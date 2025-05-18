"TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT"- Fans react as BTS V's ambassadorship fuels Compose Coffee's expansion to 3,000 stores

BTS Taehyung's ambassadorship with Compose Coffee is proving to be a game-changer for the brand. On May 18, 2025, Digital Times reported that the South Korean coffee franchise is on track to surpass 3,000 stores nationwide this year. This growth comes after Mega MGC Coffee reached the same milestone last year.

Meanwhile, Ediya Coffee, which crossed 3,000 stores in 2019, is facing performance struggles. Compose Coffee is emerging as a strong contender in the low-priced coffee market. Industry reports reveal that Compose Coffee currently operates 2,886 franchise stores across South Korea.

If the brand achieves the 3,000-store mark this year, it will be a significant accomplishment 11 years after its launch in 2014.

The brand's expansion has been rapid. The number of stores increased from 1,285 in 2021 to 1,901 in 2022 and 2,361 in 2023. This momentum continues in 2025, with the brand adding nearly 100 new locations monthly.

The success is partly credited to the strategic move of appointing V of BTS as their brand ambassador in late 2023. Since his enlistment in December, V's influence has been visible across Compose Coffee's marketing campaigns. Fans took to social media to celebrate the impact V's partnership has had on the brand. An X user, @btskthv1230, wrote:

"TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT. There has been so much recent coverage relating to Kim Taehyung's advertising power for Compose Coffee. The whole world is excited for June 10!"

Some fans even called V a "strategic genius" for signing the deal right before his enlistment. This ensured his presence remains visible across South Korea.

"KIM TAEHYUNG is a strategic GENIUS! Signing a brand deal just before enlisting that would ensure he is plastered over 2,400 stores (now 2,876 stores) and cup sleeves everywhere . He knows what he's doing!," a fan wrote.

"That's exactly why we should trust him, only him. He know what he's doing and he has smart sexy brain..," a person commented.

"He was so smart for this,and the cupsleeves basically made him a household name," an X user mentioned.

Online comments highlighted V's significant impact despite not being in the spotlight. They praised him as a brand ambassador.

"They definitely chose him with significant growth in mind! Glad you're having a great time!," an X user commented.

"This is what a good Brand Ambassador suppose to do. Companies hire brand ambassadors to make money not lose it. Many get hired, because brands think the BA gonna make them a profit; But the BA fall short and can’t hold up their part of the deal. Taehyung has proven his worth," a fan remarked.

Compose Coffee's rising success with BTS' Taehyung and more

Since Taehyung's partnership began, Compose Coffee has seen an impressive financial uptick. In 2024, the brand reported sales of 89.7 billion won and an operating profit of 39.9 billion won, marking a 1% and 8.9% year-on-year increase, respectively.

Net profit soared by 186% to 47.9 billion won, signalling the strong market pull of Taehyung's brand power. The brand's mobile app gained 2.6 million new users shortly after the announcement, with 12 million new customers recorded in just ten days.

Compose Coffee has been actively expanding its global footprint. In September 2024, it opened its first international store in Singapore, and plans for further overseas expansion are underway.

The brand also collaborated with Taehyung’s music projects. It showed his Winter Ahead music video at all its locations nationwide.

Compose Coffee's rapid growth has positioned it as a leader in the low-priced coffee market, challenging established names like Ediya Coffee. Its strategic partnership with the BTS star not only strengthened its market presence but also opened doors for global expansion.

V is currently serving the last leg of his mandatory military service. He is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

