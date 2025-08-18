  • home icon
  "History in the making"- Fans proud as BTS' Taehyung is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium, demand crashes ticket site

“History in the making”- Fans proud as BTS’ Taehyung is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium, demand crashes ticket site

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 18, 2025 07:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv, @dodgers)

BTS’ Taehyung will be stepping onto the pitcher’s hill at Dodger Stadium this month. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on August 17, 2025, that the K-pop idol has been tapped to throw the ceremonial opening pitch on August 25, before their showdown with the Cincinnati Reds. The club shared the update on social media, writing,

“ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!”
They tagged the post with a purple heart emoji, a symbol closely tied to the group’s fandom. The announcement however resulted in server crashes on both MLB and ticket sites. This will be Taehyung's first step onto a Major League Baseball mound, marking a rare crossover of K-pop and America’s ballpark traditions.

The honorary pitch is a staple in baseball, where a special guest (whether a performer, athlete, or public figure) delivers the ball toward home plate. It’s not scored as play but signals the beginning of the evening’s contest. For ARMY, the moment adds another stage to V’s global profile.

"History in the making, Taehyung at Dodger Stadium soon!😭🔥," an X user commented.
Notably, V’s bandmates are no strangers to the sports world. Suga is a longtime baseball fan and an NBA Ambassador, while j-hope and Jungkook have both thrown opening pitches. The club has a history of bringing high-profile names to the field. Soccer star Son Heung-min is scheduled for a similar honor on August 27. Now, fans are excited to see the Winter Bear singer stepping into the world of sports.

Others say that V's "impact" is massive and that it should be undeniable.

BTS’ Taehyung gives updates to fans, sharing baby pictures on Instagram

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS' Kim Taehyung unveiled unseen childhood photos on Instagram on Sunday, sending social media into a frenzy. The post traced his growth from a playful boy to a global music figure. The upload began with childhood frames, showing the 29-year-old spending time with family and friends.

One image featured him flashing a small “V” sign with his fingers, a pose that later defined his stage persona. Later photos shifted to his current life. The set included gym selfies showing his fitness routine, moments from his creative work, and relaxed shots alongside his BTS bandmates.

The series ended with a throwback, a picture from BTS’ Weverse live, taken on the beach the same morning. This marked the second livestream where the full group reunited after completing their military service. V captioned the post, “👶🏻 25 years later 👦🏻,” underlining his journey over the decades.

BTS’ Taehyung dropped a hint on July 28, 2025, during a Weverse audio chat, saying a “surprise” is lined up for August. Soon after, on July 31, he was unveiled as the fresh face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea for the #BestCokeEver drive.

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Tiasha
