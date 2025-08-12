  • home icon
  • "Truly the best role models": Fans touched after CORTIS reveal BTS' advice on being kind to staff and embracing growth after debut

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:50 GMT
BTS and CORTIS (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official, @BIGHIT_MUSIC)
BTS passed on practical guidance to BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest act, CORTIS. On August 11, 2025, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the rookie group said the senior artists told them to value the people they work with.

"BTS gave us the advice to do well by the people that you’re working with, the staff. And I feel like that’s all that matters. To hit a long run, you’ve got to be good to the people around you. You’ve got to show love," Martin stated.

James added,

"Yeah, I think in the end, we make up CORTIS, but at the same time, the staff and everyone included — they’re all part of CORTIS. It’s all a big team and big family."
Juhoon recalled BTS advising that debut isn’t the final goal, continuing,

"Another piece of advice BTS gave us is that a lot of people may think it’s the end once you debut. But actually, the debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go. That’s been helping me a lot for where we are right now in this particular moment in time when I’m just about to debut."
Fans are loving the camaraderie between BIGHIT’s two powerhouse boy bands, with one X user saying,

"BTS are truly the best role models a