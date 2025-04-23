“The contract is still going strong”- Fans react to latest Compose Coffee Instagram post featuring BTS’ Taehyung

On Wednesday, April 23, Compose Coffee posted a picture of BTS' Taehyung on their official Instagram page. The post featured the K-pop idol holding a cup of Compose Coffee's take-out mug with the caption "V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer". This post, which was uploaded in three parts, was also pinned to the Instagram profile of the coffee brand.
Following the same, fans were elated to see the idol's ongoing influence and the consistent flow of promotional content from Compose Coffee featuring the idol despite his currently ongoing mandatory military service. On the other hand, he was named as the brand's ambassador in December 2023. Here are a few fan reactions to Compose Coffee's latest Instagram post:
"The contract is still going strong," a fan wrote on X.
"compose coffee and Celine are getting ready to welcome their prince," said a fan on X.
"compose coffee posted a picture of taehyung and pinned it on their instagram again—looks like the contract is still on!" added another fan.
"And we cheer," commented a netizen
More fans and netizens shared their excitement over Compose Coffee's recent Instagram post featuring BTS' Taehyung.
"I was missing him in your page," added an Instagram user.
"Soon our favorite Composer will return to civilian life! I can’t wait to see what his next project will be!" said a netizen.
"OMG!!! We missed our favourite composer so much. Hope to see more of him in coming months," commented another Instagram user.
All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent solo activities
Kim Tae-hyung, or V, is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted with the boy group BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. He currently stands as one of the vocalists of the group. However, he has also established a solo career through his years in the industry.
The idol-actor has rolled out many solo tracks such as Winter Bear, Inner Child, Singularity, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, and more. However, his official solo debut was made in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover.
Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023. Regardless, he rolled out a few other tracks that were pre-recorded before his enlistment. In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, and also put forth a photobook called Type 1 around June 2024, which consisted of photos that capture the idol's moments of relaxation.
Around December 2024, he rolled out two other tracks in celebration of the winter season. He released a collaborative track called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and released another track called White Christmas, which was posthumously collaborated with the late American singer, Bing Crosby.
Taehyung is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.