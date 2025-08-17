“HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLY” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung melts hearts with 25-year throwback recreation and latest gym update with Jungkook

On August 17, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram, nine snapshots of which were from his early years. In one of the images, the singer could be seen flashing a peace sign, echoing a baby picture where he made the same gesture.&quot;👶🏻 25 years later 👦🏻,&quot; V captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther highlights included Taehyung taking a mirror selfie while shopping, holding a lighter, and kissing a dog. The carousel closed with a group selfie of all seven BTS members at a beach, the same spot where they recently hosted their Weverse live broadcast. Fans reacted warmly to the baby photos of V, with one X user writing:&quot;MY PRECIOUS ONE HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLY.&quot;kiwi.𐚁̸ @brattaexLINKMY PRECIOUS ONE HE GREW UP SO BEAUTIFULLYMany said that the singer had been &quot;cute&quot; and &quot;gorgeous&quot; since childhood.🍂🍀ENDYᵗʰᵛ《V》 @Clarity0131LINKSince young he's really cuteYuri'⁷ @JimenezYuritziLINKHe was sooooo cute (still is so cute) i love him so much, our little baby grew up well, I'm so proud of Taehyung 🥹💜🥰ꪜ @innerstaellarLINKthe face card ever since he was born hes such a gorgeous boy then til nowThe post also featured a gym mirror clip with Jungkook and another video of the two dining together. Back in May, before their discharge from the military, both the BTS maknaes were seen in photos from the gym. Then, in late July, trainer Ma Sun-ho revealed that the two had been training in Los Angeles, even referring to Jungkook as a &quot;bodybuilder.&quot;Tiffany Leigh 💜 @MsTiffanyLeighLINKActs all cool but will combust if he doesn’t do something silly every 5 minutes 😂UKIYO⁷ WE ARE BACK 🔮 @UKIYO 713LINKTaekook bonding over fitness has been one of the sweet &amp; not so surprising developments in ch2. Both matching eo's passion for lifting weights &amp; harnessing self discipline to become stronger together. Bangtan frndships continue to evolve in wonderful ways even after so many yrs💜Rtzy 7️⃣ yoonmin divorced @HellonootmeLINKThis is so cute 😭BTS' Taehyung stuns on six W Korea September coversBTS' Taehyung for W Korea (Images via Instagram/@hyejoo_w)On August 6, 2025, W Korea revealed six separate covers for its September 2025 volume, featuring Kim Taehyung of BTS. It is his first magazine appearance since completing his army duty in June this year. The issue drops on September 4 and is up for booking through Weverse Shop, Ktown4u, and Cokodive.The shoot runs longer than typical fashion spreads. A post from account @TataLovesArt2 on X shared that the Winter Bear singer's feature covers 40 pages. Photographer Park Jongha shot the series at an 18th-century château overlooking the Seine in France. W Korea introduced the feature with the line:“Opening this month is a presence that commands attention, a face that captivates us all. The encounter between art and V, a month too vivid to miss, begins now.”A four-part behind-the-scenes clip set will also roll out soon. Wardrobe pieces come from CELINE’s Printemps Spring 2026 collection, the same show the 29-year-old attended in Paris last month. Outfits vary from fitted suits and streetwear looks to leather styling and knitwear. Notable details include turquoise hair, metallic nails, a brow slit, and lock-and-key accents.Meanwhile, on August 17, 2025, BTS stunned fans with an unannounced Weverse live stream from a beach. The broadcast attracted over four million viewers within seven minutes. All seven members joined the livestream, including Jin, who is currently busy with his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. This is the second time they have gone live as a full group since finishing military duties.