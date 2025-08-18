“Artistic genius”- Fans react to BTS’ Taehyung’s incorporation of Vante’s art in the latest Compose Coffee ad

BTS’ Taehyung’s new Compose Coffee advertisement, released on August 18, 2025, drew fans’ attention for more than just its visuals. Viewers quickly noticed the clever inclusion of his well-known alter ego, Vante, leading many to believe V himself played a role in shaping the ad’s production.Vante, an alternative persona of Taehyung, represents his artistic side, and he is best known for his passion for painting and photography. The character is symbolized by a minimalist abstract face sketch inside an oval, drawn in a Picasso-inspired line-art style.This signature design was subtly embedded in the new Compose Coffee campaign, a move fans hailed as genius. The ad film spans roughly one minute, blending scenes with V's own voiceover. Many praised how the ad perfectly mirrored the BTS star's identity, with one fan even describing it as:“Artistic genius.”TAEHYUNG is back @NangzTaeva5517LINK@layovermoods Artistic Genius KIM TAEHYUNG 👏Many fans celebrated the inclusion of Vante in the coffee ad.♔ @regalkvLINKThis ad has 'Kim Taehyung' written all over it. 🤭💕 V IS A COMPOSER COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V #TaehyungxComposeCoffeeTaehyung India FB | •◡• @Taehyung_india_LINKThis compose coffee ad is so Taehyung coded, it seems his vision his art his direction, him being angel for coffee needed people working till late ☕️🔥 V IS A COMPOSER COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V #TaehyungxComposeCoffee #eVeryoneisaComposer #컴포즈커피 #VStream For Taehyung @streamfortaeLINKV is the brand. Vante is back! I wouldn't be surprised if Taehyung gave ideas &amp;amp;amp; concept for the new Compose Coffee commercial just like he did for the old ad back in 2023. V was praised by the director calling him &quot;the idea bank&quot;. V FOR COMPOSE COFFEE #TaehyungxComposeCoffee💭 @velinekafkaLINKleaving a trace of vante's peculiarity on everything that he works on gotta be one of the most intellectual things taehyung has ever done and is what makes him stand out than the rest 🩶Sid seeing twice @kvtksiidLINKTaehyung is such a genius for incorporating his love for art , the addition of the vante makes the ad so beautiful🎬 @neilperrysmeLINKi really love how taehyung weaves his passions into everything he does,leaving a piece of himself in all his work. be it vante(painting,photography) cinema,music,fashion he makes sure to leave imprints of his essence,it is part of his being and it showsAbout BTS' Taehyung's recent whereaboutsOn August 18, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung unveiled his latest Compose Coffee campaign titled “V COMPOSED.”The film portrays Taehyung in various real-life settings where coffee becomes an essential companion, whether in the office dressed in sharp blazers, beside a sleeping individual, or even hugging a man from behind to supposedly symbolize coffee as a comforting embrace. Throughout the ad, he carries different Compose Coffee drinks as the voiceover narrates:“Why do people drink coffee? From morning to night, while working or resting, to be the you, you are now, how much coffee was needed so far and how much coffee will be needed in the future too? To making the you of the real you, with real coffee. The coffee of the coffees, Compose Coffee.”But V's busy schedule extends beyond advertising. On August 17, 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced that V will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25, ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Reds.The news sparked massive excitement, with both MLB and ticketing servers experiencing crashes shortly after the announcement. This will mark his first stint in the realm of baseball.Meanwhile, a day earlier, V warmed hearts with a deeply personal Instagram update. He posted a carousel of 20 pictures under the caption:“25 years later.”Taehyung shared glimpses of his childhood alongside present-day snapshots. The update also featured photos with his BTS members, including a cherished group shot from their recent beach outing. The boys had gone live on Weverse during the trip, delighting fans with real-time updates.The group's reunion marked a long-awaited event for ARMYs since all the idols completed their military enlistment in June.