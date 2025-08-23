  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "4th gen leaders TXT are here to stay": Fans cheer as all five members renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC

"4th gen leaders TXT are here to stay": Fans cheer as all five members renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 23, 2025 11:24 GMT
TXT (Image via Weverse/TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
TXT (Image via Weverse/TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

On August 22, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that all five members of TXT aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, namely, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, renewed their contracts with the agency. In their official statement shared on Weverse, the company expressed appreciation for the group’s commitment.

Ad

The company also emphasized their plans to continue supporting the group's musical and other activities on a global scale. With this, TXT became the second team under BigHit/HYBE after BTS to extend their contracts. They surpassed the seven-year mark that typically appear to be a challenge for K-pop groups.

The announcement was also delivered personally to fans on the first night of the group's fourth world tour Act: Tomorrow in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The members expressed appreciation to their fandom, MOA, for their ongoing support, solidifying their vow to keep going as a group together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the evening, TXT leader Soobin read aloud a handwritten letter confirming the renewal and expressing gratitude to fans for being with them since debut.

The announcement that TXT were extending their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC created an explosion of happiness on social media. Fans, or MOA, welcomed the news with congratulatory messages.

They highlighted how excited they were for what the future held for the group and how thankful they were to still have them together. The extension was viewed as a testament to the stability and future of the group. One fan commented:

Ad
"4th gen leaders txt are here to stay"
Ad

Messages of love and pride for the members quickly trended online, with fans sharing how much the group means to them and how deeply the renewal solidifies their place as leaders of the fourth generation of K-pop. Some expressed relief at knowing the group’s journey would continue, while others marked the occasion with enthusiastic cheers.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In addition to the congratulatory messages, other fans also posted more reflective and critical opinions on TXT's contract extension.

While many celebrated the group's perseverance under BIGHIT MUSIC, others brought up discussions on the terms of the deal, the role of the company, and the artists' freedom. For seasoned fans, the announcement also had a nostalgic tone, reflecting how far TXT has come since their debut.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

TXT renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, share milestone with fans at Seoul world tour kickoff

On the day of the announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement on Weverse that read:

"Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to announce that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have re-signed their contracts."
Ad
"With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has kept their promise with MOA 'to go further, for longer.' The five members expressed their gratitude, saying 'We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best,'" the statement further read.
Ad

BIGHIT MUSIC emphasized its role as a committed partner in ensuring TXT’s music and performances continue to reach audiences worldwide. They also asked fans for their continued love and support as the group moves forward.

"BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to provide full support to the group so the members can carry out a wide variety of activities. We will also faithfully fulfill our role as a strong partner and companion, ensuring that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's story-filled music and performances can reach audiences all around the world," the statement added.
Ad

TXT shared the same news with fans during the opening night of their fourth world tour, Act: Tomorrow, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. During the concert, leader Soobin addressed the crowd of fans with a handwritten letter that read:

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since before the concert began, thinking about how best to share our feelings with you. To keep the promise we made to go longer and farther together, all five of us have renewed our contracts as Tomorrow X Together. Thank you for being with us from our debut until today and as we continue into our next tomorrow.”
Ad

Meanwhile, TXT has launched their fourth world tour Act : Tomorrow, kicking off with the opening concert in Seoul on August 22, 2025. A second show in the city is scheduled for the next day before the group heads overseas.

Following that, the international leg will begin on September 9 in San Jose, California. The tour will feature performances across six more U.S. cities, including Newark, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Rosemont, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Additional stops are expected to be announced at a later date.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications