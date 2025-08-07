  • home icon
  • “From Lovely Runner to real life”- Fans in awe as Kim Hye-yoon sends coffee truck to Byeon Woo-seok at 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife set

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 07, 2025 11:23 GMT
Kim Hye-yoon sends coffee truck to Lovely Runner co-star Byeon Woo-seok at 21st Century Grand Prince&rsquo;s Wife set (Images Via X/@cjndrama, Instagram/@byeonwooseok)
Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye-yoon recently sent a coffee truck for Byeon Woo-seok at the 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife set, sending fans into a frenzy. On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Byeon Woo-seok shared photos of coffee and food trucks that fans sent him at the set via his Instagram Stories.

One such Story included an image of the coffee truck he received from his co-actor Kim Hye-yoon. The coffee truck had supportive messages on banners for the actor and his upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.

As the photo went viral on X, fans were reminded of the final episode of Lovely Runner, where Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) sent a coffee truck to director Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) on a filming set. Fans could not hold back their excitement, highlighting that the scene turned into reality with the roles reversed.

"From Lovely Runner to real life, we’ve officially entered episode 16, minute 1:06:00. Buckle up girls, LR to RL about to hit THE LAST SCENE soon!!," a fan said.
"The story moves on, but Solsun’s quiet support remains," a user added.
"RYU SUNJAE SEND IM SOL COFFEE TRUCK IN DRAMA. BUT REALITY KIM HYEYOON SEND FOOD TRUCK TO WOOSEOK," a netizen stated.

Fans swooned over Byeon Woo-seok's childhood photos seemingly picked by Kim Hye-yoon.

"HYEYOON YOU DID NOT???!!!! Usually for coffee truck from fellow actors, even when they send it with the help of their manager to contact the vendor, they still choose and send the pictures by themselves. So the baby Wooseok sticker is not the vendor's choice but hers???!!!," a netizen said.
"Lol hyeyoonie should’ve put her pics HAHA," a fan reacted.
"The fact that she choose this bf coded [photo] of him from the varo calendar also the coincidence of her birthdate in that calendar hehehe," a user mentioned.

Fans shared their thoughts on Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's friendship following their tvN drama together.

"Hyeyoon and Wooseok's friendship is beautiful and I'm glad that they stay unfazed and unbothered by the comments made by delulus and be supporting each other publicly. Uri Lovely Runner babies," a user stated.
"So gladdd to witness my lovely runner bbs still supporting each other in 2025. Like ik the all lovrun cast always quietly (or loudly) rooted for one another, but seeing it still happen over a year after the drama ended is such a happy moment my heart quietly bursts," a fan commented.
"Shipping aside! i am so happy that hyeyoon and wooseok are still contacting/supporting each other and being friends after lovely runner. hoping for more interaction between you two, my favorite people. I hope your friendship last for a longtime <3," a netizen mentioned.
More about Lovely Runner featuring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok

Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok (Image via X/@cjndrama)
tvN drama Lovely Runner is one of the most popular shows of 2024, written by Lee Si-eun and co-helmed by directors Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop. Kim Hye-yoon played the character of Im Sol, a passionate fan of singer Ryu Sun-jae who becomes devastated when she learns about the sudden death of her favorite idol.

Im Sol is given a chance to turn back time to when Ryu Sun-jae was in high school. She uses this opportunity to protect him from every harmful event that may become the cause of his death. The tvN drama is available on TVING, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and more for streaming.

Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok (Image Via X/@cjndrama)
In other news, Kim Hye-yoon is working on her upcoming drama Human From Today along with Park Solomon, aka Lomon. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is filming the drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, co-starring idol-actress IU. Notably, Human From Today and 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife are expected to be released in 2026.

About the author
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
