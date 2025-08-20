"Good job director Taehyung"- Fans praise BTS' V's spontaneity after ad director reveals Compose Coffee CF was improvised on spot

BTS’ Taehyung (V) once again proved his creative instincts after the director of Compose Coffee, Yu Kwang-geong, revealed that Taehyung improvised the entire new advertisement on set. On August 20, 2025, the filmmaker shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram. He reshared posts from both Compose Coffee and V.The new “V COMPOSED” campaign was released on August 18. It highlighted different everyday moments where coffee becomes part of life. Taehyung was seen wearing tailored blazers and shared playful, comforting gestures.The one-minute short also included his own narration, reflecting on the role of coffee in daily life. In his captions, the director told fans that the scenes had not been pre-planned, but instead were completely spontaneous. He wrote in one of the Instagram Stories:&quot;All of this was improvised! @‘thv.&quot;After the director uploaded this story, fans started appreciating Taehyung's artistry. They said that the K-pop idol's effortless charm made the film stand out even more. An X user, @taesatzsthv, wrote:&quot;Good job director Taehyung&quot;taebëar•ᴗ•🐻 @taesatzsthvLINKWorking with Taehyung is like you got double jackpot cause you know he's not just talented idol also he's a talented actor model and creative director. He always giving his ideas in every project he involved bringing such unique and creative ideas! Good job director Taehyung 👏🏻😍Netizens were also delighted to see a subtle reference to his alter ego, Vante, included in the visuals. It was a nod to his love for art and photography.After the director confirmed that everything had been done on the spot, social media buzzed with fans calling V not just an idol but also a natural director in the making.Writeradara @writeradara1LINK@streamfortae Kim Taehyung with his big brain bacteria, when ppl said he was a genius they clocked it. Just let him do his thing and he’ll show you that unique irresistible charm💜 #TaehyungxComposeCoffeKC ♡ Ⓥ’s poutylips @ftbmillieLINKI know he has so much input with these campaigns. He is so well versed on art and film I know these are his creative outputs. A genius indeed in every field. Ahhhh.RURU ~ LAYO( ꪜ )ER FOREVER @RuruHappyTaeLINKSo this is why Taehyung’s Compose Coffee ads feel effortless yet unforgettable, every moment improvised, every reaction genuine. Director Yukwanggoeng capturing magic on the spot, and THV delivering it like it’s second nature. Pure artistry in motion. WE NEED ACTOR TAEHYUNG NOWStormyweather77 @Stormyfeather24LINK@streamfortae Taehyung is truly gifted. He will become a driving force in the field of acting and directing🎬📽, as time goes by. Idea Bank describes him perfectly!🥰Many complimented the BTS member by recalling his history of contributing creative input to photoshoots and brand campaigns. Others said his improvisation skills proved why he stands out even in million-dollar commercials.thv˙ᵕ˙ ⓥ @thvspaceLINKimprovised???? OMG taehyung’s creativity is unbelievable he’s improvising for million dollar commercials on the spot 😭Kafkavine ♤ @stripped_For_UsLINKHe needs to start getting Credited partially as Creative Director too atp 👀O_o🥢 @solitude0613LINK@streamfortae he needs to start getting credit for these. I know he doesnt care but others will rightfully advocate for creative director titles for photoshoots etc. he had input on: -Vogue Korea (location, concept) -Compose Coffee 2023 ads (music, twins) -Compose Coffee 2025 -Siminvest?About Taehyung’s Compose Coffee campaign and recent updatesThe “V COMPOSED” campaign also marked the launch of a special drink lineup across over 2,900 Compose Coffee outlets in Korea. The three signature beverages include:Rich AllegroYuja StaccatoDolce SerenadeThese reflected V's artistic flair and were promoted with visuals displayed nationwide. Since his collaboration with the brand began, sales have reportedly seen a sharp increase. Previous reports highlighted significant growth in profit and customer engagement tied to his influence.Taehyung Brand Support @btskthv1230LINKAn ideal time to celebrate KIM TAEHYUNG's highly successful &quot;V is a Composer&quot; campaign.From being the creative &quot;ideas bank&quot; to generating over 90M ad views and increasing sales by 67% - WOW!🔥V FOR COMPOSE COFFEECOMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V #TaehyungxComposeCoffee #VxComposeCoffeeThis campaign is not the singer's first partnership with the franchise. In earlier projects, director Yu Kwang-geong had also praised him for his ideas, even calling him “an idea bank.”Meanwhile, Taehyung’s schedule remains packed beyond endorsements. On August 25, he will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Cincinnati Reds.BTS' V to throw the first pitch (Images via X/@Dodgers)Just a few days earlier, he also shared a heartfelt Instagram update featuring childhood photos alongside new pictures with BTS members. The post quickly drew emotional reactions from fans.With the success of the “V COMPOSED” campaign and the excitement for his upcoming U.S. appearance, Taehyung continues to balance music, fashion, sports, and commercial projects.He is already in LA with the rest of the members for the preparation of the group’s 2026 comeback.