Yang Zi, a Chinese actress, has been named the official China ambassador of the MLB.

A couple of pictures of Zi, who made her big-screen debut in “Girl's Diary”, were posted on social media, where she's seen holding a baseball bat and learning a few baseball techniques.

Here's the post of MLB Life.

See you in Seattle for the All-Star Game? Chinese actress Yang Zi has been announced as the official MLB China AmbassadorSee you in Seattle for the All-Star Game? Chinese actress Yang Zi has been announced as the official MLB China Ambassador ⚾See you in Seattle for the All-Star Game? 👀 https://t.co/xaenf66d0T

"Chinese actress Yang Zi has been announced as the official MLB China Ambassador See you in Seattle for the All-Star Game?" - MLB Life

MLB Twitter fans are elated with the development.

"This is dope," commented one user.

"Cannot wait to witness this big event with #YangZi @MLBLife," said another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

"Let's go Andy Yangzi #AndyYang in MLB Seattle All-Star Game."

"She's the best actress,she's kind and talented luv her happy that she's the MLB china ambassador"

♪ @priyazimi happy that she's the MLB china ambassador 🫶🫰 @MLBLife She's the best actress,she's kind and talented 🩷 luv herhappy that she's the MLB china ambassador 🫶🫰 @MLBLife She's the best actress,she's kind and talented 🩷 luv her 😘 happy that she's the MLB china ambassador 🫶🫰

"MLB China ambassador Let’s go Andy! jiayou!"

Here are a few behind-the-scenes clips:

"#YangZi’s studio shares behind the scenes vid"

"Jiayou!!!"

Apparently, this is Yang Zi's first time playing baseball. She was seen on the sports field with full enthusiasm and paid attention to the coach's instructions.

Yang Zi is not the MLB's first international ambassador

International ambassadors are not new to baseball. In March, Daddy Yankee was named the global ambassador for 2023 Classic.

“It’s just a blessing being here,” Daddy Yankee said. “I dreamt of being at this kind of event and being part of it.

"Baseball is part of my life. Besides being the global ambassador, I just want to share this sport with the entire world.”

In 2014, Zi got a BFA from Beijing Film Academy's Performance Institute. The Southern Metropolis Daily named Yang as one of the Four Dan Actresses of the Post-90s Generation (90) in 2016.

Home with Kids (2005), Battle of Changsha (2014), Ode to Joy (2016), Noble Aspirations (2016), Ashes of Love (2018), Go Go Squid! (2019), The Oath of Love (2022) and Immortal Samsara (2022) are among Yang's notable film appearances.

