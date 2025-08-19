  • home icon
  • "Kim Taehyung's midas touch!"- Fans react as Dodgers ticket sale skyrockets 5-fold overnight following BTS' V's first pitch announcement

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 19, 2025 07:40 GMT
BTS
BTS' V's first pitch announcement leads to surge in ticket sales (Images via X/@Dodgers & @StubHub)

Dodgers ticket sales experienced a sudden surge after it was revealed that BTS’ Taehyung, also known as V, would be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25. According to StubHub, one of the largest ticketing platforms in the United States, sales increased nearly five times overnight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also became the most searched MLB team of the week following the announcement. The official update was shared on August 17, 2025, when the Dodgers confirmed that V would step onto the pitcher’s mound before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Within minutes, ticket platforms saw heavy traffic. It even led to temporary website crashes. This sudden jump in demand highlighted the star’s unmatched influence beyond music and entertainment. StubHub wrote on their social media,

"Dodgers ticket sales jumped 5× overnight on StubHub after V from BTS was announced to throw the first pitch on August 25th, making the Dodgers the #1 most searched MLB team this week."
Fans quickly filled social media with comments. They celebrated the news and the scale of his impact. Many described the rise in ticket sales as proof of Taehyung’s “Midas touch." An X user, @KTHIndonesia, wrote,

"That's on Kim Taehyung's midas touch! ✨ Hope everyone will have a blast at the Dodger Stadium with Taehyung next Monday."
Some remarked that they were not surprised since it was V. Meanwhile, others predicted tickets would sell out entirely before the game.

Others joked that even StubHub was witnessing the “undeniable” effect and wished luck to fans still trying to grab seats.

BTS’ Taehyung’s ceremonial pitch and recent activities

This event will mark Taehyung’s first ceremonial pitch at a Major League Baseball game. He will join his fellow BTS members who have also participated in similar events. The honorary pitch tradition allows public figures to open a game by delivering the ball to home plate.

This upcoming moment will add another highlight to V’s already global presence. The Dodgers have a long history of inviting prominent personalities. Soccer star Son Heung-min is also set to follow on August 27.

BTS&#039; V all set to throw the first pitch (Image via Instagram/@thv)
Beyond the sports field, V has been active in multiple ventures this month. He was recently announced as the new face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea. He also extended his collaboration with Compose Coffee and introduced three signature drinks under the V COMPOSED collection.

Moreover, he also landed magazine covers, including Sure Magazine’s August special edition and W Korea’s September issue.

On August 18, Taehyung also shared unseen childhood photos and personal snapshots on Instagram. It drew millions of responses from fans worldwide. The post traced his journey from a playful child to a global artist.

This came shortly after the group reunited for a Weverse live session following their military discharge. The members hinted at a new album and a world tour in the works.

All BTS members are currently residing in LA for a couple of months to prepare for their 2026 comeback and a world tour.

Edited by Tiasha
