"THIS IS HIS LEGACY"- Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung dominates W KOREA with 40-page September issue spread and 6 covers

BTS' Taehyung, aka V's, fashion editorial with W Korea’s September issue has created a buzz among fans. According to an X user, @TataLovesArt2, the BTS member is not only featured on six distinct covers but also receives an extensive 40-page spread.The post stated that by comparison, most features in top fashion magazines span between 8 and 16 pages, with 20 pages considered unusually large. This makes the scale of Taehyung’s feature a rare and noteworthy occurrence.The photoshoot showcases an array of contrasting styles. From vintage tailoring and street-luxury styling, to strong leather looks and delicate knitwear. Fans have complimented all the details of the photoshoot, including his turquoise hair, metallic nails, brow slit, and lock-and-key accessories. As the news rolled out, fans responded with enthusiasm on social media. An X user, @layovermoods, wrote:&quot;taehyung is getting 40 PAGES for W korea which isn’t normal at all bcoz usually it’s 8-10 or 20 max for others THAT’S ELITE. THAT’S HISTORY. THIS IS HIS LEGACY.&quot;𓆤 @layovermoodsLINKtaehyung is getting 40 PAGES for W korea which isn’t normal at all bcoz usually it’s 8-10 or 20 max for others THAT’S ELITE. THAT’S HISTORY. THIS IS HIS LEGACY ❤️‍🔥🔥❤️‍🔥They noted the exceptional nature of the feature and praised W Korea’s editorial direction. Some joked that the editor couldn’t choose among his photos, so they included them all.®️ • rhv • @ReyahkimLINKWhen the editor can't choose which photo to put in the magazine bec Kim Taehyung slays in all of it. Let's put them all 40. 😁Trizann⁷ ᵇᵗˢ ⁱˢ ˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ @beata_piLINKThey probably can't choose which to put because every pic of him is beyond beautifulV Charts ⚡️ @BTSVChartDataLINKTaehyung is getting 40 full pages That's not normal. That's elite. That's history. What W KOREA just did with taehyung isn't a regular idol collab. it's editorial validation that he's at the very top and he's not sharing the throne with anyone 🔥ᥫ᭡ @Taelove_90LINKIf you want your image to reach the pinnacle of beauty, then entrust your features to an eye that adores you and a lens that reveals its passion for you. Only then will an image that rivals the legends of beauty be born The is what I see in Taehyung ✨✨ #VxWKoreaOthers also joined in, praising the singer's global impact. They also expressed their eagerness to get their hands on the publication.S🐯 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @dionyxvsLINK40 page….okay i need my hands on this🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9LINK@BTSVChartData So excited, I can’t wait to have them 40 pages ❤️‍🔥 V x W KOREA #TaehyungxCelineMore on BTS' Taehyung's W Korea’s September issue and artistic directionThe September edition coincides with the return of Frieze Seoul 2025. It is an international art fair celebrated for showcasing both established and emerging talent. W Korea’s Art+Asia special issue embraces this spirit and blends high fashion with cultural storytelling.Throughout the cover feature, Taehyung appears in multiple pieces from CELINE’s Printemps Spring 2026 collection, reflecting his attendance at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.The wardrobe includes a leather-trimmed brown ensemble paired with a vintage scarf, a pastel knit set in pale pink and icy blue, and a CELINE T-shirt worn with aqua-toned hair and high-waisted trousers.𓆞 @revesbleusLINKi feel this look proves taehyung never lets the clothes overpower him; he makes every piece feel personal. on the model, the jacket &amp;amp;amp; floral collar look like separate elements but on him they blend so effortlessly. he’s a natural at making everything feel lived-in 😩Each look is enhanced by deliberate details, such as gold and silver chain bracelets and the decision to retain his natural moles in certain close-up shots.To further promote the issue, W Korea released a four-part behind-the-scenes video series filmed at an 18th-century castle overlooking the Seine. The footage captures candid moments, including Taehyung adjusting his appearance between shots and delivering composed, focused expressions during filming.Currently, V is in Los Angeles alongside fellow BTS members. The members are preparing for the group's highly anticipated 2026 comeback.