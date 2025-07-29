“We are so ready for visual attack”— Fans thrilled as Park Jin-young is reported to lead new tvN drama 100 Days Of Lies alongside Kim Yoo-jung

On Tuesday, July 29, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the upcoming tvN drama, 100 Days of Lies, is expected to feature Park Jin-young and Kim Yoo-jung as the leads. The show is speculated to be released in the first half of 2026 and will be a historical K-drama set in Gyeongseong, now known as Seoul.Following Newsen's report, Park Jin-young's agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed that the actor did receive an offer for the show. However, the offer is still under review, and a confirmation on his participation in 100 Days of Lies has not yet been finalized.&quot;We have received an offer and are currently reviewing it.&quot;Regardless, the news has thrilled fans and netizens. Many took to social media to share their reaction and excitement about the possible casting of Park Jin-young and Kim Yoo-jung in the upcoming tvN drama, 100 Days of Lies. One fan tweeted:&quot;UNEXPECTEDLY DELIVERED! I’M SEATED! A WIN FOR ME! WHAT A DREAM PAIRING! we are so ready for visual attack and acting parade of these two.&quot;&quot;the vision of &quot;Double the cuteness, double the fun and proof that good things come in pairs,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;jinyoung and yoojung??? oh my god this is such an elite pairing yeorobun brace yourself we've another hit drama incoming,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Face cards?? And good actors too?? We won so bad,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens discussed how they were excited to see the two actors come together for 100 Days of Lies.&quot;I love to see a duo of acknowledged actors, you know they are going to serve,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;BLESS a pairing i never knew i needed,&quot; added a X user.&quot;Both can act, both having insane face cards, both share same birth date &amp; cherry on the top is that plot looks promising ... oh the serve is gonna be INSANE ...WE'R SO SEATED,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;god let this be true I want this pairing so badly omg they'll look so gd,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about the upcoming tvN K-drama, 100 Days of LiesAccording to Newsen, 100 Days of Life is an upcoming South Korean historical drama series set in the Korean independence army and during the Japanese colonial government. It revolves around a top pickpocket who makes a deal with the independence army and becomes a spy while entering the Japanese Government General of Korea.The role of the spy is reported to be played by Kim Yoo-jung. Additionally, Kim Hyun-joo is also speculated to be the female lead of the show. On the other hand, since Park Jin-young's participation in the drama has not yet been confirmed, the interpersonal relationships between the leads of the drama are yet to be unveiled.The show is written by Ryu Bo-ri, who is known for Do You like Brahms?, Trolley, and more. The director of the upcoming drama is Yoo In-shik, who is known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Dr. Romantic, etc.With a lot of exciting news of 100 Days of Lies doing the rounds, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting the confirmation of the same.