 Locals are praising him left and right!! He deserves nothing less. I’m SO PROUD to be his fan! KIM TAEHYUNG, YOU GO! 🔥🔥v. @vantecrazeLINKso many locals from baseball fans swooning over taehyung and going shocked over his visuals and him throwing the pitch from left hand IT ALREADY STARTED 😭Bambi⁷ 💜🔍⍤⃝🔎🍉 @BambiBorahaeLINKListen, y'all, I'm very happy Tae is getting hyped for his first pitch and all, but I am NOT fighting baseball fans for those concert tickets, too.The pitch caught the attention of baseball fans and general viewers, many of whom were surprised by how well Taehyung executed the throw. Unlike the usual ceremonial first pitches that are often tossed casually or from a shorter distance, his delivery was noted by the general baseball viewers for covering the full range with proper form. Some even connected the moment to the energy of the game that followed.Lincoln @BathGod_LINKThank you, V for setting the tone with this banger of a 1st pitch. Emmett Sheehan was so motivated watching this that he followed up with 6 scoreless innings 🙂‍↕️ 🙂‍↕️ 🙂‍↕️C. @oceanoflouisLINKOh wow is was a legit pitch… many other celebrities/personalities just throw the ball from a shorter distance but he did the whole distance and it was executed very well!PuzzIdeal 🕊️ @puzzarianidealLINKguy either trained his whole life for this or had a stint of baseball back in childhood because he defo had the form for a throw like thatBTS’ Taehyung captivates Dodgers crowd with first pitch appearance as group readies comeback album for Spring 2026BTS' Taehyung attended the event in a Dodgers jersey customized with his name and the number 7, paired with light-wash denim. He completed the look with a pair of gold earrings and a matching necklace.Before making his way to the pitcher’s mound, V greeted Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, sharing a brief but friendly exchange. After delivering the pitch, he bowed once more to both the catcher and the cameras, removing his cap. He then took part in the traditional pregame announcement.devan⁷ 𝑩𝑻𝑺 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 @seokjinnie_joonLINKARMY WHO DON'T KNOW BASEBALL LIKE THIS IS CRAZY MOST DON'T EVEN MAKE IT OVER THE PLATE OR THEY HAVE TO GET CLOSER TO THE PLATE TO DO IT BUT HE DID IT WHERE THE PROFESSIONALS THROW LIKE HE DID AMAZING AHHHHHHH HE'S A PITCHER“It’s time for Dodger baseball,” enthusiastically he declared, before flashing his signature ‘V’ pose with a smile for the cameras.Following the ceremony, Taehyung spent time interacting with fans near the stands, signing autographs and offering personal greetings. He later moved toward the dugout, where he was seen conversing with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow while photographers captured the moment.At present, BTS’s V is in Los Angeles, where he is joined by his fellow members. The group is in the midst of preparing for their next comeback album. Earlier, on July 1, 2025, BTS held their first group livestream following the completion of their mandatory military service.During the broadcast, they confirmed that work on new music had already begun, with a release planned for spring 2026. More recently, on August 17, 2025, the members connected with fans again through Weverse. They shared that while they take weekly rest days, much of their time and focus remains dedicated to the production process.