“From Lovely Runner to real life”- Fans in awe as Kim Hye-yoon sends coffee truck to Byeon Woo-seok at 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife set

Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye-yoon recently sent a coffee truck for Byeon Woo-seok at the 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife set, sending fans into a frenzy. On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Byeon Woo-seok shared photos of coffee and food trucks that fans sent him at the set via his Instagram Stories.One such Story included an image of the coffee truck he received from his co-actor Kim Hye-yoon. The coffee truck had supportive messages on banners for the actor and his upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife. As the photo went viral on X, fans were reminded of the final episode of Lovely Runner, where Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) sent a coffee truck to director Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) on a filming set. Fans could not hold back their excitement, highlighting that the scene turned into reality with the roles reversed.&quot;From Lovely Runner to real life, we’ve officially entered episode 16, minute 1:06:00. Buckle up girls, LR to RL about to hit THE LAST SCENE soon!!,&quot; a fan said.&quot;The story moves on, but Solsun’s quiet support remains,&quot; a user added.&quot;RYU SUNJAE SEND IM SOL COFFEE TRUCK IN DRAMA. BUT REALITY KIM HYEYOON SEND FOOD TRUCK TO WOOSEOK,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans swooned over Byeon Woo-seok's childhood photos seemingly picked by Kim Hye-yoon.&quot;HYEYOON YOU DID NOT???!!!! Usually for coffee truck from fellow actors, even when they send it with the help of their manager to contact the vendor, they still choose and send the pictures by themselves. So the baby Wooseok sticker is not the vendor's choice but hers???!!!,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Lol hyeyoonie should’ve put her pics HAHA,&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;The fact that she choose this bf coded [photo] of him from the varo calendar also the coincidence of her birthdate in that calendar hehehe,&quot; a user mentioned.Fans shared their thoughts on Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's friendship following their tvN drama together.&quot;Hyeyoon and Wooseok's friendship is beautiful and I'm glad that they stay unfazed and unbothered by the comments made by delulus and be supporting each other publicly. Uri Lovely Runner babies,&quot; a user stated.&quot;So gladdd to witness my lovely runner bbs still supporting each other in 2025. Like ik the all lovrun cast always quietly (or loudly) rooted for one another, but seeing it still happen over a year after the drama ended is such a happy moment my heart quietly bursts,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Shipping aside! i am so happy that hyeyoon and wooseok are still contacting/supporting each other and being friends after lovely runner. hoping for more interaction between you two, my favorite people. I hope your friendship last for a longtime &lt;3,&quot; a netizen mentioned.More about Lovely Runner featuring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seokKim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok (Image via X/@cjndrama)tvN drama Lovely Runner is one of the most popular shows of 2024, written by Lee Si-eun and co-helmed by directors Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop. Kim Hye-yoon played the character of Im Sol, a passionate fan of singer Ryu Sun-jae who becomes devastated when she learns about the sudden death of her favorite idol.Im Sol is given a chance to turn back time to when Ryu Sun-jae was in high school. She uses this opportunity to protect him from every harmful event that may become the cause of his death. The tvN drama is available on TVING, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and more for streaming.Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok (Image Via X/@cjndrama)In other news, Kim Hye-yoon is working on her upcoming drama Human From Today along with Park Solomon, aka Lomon. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is filming the drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, co-starring idol-actress IU. Notably, Human From Today and 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife are expected to be released in 2026.