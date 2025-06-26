First Night with the Duke episodes 5 & 6 recap: Does Seon-chaek make it to the nationwide selection process for Prince Lee Beon’s future wife?

On June 25 and 26, 2025, episodes 5 and 6 of First Night with the Duke were released on Viki. The fantasy show tells the story of a college student named K (played by Seohyun), who wakes up inside her favorite historical romance book as Cha Sun-chaek.

However, things take a turn when she spends a night with Yi Beon (Ok Taec-yeon), the novel’s cold yet captivating male lead with a tragic past. Though she’s determined to pair him with the original heroine, Cho Eun-ae (Kwon Han-sol), fate keeps pulling Yi Beon back to her, changing the story’s destined romance.

First Night with the Duke's episode 4 ended with the official announcement of the launch of a royal selection to find Prince Lee’s future consort.

A surge of entries follows, with applicants including Eun-ae and Hwa-seon. Despite facing multiple setbacks, even Seon-chaek manages to reach the registration site moments before the gates shut.

First Night with the Duke's episode 5: Seon Chaek goes through the selection process to marry Lee Beon

First Night with the Duke's episode 5 starts with Seon-chaek having a meal with Lee Beon following her return to her isolated quarters. During their conversation, Seon-chaek reveals that she has submitted her name for the royal search.

She also says that someone else had originally been written as his destined partner. In response, Lee Beon remarks that if he is the main lead, he would choose Seon-chaek as his counterpart.

The two then share a heartfelt moment, holding hands and later riding on horseback together. Later, during a physician’s consultation, Seon-chaek and Lee Beon learns that her illness is not the plague, but a different condition.

Upon being asked if she had consumed anything unfamiliar, she mentions an encounter with a Westerner. Meanwhile, Seon-chaek’s family awaits her return. Lee Beon arrives carrying her in his arms, where her family greets her with relief.

During a conversation with her parents, Seon-chaek voices her intention to take part in the marriage selection. Her parents eventually agree. At the palace, Lee Beon tries to convince the Queen Mother to halt the selection process. However, his request is turned down.

The next morning, Seon-chaek arrives at the selection grounds and meets Eun-ae and Hwa-seon. The first challenge is a throwball game, which she successfully clears. Lee Beon observes the event from afar using binoculars, joined by Soo-gyeom. Upon spotting Eun-ae in the lineup, Soo-gyeom appears unsettled.

Seon-chaek clears two more tests (archery and crockery balancing) alongside Eun-ae and Hwa-seon. Meanwhile, Lee Beon begins digging deeper into the foreigner’s involvement. The next challenge asks participants to increase the value of 10 nyang within two days.

The First Night with the Duke's episode 5 concludes with a notification from The Obsessive Tyrant’s digital page, informing readers that a revised version of the story (likely focusing on the arc of Lee Beon and Seon-chaek) will be released soon.

First Night with the Duke episode 6: Lee Beon investigates the Westerner's link

First Night with the Duke's episode 6 opens with Lee Beon unexpectedly running into Soo-gyeom, who appears intoxicated. In his drunken state, Soo-gyeom urges Lee to marry Seon-chaek, admitting his feelings for Eun-ae.

Shortly after, a royal guard informs Lee Beon about the possible location of the Westerner connected to earlier events. Acting on the tip, Lee tracks down the foreigner and interrogates him regarding any ties to the Do family. However, the man refuses to disclose anything.

The following day, Seon-chaek heads to the marketplace to complete the ongoing selection challenge, raising the value of 10 nyang. Meanwhile, Hwa-seon avoids the task by delegating her responsibilities to others.

Elsewhere, Lee Beon crosses paths with Hwa-seon, and she invites him inside her quarters. There, they have a conversation over tea, and then she displays various antique items to him.

Lee Beon notices some of the objects originate from the West and grows suspicious. One particular item catches his attention, and he decides to take it for further inspection behind her back.

During their interaction, Hwa-seon claims that Seon-chaek was physically involved with a Westerner. Lee Beon, however, dismisses the claim and shows no sign of believing it.

Meanwhile, Seon-chaek purchases a pair of bracelets believed to bring good fortune. Later that night, Lee Beon, alone in his palace, reflects on his first night with Seon-chaek.

The next day, the results of the “10 nyang challenge” are revealed, with Seon-chaek named among the winners. That evening, Soo-gyeom meets Eun-ae. She acknowledges his feelings but asks him to wait, explaining that she is currently participating in the selection at her father’s request.

At the final stage of the bride selection, Seon-chaek, Eun-ae, and Hwa-seon are announced as the finalists. During the concluding dinner with the Mother Lady, Hwa-seon accuses Seon-chaek of having romantic ties with a Westerner and suggests she be disqualified.

Lee Beon intervenes, revealing that the foreigner is linked to the Do family. The Mother Lady collapses from shock, prompting the Majesty to suspend the selection process officially.

As events unfold, an unidentified person pushes Seon-chaek into the water. The First Night With the Duke episode 6 concludes with Lee Beon diving in to rescue her, ending with a kiss between the two.

First Night with the Duke is available to stream on Viki. The next episodes, 7 and 8, will be released simultaneously on July 2 and 3!

