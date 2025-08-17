“My forever seven” - Fans react as BTS reunites in a 7-minute chaotic LA beach Weverse livestream, drawing 4.2 million views

On August 17, 2025, BTS surprised fans with an unexpected Weverse broadcast from the beach, pulling in more than four million watchers in just seven minutes. All seven members appeared together, making it their second group livestream since their military duties came to an end. During the short session, the septet greeted fans and confirmed they are back at work on new music.“We’re working hard on the record. I’m cooking hard too,” RM mentioned sparking playful interruptions from the others.j-hope pushed Jin to say &quot;Hello,&quot; leading to a back-and-forth where Jin kept repeating “Hello” as the rest laughed.The group is currently in Los Angeles, focusing on their upcoming album set for release in spring 2026. Jin, who had been busy with his solo #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR until August 10, has now rejoined the rest of the team in the U.S.Though the stream was brief, the appearance confirmed that BTS is officially back together. They are moving ahead with their next chapter in music, and fans can't keep calm. Reacting to the group's banter and their reunion, one X user commented:&quot;My forever seven 🏡💜.&quot;mnisoo⋆ @kkukvminLINKmy forever seven 🏡💜.&quot;Many expressed excitement over the BTS reunion, writing it was “a blessed Sunday.&quot; They emphasized the emotional impact of seeing all seven members together by saying, &quot;pure happiness.&quot; They humorously described the positive effect on their well-being.YoongiMeow⁷⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @YoongiMeow31LINKit was indeed a blessed sunday😭🥺☺️😆😃 and looks like long hair yoongi will be back soon🥰as long as they are together and very happy im fine my army heart are so happy too💜💜💜di⁷ ❀ @moonchildianaLINKmy depression cleared my skin glowing my crops flourishing the moon is shining birds are chirpingj⁷ @micasataehyungLINKnothing will beat the pure happiness i felt when i counted seven heads in that live 😭Others remarked that they &quot;missed&quot; seeing the group together.Maedeh @Maedeh786040LINKI really missed it. 🥹yashi ^‿^ @trusfrated_kooLINKi missed them sm🥺arinya @jkoo_xxLINKi missed u babies 😭🫶🫶🫶BTS confirms 2026 album &amp; tour in first Weverse live since military serviceBTS members in the July 1st livestream (Image via Weverse)BTS made its reunion plans on July 1, 2025, through a Weverse livestream. During the session, the seven-member act announced a new album and a global concert tour, both scheduled for spring 2026. It was their first joint broadcast since 2022 and drew more than 7.3 million viewers in real time.Their group activities resumed last month, and recording began in the United States, with every member contributing to the project. Alongside the release, Bangtan Boys will also mount a large-scale international tour.The boy band's hiatus started in 2022, when the members shifted to solo work and entered South Korea’s mandatory military service. Military duties are now completed, with Suga finishing his term most recently in June.All seven reunited in public earlier this year at Hobi's tour HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL in Seoul, which coincided with their 12th anniversary. The group’s last full release was the 2022 anthology Proof. Their most recent live circuit, Permission to Dance on Stage, ended nearly four years ago and drew over 4 million attendees, as reported by Variety.During the break, each BTS member issued individual projects. Jungkook dropped Golden in 2023, V unveiled Layover the same year, Jimin delivered Face in 2023 and Muse in 2024, and Suga released D-Day in 2023.Jin followed with EPs HAPPY in 2024 and Echo in 2025, while j-hope dropped Jack in the Box in 2022. RM rolled out two albums, Indigo in 2022 and Right Place, Wrong Person in 2024.