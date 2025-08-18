“History in the making”- Fans proud as BTS’ Taehyung is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium, demand crashes ticket site

BTS’ Taehyung will be stepping onto the pitcher’s hill at Dodger Stadium this month. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on August 17, 2025, that the K-pop idol has been tapped to throw the ceremonial opening pitch on August 25, before their showdown with the Cincinnati Reds. The club shared the update on social media, writing,“ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!”They tagged the post with a purple heart emoji, a symbol closely tied to the group’s fandom. The announcement however resulted in server crashes on both MLB and ticket sites. This will be Taehyung's first step onto a Major League Baseball mound, marking a rare crossover of K-pop and America’s ballpark traditions.The honorary pitch is a staple in baseball, where a special guest (whether a performer, athlete, or public figure) delivers the ball toward home plate. It’s not scored as play but signals the beginning of the evening’s contest. For ARMY, the moment adds another stage to V’s global profile.&quot;History in the making, Taehyung at Dodger Stadium soon!😭🔥,&quot; an X user commented.KTH FACTS @KTH_FactsLINKHistory in the making, Taehyung at Dodger Stadium soon!😭🔥Notably, V’s bandmates are no strangers to the sports world. Suga is a longtime baseball fan and an NBA Ambassador, while j-hope and Jungkook have both thrown opening pitches. The club has a history of bringing high-profile names to the field. Soccer star Son Heung-min is scheduled for a similar honor on August 27. Now, fans are excited to see the Winter Bear singer stepping into the world of sports.smiley ♡ @SmileythroughLINKso excited, taehyung first pitch is going to be amazing♡ V UK @KTH_UKLINKOmgggg!! So excited for TaehyungTae Singapore @Tae_SingaporeLINKLet's go! 🥳 we are so excited for you, Taehyung!Others say that V's &quot;impact&quot; is massive and that it should be undeniable.mni.rara𐙚 @mystic7thvLINKI never doubt Taehyung impact🤌Croissant⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ 💙 @_serendipitae_7LINKNever doubt any of the tannie’s impact!. @scenery_bwiLINKFatherhyung's impact, we're so proud of him 🔥 can't wait, I'm so excitedBTS’ Taehyung gives updates to fans, sharing baby pictures on InstagramBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS' Kim Taehyung unveiled unseen childhood photos on Instagram on Sunday, sending social media into a frenzy. The post traced his growth from a playful boy to a global music figure. The upload began with childhood frames, showing the 29-year-old spending time with family and friends.One image featured him flashing a small “V” sign with his fingers, a pose that later defined his stage persona. Later photos shifted to his current life. The set included gym selfies showing his fitness routine, moments from his creative work, and relaxed shots alongside his BTS bandmates.The series ended with a throwback, a picture from BTS’ Weverse live, taken on the beach the same morning. This marked the second livestream where the full group reunited after completing their military service. V captioned the post, “👶🏻 25 years later 👦🏻,” underlining his journey over the decades.BTS’ Taehyung dropped a hint on July 28, 2025, during a Weverse audio chat, saying a “surprise” is lined up for August. Soon after, on July 31, he was unveiled as the fresh face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea for the #BestCokeEver drive.