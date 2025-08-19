“They really adopted him”- Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is set to appear on Zip Daesung ft. Bigbang's 19th Anniversary Party with GD, CL, & more

On Tuesday, August 19, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi was featured in the pre-release video of Bigbang 19th Home Sweet Home Party on Zip Daesung's YouTube Channel. The footage showcased that the idol was one among several veteran celebrities in the K-pop industry, including CL, G-Dragon, actor Ko Kyung-pyo, Son Na-eun, dancer Ddigi Doni, and many others.Therefore, many were surprised to see Hoshi included in the group's anniversary party. They were also happy to learn about the idol's close and flourishing friendship with the veteran group and its members, and celebrated the same. Additionally, some fans even hilariously joked that the idol was the adopted son of the BIGBANG members. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:&quot;Oh they really adopted him HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA&quot;amoriya🍒 @rriiyyaa____LINKOh they really adopted him HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAMany fans and netizens also shared their reactions on the same.🔥athena_going to🐉in Paris @athenaonearthhLINK@Grurirangu HE IS SO ADOPTED LIKE....IT`S NOT ONLY A SAYING😭😭🔥athena_going to🐉in Paris @athenaonearthhLINKOMGGGGGGGG WHAT IN THE MULTIVERSE?!?!?!? CL AND GD...MY ABSOLUTE FAVES....HOSHI SITTING IN BETWEEN THEM?!?!??! WHAT IN THEEEEE?!?!??!? WHAT IS GOING ONNN?!?!Mina ⚡️ @letseatcookies_LINKSeriously? I would have never dreamed of this day a few years ago. My VIPxBLACKJACKxCARAT heart is so excited and happy right now.? seeing jiyong @jiyongvilleLINKVIPCARATS WE WIN YET AGAINOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the SEVENTEEN member's appearance at BigBang's 19th anniversary party.Madonna @Madonna7575LINKI just screamed when I saw it. Looking forward to meeting BB with other SVT’s members💛💎Madonna @Madonna7575LINK@athenaonearthh And when Jiyong took Hoshi by the hand I just melted, Why are they so cute??Jiggy @jigggggyLINK@athenaonearthh wow he really is the favourite dongsaeng now!ice @azulaikharLINKcrying so hard rn yall dont understandAll you need to know about Hoshi and his recent activities with SEVENTEENSEVENTEEN's Hoshi, otherwise known as Kwon Soon-young, is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Pledis Entertainment, now a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2015. He stands as the leader and a member of the group's Performance Team, which also consists of the members Dino, The8, and Jun.Following his debut with the K-pop boy group, the idol also created a subunit under the group with his fellow bandmates, DK and Seungkwan, called BooSeokSoon (BSS). In March 2018, they released their first single, Just Do It. On the other hand, he also made his solo debut in April 2021 with his first single, Spider.SEVENTEEN's Hoshi (Image via Instagram/@ho5hi_kwonIn February 2023, BSS returned with their debut single album, Second Wind, which featured the track Fighting (feat. Lee Young-ji) as its lead single. He also debuted under another subunit in February 2025 with his fellow group member, Woozi, called Hoshi X Woozi. This subunit released their debut single album, BEAM, in March 2025, which held the song, 96ers as its title track.In June of the same year, for the idol's birthday, he released his own single called, I Want You Back. On the other hand, the idol has also been involved in other activities by SEVENTEEN. In May 2025, the group released their fifth studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, to commemorate their tenth anniversary debut. The album featured the track Thunder as its lead single.Following this, Pledis Entertainment also made an announcement revealing that Woozi and Hoshi will be departing to fulfill their mandatory military service on September 15 and 16, respectively. Here's what the statement read:&quot;SEVENTEEN members HO SHI and WOOZI will be starting their mandatory military service starting this September. WOOZI is set to enlist for active duty on September 15, with HO SHI to follow on September 16. They are scheduled to participate in the “HO SHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING]” and the SEVENTEEN 5th Studio Album Yizhiyu video call fan signing as their last official activities before enlistment. &quot;Therefore, the agency concluded that no official ceremony will be held for the SEVENTEEN members' enlistment.