"Kim Taehyung's midas touch!"- Fans react as Dodgers ticket sale skyrockets 5-fold overnight following BTS' V's first pitch announcement

Dodgers ticket sales experienced a sudden surge after it was revealed that BTS’ Taehyung, also known as V, would be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25. According to StubHub, one of the largest ticketing platforms in the United States, sales increased nearly five times overnight.The Los Angeles Dodgers also became the most searched MLB team of the week following the announcement. The official update was shared on August 17, 2025, when the Dodgers confirmed that V would step onto the pitcher’s mound before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.Within minutes, ticket platforms saw heavy traffic. It even led to temporary website crashes. This sudden jump in demand highlighted the star’s unmatched influence beyond music and entertainment. StubHub wrote on their social media,&quot;Dodgers ticket sales jumped 5× overnight on StubHub after V from BTS was announced to throw the first pitch on August 25th, making the Dodgers the #1 most searched MLB team this week.&quot;Fans quickly filled social media with comments. They celebrated the news and the scale of his impact. Many described the rise in ticket sales as proof of Taehyung’s “Midas touch.&quot; An X user, @KTHIndonesia, wrote,&quot;That's on Kim Taehyung's midas touch! ✨ Hope everyone will have a blast at the Dodger Stadium with Taehyung next Monday.&quot;Taehyung Indonesia 🇮🇩 @KTHIndonesiaLINK@StubHub That's on Kim Taehyung's midas touch! ✨ Hope everyone will have a blast at the Dodger Stadium with Taehyung next Monday 😍Some remarked that they were not surprised since it was V. Meanwhile, others predicted tickets would sell out entirely before the game.DD⁷ and its 🅑🅣🅢 🅨🅔🅐🅡 !!! @lovehlylovehlyLINKI love how Army NEVER overreacts 🤣! See yall at the game!!! #V #Taehyung #BTSsmiley ♡ @SmileythroughLINKtaehyung really is the most relevant male from south korea, he’s bigger then kpop for real, no wonder everyone wants his cloutMel @mytaetae_mLINKOMG HIS POWER IS INSANEEEEEEE. GOD THE MOST POWERFUL ASIANNNN. BTW THE EDIT IS GETTING ME😭😭😭Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow @BTSV_MalaysiaLINK@StubHub We're not surprised by how the Dodgers game grew in popularity because it's Kim Taehyung #V we're talking about. We're sure the tickets will be completely sold out before game day TAEHYUNG AT DODGER STADIUM #VXDODGERSOthers joked that even StubHub was witnessing the “undeniable” effect and wished luck to fans still trying to grab seats.♡ | elle @mskimjeonxLINKOh even stubhub is aware of his power 🙈 good luck to those still getting tickets! StubHub gives good prices 💙ⓥ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴠ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ ¹ ʙɪʟʟɪᴏɴ @TaeVear50LINKTrue impact speaks for itself and the evidence is undeniable. V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM #TaehyungxDodgers #VxDodgersKTH Filo Stream Team 🇵🇭 @vstreamphLINK@StubHub Dodgers didn’t just book V—they booked history. Taehyung effect in full swing. V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG #TaehyungxDodgers #VxDodgersBTS’ Taehyung’s ceremonial pitch and recent activitiesThis event will mark Taehyung’s first ceremonial pitch at a Major League Baseball game. He will join his fellow BTS members who have also participated in similar events. The honorary pitch tradition allows public figures to open a game by delivering the ball to home plate.This upcoming moment will add another highlight to V’s already global presence. The Dodgers have a long history of inviting prominent personalities. Soccer star Son Heung-min is also set to follow on August 27.BTS' V all set to throw the first pitch (Image via Instagram/@thv)Beyond the sports field, V has been active in multiple ventures this month. He was recently announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea. He also extended his collaboration with Compose Coffee and introduced three signature drinks under the V COMPOSED collection.Moreover, he also landed magazine covers, including Sure Magazine’s August special edition and W Korea’s September issue.K⁷ | BTSPTW @tksoversLINKV will be the cover for &quot;Sure Magazine&quot; special August Edition. &quot;Gracing the cover is none other than the Global icon, the charismatic V of BTS&quot; — sure magazineOn August 18, Taehyung also shared unseen childhood photos and personal snapshots on Instagram. It drew millions of responses from fans worldwide. The post traced his journey from a playful child to a global artist.This came shortly after the group reunited for a Weverse live session following their military discharge. The members hinted at a new album and a world tour in the works.All BTS members are currently residing in LA for a couple of months to prepare for their 2026 comeback and a world tour.