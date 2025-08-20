  • home icon
  "Good job director Taehyung"- Fans praise BTS' V's spontaneity after ad director reveals Compose Coffee CF was improvised on spot

"Good job director Taehyung"- Fans praise BTS' V's spontaneity after ad director reveals Compose Coffee CF was improvised on spot

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' V's Compose Coffee CF (Images via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Taehyung (V) once again proved his creative instincts after the director of Compose Coffee, Yu Kwang-geong, revealed that Taehyung improvised the entire new advertisement on set. On August 20, 2025, the filmmaker shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram. He reshared posts from both Compose Coffee and V.

The new “V COMPOSED” campaign was released on August 18. It highlighted different everyday moments where coffee becomes part of life. Taehyung was seen wearing tailored blazers and shared playful, comforting gestures.

The one-minute short also included his own narration, reflecting on the role of coffee in daily life. In his captions, the director told fans that the scenes had not been pre-planned, but instead were completely spontaneous. He wrote in one of the Instagram Stories:

Trending
"All of this was improvised! @‘thv."
After the director uploaded this story, fans started appreciating Taehyung's artistry. They said that the K-pop idol's effortless charm made the film stand out even more. An X user, @taesatzsthv, wrote:

"Good job director Taehyung"
Netizens were also delighted to see a subtle reference to his alter ego, Vante, included in the visuals. It was a nod to his love for art and photography.

After the director confirmed that everything had been done on the spot, social media buzzed with fans calling V not just an idol but also a natural director in the making.

Many complimented the BTS member by recalling his history of contributing creative input to photoshoots and brand campaigns. Others said his improvisation skills proved why he stands out even in million-dollar commercials.

About Taehyung’s Compose Coffee campaign and recent updates

The “V COMPOSED” campaign also marked the launch of a special drink lineup across over 2,900 Compose Coffee outlets in Korea. The three signature beverages include:

  1. Rich Allegro
  2. Yuja Staccato
  3. Dolce Serenade

These reflected V's artistic flair and were promoted with visuals displayed nationwide. Since his collaboration with the brand began, sales have reportedly seen a sharp increase. Previous reports highlighted significant growth in profit and customer engagement tied to his influence.

This campaign is not the singer's first partnership with the franchise. In earlier projects, director Yu Kwang-geong had also praised him for his ideas, even calling him “an idea bank.”

Meanwhile, Taehyung’s schedule remains packed beyond endorsements. On August 25, he will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Cincinnati Reds.

BTS&#039; V to throw the first pitch (Images via X/@Dodgers)
BTS' V to throw the first pitch (Images via X/@Dodgers)

Just a few days earlier, he also shared a heartfelt Instagram update featuring childhood photos alongside new pictures with BTS members. The post quickly drew emotional reactions from fans.

With the success of the “V COMPOSED” campaign and the excitement for his upcoming U.S. appearance, Taehyung continues to balance music, fashion, sports, and commercial projects.

He is already in LA with the rest of the members for the preparation of the group’s 2026 comeback.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

