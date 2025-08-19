"KIM TAEHYUNG, the idol of idols!"- Fans celebrate BTS V's impact as CORTIS' Juhoon credits 'Slow Dancing' for his audition stage

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 19, 2025 04:06 GMT
CORTIS
CORTIS' Juhoon sang BTS' Taehyung's Slow Dancing for his audition (Images via X/@bts_bighit & @cortis_bighit)

On August 16, 2025, Melon's latest post on social media highlighted the members' profiles of BigHit Music’s rookie group CORTIS. Among the members, Juhoon drew special attention. He revealed that his audition song as a trainee had been BTS V’s Slow Dancing.

The revelation quickly sparked excitement among fans. They saw it as another sign of Taehyung’s lasting influence on younger idols. CORTIS recently debuted as BigHit’s first new boy group in six years. It follows the footsteps of BTS and TXT. During the promotional feature, each member shared the song they performed for their first audition.

While Martin sang Justin Bieber’s Baby and James chose Shawn Mendes’ Treat You Better, Juhoon disclosed that he had picked V’s soulful track Slow Dancing.

His choice stood out not only because it reflected his admiration for Taehyung but also because it connected CORTIS directly to BTS’s musical legacy. They said that that moment proved why Taehyung is often regarded as “the idol of idols.” An X user, @Ianzthv, wrote,

"KIM TAEHYUNG, the idol of idols! Slow Dancing will always be THAT song."
Fans quickly took to social media to express their joy. Many praised Juhoon for singing a song that is a bit difficult for a trainee. Some even wished to hear Juhoon’s audition rendition of Slow Dancing.

They pointed out how meaningful it was that the BTS track had inspired him at such a crucial stage in his career.

More about CORTIS, debut journey, and BTS’s guidance

CORTIS officially made their debut this month with their track GO! from the album Color Outside the Lines. This marks BigHit Music’s return to launching a new boy group since TXT in 2019. The lineup includes Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

Each is known for their own charm and musical influences. Alongside Juhoon’s admiration for Taehyung, other members revealed BTS songs as their audition choices too. Seonghyeon sang Mic Drop while Keonho went with Dynamite. This further proves the senior group’s undeniable impact.

All five members of the New boy group (Image via X/@cortis_bighit)
All five members of the New boy group (Image via X/@cortis_bighit)

As rookies, CORTIS have also shared advice they received from BTS ahead of their debut. According to the group, the seniors reminded them to always respect and appreciate their staff. BTS emphasized that their debut is just the beginning of the journey, not the destination.

This guidance, along with the members’ open acknowledgment of BTS’s inspiration, has placed the new group in the spotlight as a group that carries both fresh talent and the weight of legacy.

V’s Slow Dancing was released in September 2023 as part of his debut solo album, Layover. It has remained a beloved track known for its gentle jazz rhythm and soulful storytelling. Now, nearly two years later, its influence continues to echo through the voices of new artists like Juhoon.

Fans can't wait to see the audition clips of the members of the newly launched group. Meanwhile, BTS members are currently in a full preparation process for their 2026 comeback.

Edited by Tiasha
