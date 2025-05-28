“Serving major Kdrama couple vibes!” — Fans in a frenzy over Kim Ji-won & Chinese actor Li Xian's visual pairing at THE WHOO event

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won and Chinese star Li Xian's interaction at a recent brand event garnered fans' attention online. On May 27, 2025, the two celebrities were spotted at THE WHOO event held in Shanghai, China.

Notably, in 2024, Kim Ji-won and Li Xian were announced as ambassadors of the luxury cosmetics brand THE WHOO, an LG Household & Health Care line. Additionally, many fans of the two actors were expecting their appearance at the recent event in China.

Kim Ji-won appeared wearing a long white halter neck dress, while Li Xian was also seen donning an all-white blazer suit. His ensemble also caught fans' attention as it matched the color of the Arthdal Chronicles actress.

THE WHOO ambassadors turned heads with their visuals, making many fans wish they were in a Korean or Chinese drama together. Fans on X expressed their desire to see them as an onscreen couple.

"Serving major Kdrama couple vibes!" a fan said.

"I get it why trending they actually visually look good together ok give them drama or movie to work togetherr," said a fan.

"MY KDRAMA X CDRAMA COLLIDE AGAIN YASSSSSS KIM JIWON AND LIXIAN LOOK SO RADIANT OMG CASTING DIRECTORS WHERE YALL AT??? LOOK AT THEM," wrote another fan.

Fans continued to express their delight over Kim Ji-won and Li Xian's interaction.

"ambassadors are ambassador-ing. Jiwon and Li Xian look so good tgt in one frame and from literally any angle. Love their interaction," said another user.

"GOSH, AMI I BLIND??? I actually saw Jiwon and LiXian in a frame while greeting each other," added a fan.

Some fans also expressed their excitement at the "birthday twins" at the event together, referring to the two actors' shared birthday. Li Xian was born on October 19, 1991, and Kim Ji-won's birthday also falls on the same day, but a year later in 1992.

"OMFG??????? LORD THEY FINALY MET IN ONE EVENT IN BRAND THEY BOTH GLOBAL AMBASSADOR & ALSO SAME BIRTHMONTH & DATE WOAH?!!??? OH GOD?!????" said a fan.

"no wayy the birthday twin finally in the same frame?? the kim jiwon with lixian?? what language they speakss aaaaa," wrote another fan.

"yall someone said they shared the SAME BIRTHDAY but different year.. lixian is a year older than kim jiwon. THIS IS WHAT I CALL SOULMATISM," added a netizen.

More about Kim Ji-won and Li Xian's acting careers and recent dramas

Kim Ji-won entered the entertainment industry in a supporting role in the 2011 film Romantic Heaven. In 2013, the actress gained fame through the widely known drama The Heirs, starring Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Kang Han-eul, Kim Woo-bin, and more. She has established herself as a prominent actress in the K-drama industry through several dramas like Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes, and Lovestruck in the City, among others.

In 2024, Kim Ji-won made headlines for her role as Hong Hae-in, the heiress of the Queens Group in Queen of Tears. The dramas received highly positive reviews and became the highest-rated drama in the history of tvN. With this, Queen of Tears broke the record set by Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's hit drama Crash Landing on You. As per Newsen, Kim Ji-won is reportedly in talks to appear in the upcoming medical series Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia.

Meanwhile, Li Xian debuted in a minor role in the film Feng Shui, released in 2012. His first Chinese web series was City of Fantasy, released in 2014. Li Xian showcased his acting skills as the main character for the first time in the 2017 TV series Tientsin Mystic. The actor gained worldwide fame with the romance drama Go Go Squid!, starring opposite Yang Zi.

Li Xian once again appeared with his co-star Yang Zi in the drama named Flourished Peony, which aired in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, the actor's recent drama A Love Never Lost gained massive attention among Chinese netizens when it premiered on May 13, 2025. In the series, Li Xian plays the role of an aristocratic youth, Liang Xiang. The drama, set in 1911, depicts the story of young revolutionaries’ uprising against the imperial regime.

A Love Never Lost is available on iQIYI for streaming.

