"This is so disrespectful"- Fans outraged as TXT supporters paint over BTS' fans' messages on former BigHit headquarters wall

On August 25, 2025, photos of BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC's former headquarters in Seoul, began circulating widely on social media, sparking heated discussions among fans. The building, once home to the group’s agency before its relocation, had long been considered a landmark site for BTS fans, ARMY. Leaving heartfelt messages on its walls dedicated to the group had become a ritual for ARMYs visiting South Korea from all over the world.The newly shared images showed a large section of the wall painted over with the color green. The area had previously been filled with messages from BTS fans. On top of the paint, TXT’s official &quot;PPULBATU&quot; characters were drawn. Besides this, several other existing messages were also covered.Words like &quot;BTS&quot; and &quot;ARMY&quot; were painted over and replaced with &quot;TXT&quot; and &quot;MOA,&quot; the name of TXT's fandom. According to X users like @7Dreamseternal and @mooniejinie, the artwork was reportedly done by a Chinese supporter of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), another boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC.The incident quickly spread across platforms as BTS fans expressed disappointment. They noted that many of the original messages had been written by international visitors who traveled across the world to visit the place.Many fans shared that the former BIGHIT building was more than just a site; it symbolized the group’s beginnings and the fans’ collective journey with them. Fans flooded social media with messages of anger and grief over the erasure of what they described as years of collective memories tied BTS' journey. One fan commented,&quot;I absolutely have nothing against txt but this is so disrespectful. I know the old bighit building is theirs too but you can't just paint over the message written by the armys. Moas should call them out too.&quot;The circulation of the photos quickly triggered an outpouring of reactions from the fans across social media. Seeing those writings written by international fans who had traveled to South Korea solely to pay tribute, painted over left many feeling hurt and disrespected.𝙱𝚊𝚖'𝚜 𝚖𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛-𝚒𝚗-𝚕𝚊𝚠 @7DreamseternalLINK@lostinthemaze07 It's TXT’s place too, but unlike BTS, they didn’t have to live there their dorms were in other locations. Also, the messages were written by many fans a long time ago, coming from all over the world. Covering them up and destroying those memories isn’t a good thing to do.˚.🎀༘⋆ @Jimochi1395LINK@7Dreamseternal I don't have problem with them writing their messages but covering the messages written by armys is so disrespectfulYeon Kimin 🐱⁷ @yeonkimin1312LINKThis is so heartbreaking.. i really feel like crying.. Its not that moas shouldn't have written there, but they shouldn't have overwritten on our messages.. they are our memories.. i feel so badThe incident continued to spark emotional responses online, as many fans voiced how the act of painting over the messages felt disrespectful not only to BTS but also to TXT themselves. Fans highlighted that the site had always been regarded as a collective space of memories, and that overwriting it undermined the spirit of both fandoms. Many stressed that messages from both fandoms could have coexisted on the walls without erasing what had already been written.rhy ☆ @taeswndrsLINKthis is so sad because tubatu would actually not like this. someone said tubatu would burn moa to keep bangtan warm, and vice versa, AND I COULDN'T AGREE ANY MORE.n a y ⁷ @NayrieLINKJust doodle something like everyone else... but painting that big green background over so many ARMYs heartfelt messages? this is really rude, painful to see. I was there a couple years ago and It felt super special, I can't imagine going there and see... GREENkimi | uaenarmy ⋆˚࿔ @foriYOUULINKi can understand why they’d add txt there but paint over the messages of army’s? that’s just straight up disrespectful imo. you could just find another place to show your lovemar𖤐⁷ @miminologyLINK@btsmonk That’s actually disrespectful to both bts and txt and the respective fandoms. This place was supposed to be safe for everyone to leave their message. Painting over other fans messages is disrespectful and shouldn’t be accepted.Former BIGHIT MUSIC HQ wall incident sparks global fan outrage as BTS continues comeback preparations in Los AngelesAmid widespread anger and grief from fans, several X users, including @itsGoraa, have reported that the new paintings are already being removed. Videos circulating on social platforms show parts of the wall being cleaned and restored.Meanwhile, according to @ARMYSTREAMSS, Chinese BTS fans have begun pressuring the individual responsible for painting over the messages. The user further noted that the person has promised to hire a cleaning service to undo the damage.Meanwhile, BTS is currently in Los Angeles, where all 7 members are working together on their long-awaited comeback album. The group reunited with fans for the first time on July 1, 2025, through a live broadcast after completing their mandatory military service.During that session, they revealed that preparations for new music are already underway and are scheduled to be released in the Spring of 2026. On August 17, 2025, the group comes live once again through Weverse.The broadcast, streaming from a beach in Los Angeles, has all 7 members of the group together. They have glimpses of their schedule and hinted at their busy work ahead. Noting that while they do take weekly rest days, they share that most of their energy is devoted to the production process.They further share that they are fully focused on the new album. Since then, the members have been sharing glimpses of their time together in Los Angeles through social media.On August 22, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) had officially renewed their contracts with the company. The news came on the same day the group opened their fourth world tour, Act: Tomorrow, with a concert in Seoul. BTS member Jin was seen attending the concert on the second day.TXT is set to take the tour overseas beginning September 9 in San Jose, California, followed by six additional cities across the United States. More international dates are expected to be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.