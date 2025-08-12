"Truly the best role models": Fans touched after CORTIS reveal BTS' advice on being kind to staff and embracing growth after debut

BTS passed on practical guidance to BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest act, CORTIS. On August 11, 2025, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the rookie group said the senior artists told them to value the people they work with.&quot;BTS gave us the advice to do well by the people that you’re working with, the staff. And I feel like that’s all that matters. To hit a long run, you’ve got to be good to the people around you. You’ve got to show love,&quot; Martin stated.James added,&quot;Yeah, I think in the end, we make up CORTIS, but at the same time, the staff and everyone included — they’re all part of CORTIS. It’s all a big team and big family.&quot;Juhoon recalled BTS advising that debut isn’t the final goal, continuing,&quot;Another piece of advice BTS gave us is that a lot of people may think it’s the end once you debut. But actually, the debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go. That’s been helping me a lot for where we are right now in this particular moment in time when I’m just about to debut.&quot;Fans are loving the camaraderie between BIGHIT’s two powerhouse boy bands, with one X user saying,&quot;BTS are truly the best role models a new group can have. Or any group really.&quot;minkit°⁷ ♡ @_minkitLINKBTS are truly the best role models a new group can have. Or any group reallyMany are saying that the new boy band is &quot;lucky&quot; to have BTS as their seniors and are rooting for their bond.clncttshrt.. @cleancuttshirtLINKYoung kids are so lucky to have BTS as their seniors.Edelweiss Apobangpo @EdelynS64911LINKBTSxCORTIS🫰🫰🫰Fuzz ⁷ forever with BTS @stobityeahLINKLove this shout outOthers are saying that BTS are the seniors they never had, calling them the &quot;best sunbaes.&quot;Victoria @tatamic0827LINKBTS are the seniors they never had 🥺But you know what else? They had no seniors guiding them, but they still were kind to everyone working with them 😭😭😭Poly ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @charmof7LINKThe fact that BTS didn’t have seniors to get that kind of advice from. They got it naturally.SuzzyLovesBTS⁷💜🤓(slow) | ⩇⩇:⩇⩇ ⏱︎ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @AToZ_BTS_LINKBTS the best sunbaes -- something they didn't have so much 🥺 I'm so proud to stand the right artists 🥹 that's my family 💜✌🏻CORTIS debuts with self-produced Y2K-inspired track GO!CORTIS (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)CORTIS, BIGHIT MUSIC's fresh five-member lineup, just rolled out their first track, GO!, along with a Y2K-styled music video filmed across Los Angeles streets. The release lands as a teaser for their debut record, Color Outside the Lines. The official debut date is locked for August 18 with the title track What You Want, while the full EP drops September 8, 2025.Members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho share credits in shaping the song, from composing beats to building choreography and handling video ideas. BIGHIT positions the act as a self-producing crew with hands-on involvement in each creative step.The label outlines GO! as a “minimal trap beat and sharp synth layers,&quot; which ties the EP title to the concept. Some members bring past industry work. Martin co-created ILLIT’s Magnetic, ENHYPEN’s Outside, and TXT’s Beautiful Strangers. James has crafted choreography for multiple HYBE artists, including the viral Magnetic dance.This marks BIGHIT MUSIC's first new boy group since TOMORROW X TOGETHER launched in 2019.