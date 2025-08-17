  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLY” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung melts hearts with 25-year throwback recreation and latest gym update with Jungkook

“HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLY” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung melts hearts with 25-year throwback recreation and latest gym update with Jungkook

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 17, 2025 11:01 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's Instagram images (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On August 17, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram, nine snapshots of which were from his early years. In one of the images, the singer could be seen flashing a peace sign, echoing a baby picture where he made the same gesture.

Ad
"👶🏻 25 years later 👦🏻," V captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other highlights included Taehyung taking a mirror selfie while shopping, holding a lighter, and kissing a dog. The carousel closed with a group selfie of all seven BTS members at a beach, the same spot where they recently hosted their Weverse live broadcast. Fans reacted warmly to the baby photos of V, with one X user writing:

"MY PRECIOUS ONE HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLY."
Ad

Many said that the singer had been "cute" and "gorgeous" since childhood.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The post also featured a gym mirror clip with Jungkook and another video of the two dining together. Back in May, before their discharge from the military, both the BTS maknaes were seen in photos from the gym. Then, in late July, trainer Ma Sun-ho revealed that the two had been training in Los Angeles, even referring to Jungkook as a "bodybuilder."

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung stuns on six W Korea September covers

BTS&#039; Taehyung for W Korea (Images via Instagram/@hyejoo_w)
BTS' Taehyung for W Korea (Images via Instagram/@hyejoo_w)

On August 6, 2025, W Korea revealed six separate covers for its September 2025 volume, featuring Kim Taehyung of BTS. It is his first magazine appearance since completing his army duty in June this year. The issue drops on September 4 and is up for booking through Weverse Shop, Ktown4u, and Cokodive.

Ad

The shoot runs longer than typical fashion spreads. A post from account @TataLovesArt2 on X shared that the Winter Bear singer's feature covers 40 pages. Photographer Park Jongha shot the series at an 18th-century château overlooking the Seine in France. W Korea introduced the feature with the line:

“Opening this month is a presence that commands attention, a face that captivates us all. The encounter between art and V, a month too vivid to miss, begins now.”
Ad

A four-part behind-the-scenes clip set will also roll out soon. Wardrobe pieces come from CELINE’s Printemps Spring 2026 collection, the same show the 29-year-old attended in Paris last month. Outfits vary from fitted suits and streetwear looks to leather styling and knitwear. Notable details include turquoise hair, metallic nails, a brow slit, and lock-and-key accents.

Meanwhile, on August 17, 2025, BTS stunned fans with an unannounced Weverse live stream from a beach. The broadcast attracted over four million viewers within seven minutes. All seven members joined the livestream, including Jin, who is currently busy with his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. This is the second time they have gone live as a full group since finishing military duties.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications