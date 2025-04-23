“The contract is still going strong”- Fans react to latest Compose Coffee Instagram post featuring BTS’ Taehyung

On Wednesday, April 23, Compose Coffee posted a picture of BTS' Taehyung on their official Instagram page. The post featured the K-pop idol holding a cup of Compose Coffee's take-out mug with the caption "V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer". This post, which was uploaded in three parts, was also pinned to the Instagram profile of the coffee brand.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Following the same, fans were elated to see the idol's ongoing influence and the consistent flow of promotional content from Compose Coffee featuring the idol despite his currently ongoing mandatory military service. On the other hand, he was named as the brand's ambassador in December 2023. Here are a few fan reactions to Compose Coffee's latest Instagram post:

"The contract is still going strong," a fan wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"compose coffee and Celine are getting ready to welcome their prince," said a fan on X.

"compose coffee posted a picture of taehyung and pinned it on their instagram again—looks like the contract is still on!" added another fan.

"And we cheer," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement over Compose Coffee's recent Instagram post featuring BTS' Taehyung.

Ad

"I was missing him in your page," added an Instagram user.

"Soon our favorite Composer will return to civilian life! I can’t wait to see what his next project will be!" said a netizen.

"OMG!!! We missed our favourite composer so much. Hope to see more of him in coming months," commented another Instagram user.

Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent solo activities

Kim Tae-hyung, or V, is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted with the boy group BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. He currently stands as one of the vocalists of the group. However, he has also established a solo career through his years in the industry.

Ad

The idol-actor has rolled out many solo tracks such as Winter Bear, Inner Child, Singularity, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, and more. However, his official solo debut was made in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover.

Ad

Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023. Regardless, he rolled out a few other tracks that were pre-recorded before his enlistment. In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, and also put forth a photobook called Type 1 around June 2024, which consisted of photos that capture the idol's moments of relaxation.

Around December 2024, he rolled out two other tracks in celebration of the winter season. He released a collaborative track called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and released another track called White Christmas, which was posthumously collaborated with the late American singer, Bing Crosby.

Ad

Taehyung is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More