From musical notes to Vante's art: Decoding BTS' Taehyung's Compose Coffee advertisement

Compose Coffee first introduced its second collaboration with BTS' V, aka Taehyung, on August 11, 2025, unveiling a special beverage line titled "V Composed." Marketed as "a cup composed by V," the line included three drinks inspired by his creative sensibility. These drinks became available nationwide on August 12.

On August 14, two campaign short films were released on the social media of Compose Coffee. The larger-scale advertising campaign officially launched on August 18, 2025.

It included a 33-second film and another one-minute film. Both of these films were narrated by V's own voiceover, blending artistic motifs with messages about daily life and comfort.

These new campaigns featuring Taehyung quickly captured public attention, the advertisement drawing interest not only for its visuals but also for its conceptual depth.

Decoding BTS' Taehyung in Compose Coffee: Music, symbolism, and the art of storytelling

Directed by Yu Kwang-geong, the advertisements featuring V went beyond the scope of a typical coffee commercial. The ad campaigns weaved together symbolism, artistic philosophy, and personal identity. Through the use of musical notes, conceptual imagery, and subtle artistic references, the campaign positioned Taehyung not only as a brand ambassador but also as a creative storyteller.

Fans and analysts have since broken down the different layers of the advertisement, exploring its possible meanings and connections to Taehyung's artistic persona. The campaign can be understood across several thematic interpretations.

Here is a breakdown of all the hidden clues in BTS' V's new campaign videos for Compose Coffee:

1) Symbolism of musical notes

Taehyung in the ad campaign (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

In the first campaign released on August 18, V uses four musical symbols to present a layered creative philosophy. Each symbol has been interpreted as carrying meaning beyond music itself:

Half Rest: Represents the power of silence. In a culture dominated by noise, silence becomes a strength, with pauses amplifying artistic impact.

Quarter Note: Highlights the importance of timing. Presence and duration give weight to actions, gestures, and emotions, shaping how art and life are experienced.

Flat: Suggests that lowering or stepping back can serve as preparation for elevation. Reduction is reframed as a strategic pause before growth.

Segno: Emphasizes the value of repetition and starting again. Cycles of return and refinement are portrayed as essential for mastery.

Fans noted that the visual hierarchy placed the half rest above the others, suggesting silence as the foundation of creation. Together, the four symbols form a framework of silence, duration, diminishment, and repetition, interpreted as both a philosophy of artistry and a reflection of resilience.

2) Themes of resilience and creativity

Taehyung in the ad campaign (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

This same campaign has also been discussed through two key interpretive angles. From a creative process perspective, the elements mirror the journey of an artist.

These elements include pausing for inspiration, understanding timing, reducing where necessary, and returning to refine ideas. From a resilience perspective, they can also be read as surviving isolation, enduring long periods of challenge, experiencing reduction without collapse, and starting over stronger.

3) Angel and devil

Taehyung in the ad campaign (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

From the first two released videos, one shows V in a black button-down shirt with slicked-back hair, sitting inside a coffee shop and gazing through the glass window. The second featured a softer look, with V in a white shirt, his hair styled down, surrounded by numerous empty coffee cups.

Visual details in the advertisement have led some fans to speculate on an "angel and devil" concept. This speculation is ignited particularly after the release of the second campaign video.

In that film, a white angel wing can be seen hanging on a coat rack in the background. This contrast between his darker and lighter appearances across the two videos further fueled theories about opposing forces.

4) The "Coffee Fairy" interpretation

Taehyung in the ad campaign (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

In addition to the musical references, fans propose a symbolic role for Taehyung within the advertisement. Many describe him as a "Coffee Angel" or "Coffee Fairy," a figure who provides warmth, energy, and comfort much like a cup of coffee itself.

According to some fans, in the fourth released campaign video, Taehyung represents the unseen support in people's daily lives. He offers people encouragement on difficult days and shares joy on lighter ones. Like a warm cup of coffee, the idol is seen hugging a person as he takes a sip of coffee while working.

These interpretations reject the idea of an "angel and devil" concept. Instead, they see V as a ministering angel who meets people's needs at different times of day before deciding to rest with a cup of coffee when his role is complete. The imagery of an angel wing placed on a coat rack in one of the campaign videos is viewed as symbolic of this message that even an angel needs rest.

5) Vante's artistic touch

Taehyung in the ad campaign (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee)

The presence of Vante, BTS' V's well-known alter ego associated with his work in painting and photography, can also be noticed in the campaigns. A minimalist abstract face sketch in Picasso-inspired line art, a signature symbol of Vante, is subtly embedded in the advertisement.

This also leads to fans speculating that Taehyung has had direct creative involvement in shaping the campaign.

The campaign has been praised for going beyond the boundaries of a traditional coffee commercial. Instead of focusing solely on product promotion, it incorporates symbolic storytelling, artistic philosophy, and personal touches that highlight Taehyung's identity as both an artist and performer.

Through music notation, the "Coffee Fairy" symbolism, and the integration of Vante's art, the Compose Coffee campaign positions V not only as a brand ambassador but also as a creative force shaping the narrative.

