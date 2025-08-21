Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, IVE win big at 2025 K-World Dream Awards: Complete winners list, blue carpet highlights, and more

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards, one of the largest annual celebrations of Korean music and K-pop, hosted some of the industry's most popular acts and newcomers. The gala ceremony at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul recognized artists in various categories, ranging from music to rookies and popularity awards.The 2025 K-World Dream Awards commenced on Thursday, August 21. The blue carpet ceremony began at 4:30 pm KST, followed by the main awards show at 6:30 pm KST.The annual event, now in its ninth year since its launch as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards in 2017, brought together leading names from the K-pop and entertainment industry. The event was broadcast to global audiences through HelloLive via a paid streaming service.Several award recipients were confirmed prior to the live broadcast. Notable winners included G-DRAGON, IU, DAY6, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, each receiving recognition in the K-World Dream Best Music Award category. During the ceremony, TXT was also announced as the winner of the ‘Global Music Artist’ Award.Full winners list of the 2025 K-World Dream Awards: TXT, Stray Kids, IU, Rosé, and more honoredThe 2025 K-World Dream Awards, on August 21, honored some of the industry’s most successful and rising artists with major wins across multiple categories. The night celebrated the established legends, from G-DRAGON, IU, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé to groups such as SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.It also spotlighted rookies like Heart2Hearts. The 2025 K-World Dream Awards' winners were selected based on a combination of digital music platform Soribada’s internal data. It also involved fan participation through online and mobile voting, as well as evaluations by industry professionals and critics.Stray Kids Chart Data @skzchartdataLINK🏆Congratulations Stray Kids for winning &quot;Boy Group Popularity Award&quot; at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards (KWDA)! STRAY KIDS DOMINATE THE 2025 KWDA #SKZat2025KWDA @Stray_Kids #스트레이키즈Here is the complete winners list at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards:Best Music Award: G-DRAGON, IU, DAY6, BLACKPINK’s RoséBest Album (Pre-announced): SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVEBest Digital Music: IUSuper Rookie of the Year: AHOF, KickFlip, Heart2Hearts, KiiiKiiiK-World Global Music Artist Award: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)Listener’s Choice: BTOB, Paul KimBest OST: HUNTRXBest Band: LUCY, Xdinary HeroesFemale Solo Popularity Award: IVE’s Jang WonyoungGroup Popularity Award: Stray Kids, UNISBest Boy Group (Popularity): Stray KidsBest Music Video: ILLIT, tripleSBonsang: ILLIT, Xdinary Heroes, NCT WISH, IVE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, QWER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)K-World Class Award: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, IVEJournalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIMK-World Dream Best All-Rounder Musician: Kang DanielK-World Dream Best Performance: CRAVITYK-World Dream New Vision Award: FIFTY FIFTY, Close Your EyesStar-studded performances, actor presenters of 2025 K-World Dream AwardsHearts2Hearts GLOBAL @theH2HGLOBALLINK🏆 Congratulations Hearts2Hearts for winning “Super Rookie Award” at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards! HEARTS2HEARTS KWDA ROTY #Hearts2Hearts3rdROTY @Hearts2HeartsThis year’s performance lineup also featured prominent K-pop groups and artists. The list included Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, BTOB, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), Kang Daniel, and CRAVITY, among others. Although the event focused on live performances and show appearances, it was especially geared towards commemorating successes within the Korean music industry.Besides musical performances, the ceremony invited some actors to be presenters. They included Byeon Woo-seok, Kang You-seok, Go Bo-gyeol, Ryu Kyung-soo, Mun Ka-young, Shin Ji-yeon, Im Soo-hyang, and Jung Yu-mi, whose presence contributed to the event's star power.For the unfamiliar, the K-World Dream Awards is South Korea's yearly music awards ceremony that honors great performances in K-pop. The show started in 2017 and was initially produced as the 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' by the digital music portal Soribada. In 2022, the ceremony resumed with new organizers and was renamed the K-Global Heart Dream Awards.Two years later, in 2024, it went through another rebranding to take on its present name, the K-World Dream Awards.