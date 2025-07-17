First Night With The Duke ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Seon-chaek & Lee Beon get their happily ever after?

On July 17, 2025, the final two episodes, 11 and 12, of First Night with the Duke were officially released. It marks the happy conclusion of Lee Beon and Cha Seon-chaek’s story.

The fantasy K-drama follows the story of a university student who unexpectedly wakes up inside a historical romance novel, The Obsessive Tyrant, that she used to read. She takes on the identity of Cha Seon-chaek (Seo Hyun), a side character.

While adjusting to this new life, she crosses paths with Lee Beon (Ok Taec-yeon), a royal with a cold temperament. They spend a night together, an event not part of the original plot. In the book, Lee Beon was meant to fall for Cho Eun-ae, the female lead.

Aware of this, Seon Chaek tries to reconnect him with Eun Ae and restore the storyline. Despite her attempts, Lee Beon’s focus stays on Seon-chaek, disrupting the novel’s original pairing in First Night with the Duke.

As of July 18, 2025, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season of The First Night with the Duke. However, the ending keeps the door open for a new arc.

First Night with the Duke episode 11: Is Lee Beon dead?

The 11th episode of First Night with the Duke kicks off with Seon-chaek relocating to Hoseondang as Lee Beon’s spouse. Yet, her new life begins with heartache as he heads to war. Though apart, his presence lingers in her mind.

Elsewhere, Lee Gyu pressures the King to step aside so he can take the throne. Meanwhile, Lee Beon is caught on the Chinese border alongside his unit. Soon, news of his death reaches Seon-chaek, along with his returned metal headpiece and a handkerchief she had once given him. Refusing to accept the loss, she sets out to find him herself.

Back at court, Lee Gyu’s plan gains momentum. With Lee Beon gone and the King’s condition worsening, his hunger for power grows. He proposes marriage to Seon-chaek, disregarding her existing vows. She turns him down outright, holding firm to her belief that Lee Beon is alive.

In another twist, Seon-chaek (who is Miss K in the fictional realm) stumbles upon an item that knocks her unconscious the moment she touches it. This artifact bridges both worlds, confirming that the women have exchanged lives.

In the climax, Lee Gyu captures Seon-chaek and her family, preparing to execute her after she spurns him. Simultaneously, Lee Beon faces the same fate at the hands of the Barbarian. But just as blades rise, time halts.

Seon-chaek wakes in Miss K’s world and reshapes the story, flipping the narrative. Though disoriented, both women find peace in their switched lives. As Lee Gyu prepares to kill Seon-chaek for betraying him, Lee Beon reappears alive in First Night with the Duke's episode 11.

First Night with the Duke episode 12: Lee Gyu’s crime is finally revealed, Lee Beon & Seon-chaek are now married with six kids

In First Night with the Duke’s episode 12, Lee Beon immediately detains all individuals linked to the Heuksa Clan, those operating under Lee Gyu, and aligned with the royal inner circle. All members involved are taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Majesty’s health begins to worsen due to prolonged exposure to poisonous incense. When he eventually regains consciousness, he mistakes Lee Beon for a ghost, having previously been told by Lee Gyu that Lee Beon had died. In a moment of guilt, he apologizes for his past decisions, including the exile of Lee Beon’s family for political power.

Elsewhere, Eun-ae is also apprehended for her role in the conspiracy. Inside the palace, every accomplice connected to the Heuksa Clan confesses their involvement. However, Lee Gyu shows no signs of remorse.

The following day, Lee Gyu is banished. Soon after, reports emerged that his boat sank in a storm during his exile journey. Before their wedding, Seon-chaek reveals to Lee Beon that they are trapped inside a fictional novel. Though confused at first, Lee Beon trusts her and says he would still choose her regardless.

The two eventually tie the knot, and their story concludes with a joyful ending. Back in the present timeline, K (now in college) realizes the story has reached its conclusion. But a sudden alert teases a sequel to The Obsessive Tyrant. Years pass. Seon-chaek and Lee Beon are now parents to six children.

On another front, Eun-ae and Soo-gyeom seem to have let go of their past and are starting afresh. In both realities, K tosses the figurine into water, while Seon-chaek locks it in a box, saying that the chapter must end to begin the next. First Night with the Duke closes with Seon-chaek and Lee Beon cherishing an intimate moment together.

What are the chances of First Night With the Duke season 2?

Based on how the First Night with the Duke wrapped up with Lee Beon and Seon-chaek getting their happy ending, major villains punished, and even the figurine sealed away, it feels like a complete story.

However, that last scene where K (the real-world character) gets a notification about a sequel to The Obsessive Tyrant strongly hints that a season 2 might be in the works. If the creators follow through on that teaser, season 2 could explore a brand-new arc, maybe with a new twist on Seon-chaek and Lee Beon’s peaceful life.

While it’s believed that Lee Gyu’s boat sank, no body was found, and his fate remains unconfirmed. Earlier in the K-drama, he even promised Seon-chaek he’d return. If that line wasn’t just for closure, season 2 might see his unexpected comeback. So while nothing’s confirmed yet, First Night with the Duke's ending is designed to leave the door open.

All 12 episodes of First Night with the Duke are accessible to stream on Viki.

