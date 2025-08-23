"4th gen leaders TXT are here to stay": Fans cheer as all five members renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC

On August 22, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that all five members of TXT aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, namely, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, renewed their contracts with the agency. In their official statement shared on Weverse, the company expressed appreciation for the group’s commitment.The company also emphasized their plans to continue supporting the group's musical and other activities on a global scale. With this, TXT became the second team under BigHit/HYBE after BTS to extend their contracts. They surpassed the seven-year mark that typically appear to be a challenge for K-pop groups.The announcement was also delivered personally to fans on the first night of the group's fourth world tour Act: Tomorrow in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The members expressed appreciation to their fandom, MOA, for their ongoing support, solidifying their vow to keep going as a group together. During the evening, TXT leader Soobin read aloud a handwritten letter confirming the renewal and expressing gratitude to fans for being with them since debut.The announcement that TXT were extending their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC created an explosion of happiness on social media. Fans, or MOA, welcomed the news with congratulatory messages.They highlighted how excited they were for what the future held for the group and how thankful they were to still have them together. The extension was viewed as a testament to the stability and future of the group. One fan commented:&quot;4th gen leaders txt are here to stay&quot;Messages of love and pride for the members quickly trended online, with fans sharing how much the group means to them and how deeply the renewal solidifies their place as leaders of the fourth generation of K-pop. Some expressed relief at knowing the group’s journey would continue, while others marked the occasion with enthusiastic cheers.juno @YOONAB00LINK7 MORE YEARS WITH TXT LETGOOOOnrd𖤐 @lomsobinLINKI'm in tears, I'm very glad that they extended the contract, I can't imagine my life without them 🥹𖤐 @starbbomLINKbest day ever for me terrible day for kpop stan twt who will have to keep watching my 5 thrive and be successfulIn addition to the congratulatory messages, other fans also posted more reflective and critical opinions on TXT's contract extension. While many celebrated the group's perseverance under BIGHIT MUSIC, others brought up discussions on the terms of the deal, the role of the company, and the artists' freedom. For seasoned fans, the announcement also had a nostalgic tone, reflecting how far TXT has come since their debut.saya @0x1oonaLINKare we ready for their best era yet because i knowww they were strict as hell during the negotiationslewker @greedyforbanLINKjust wishing that the terms on that renewed contract was heavily favors the members' at least. i hope it aligned to hueningkai's artistic vision this time 🙏Grace ᜊ(ᵕᵕ﹏ᵕᵕ)ヘ ࣪𖤐 @GracefulHyukaLINKI hate bighit and hybe but I’d rather see this than them getting managed by a smaller company and or having their solo projects getting managed by different companies엘 @starsbndLINKsorry it just hit me that i’ve been here since the release of their debut concept photos and now im witnessing them renew their contract togetherTXT renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, share milestone with fans at Seoul world tour kickoffOn the day of the announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement on Weverse that read:&quot;Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to announce that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have re-signed their contracts.&quot;&quot;With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has kept their promise with MOA 'to go further, for longer.' The five members expressed their gratitude, saying 'We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best,'&quot; the statement further read.👑 🎗 @koobisoftLINKi remember being there eagerly waiting for their debut album now im seeing their first contract renewal #memoriesBIGHIT MUSIC emphasized its role as a committed partner in ensuring TXT’s music and performances continue to reach audiences worldwide. They also asked fans for their continued love and support as the group moves forward.&quot;BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to provide full support to the group so the members can carry out a wide variety of activities. We will also faithfully fulfill our role as a strong partner and companion, ensuring that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's story-filled music and performances can reach audiences all around the world,&quot; the statement added.TXT shared the same news with fans during the opening night of their fourth world tour, Act: Tomorrow, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. During the concert, leader Soobin addressed the crowd of fans with a handwritten letter that read:“I’ve been waiting for this moment since before the concert began, thinking about how best to share our feelings with you. To keep the promise we made to go longer and farther together, all five of us have renewed our contracts as Tomorrow X Together. Thank you for being with us from our debut until today and as we continue into our next tomorrow.”Meanwhile, TXT has launched their fourth world tour Act : Tomorrow, kicking off with the opening concert in Seoul on August 22, 2025. A second show in the city is scheduled for the next day before the group heads overseas.Following that, the international leg will begin on September 9 in San Jose, California. The tour will feature performances across six more U.S. cities, including Newark, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Rosemont, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Additional stops are expected to be announced at a later date.