The First Night With the Duke episodes 1 & 2 recap: How did Seon-chaek end up sleeping with Lee Beon?

The First Night with the Duke premiered on Viki on June 11, 2025, with its second episode airing the following day. The series centers around a modern-day college student, referred to only as “K,” who suddenly wakes up within the world of her favorite period romance novel.

In The First Night with the Duke, she finds herself inhabiting the role of Cha Seon-chaek, a noblewoman from a privileged household within the book. Initially, Seon-chaek (played by Seo Hyun) hopes to live quietly on the margins, content to witness the storyline progress as written and return to reality once it concludes.

However, her careful plan unravels after she unexpectedly ends up sleeping with Lee Beon (an obsessively intense main male figure) while under the influence of alcohol. Lee (Ok Taec-yeon) is a skilled warrior with regal roots and a sorrowful past, who also happens to be a prince admired by the King.

What begins as a single unexpected encounter soon shifts everything. Following their surprising “first night,” Lee Beon becomes enamored with Seon-chaek and insists on making her his bride.

This unexpected turn significantly diverges from the original plot, where Beon was destined to fall for Jo Eun-ae (Kwon Han Sol), the story’s intended heroine.

Despite Seon-chaek’s attempts (while still under K’s control) to realign the narrative and reunite Beon with Eun-ae, he repeatedly returns to her instead, altering the novel’s core storyline in The First Night with the Duke.

The First Night with the Duke episode 1: Seon-chaek wakes up beside Lee Beon

The opening chapter of The First Night with the Duke portrays the romantic bond between Jo Eun-ae and Lee Beon, the very scenes K had been engrossed in reading.

Soon after, the frame shifts to K expressing irritation at the story’s ending before drifting off to sleep. Upon waking, she’s stunned to find herself in the body of Cha Seon-chaek, daughter of Cha Ho-yeol and Yun Deok-jeong, living within the book’s universe.

Though initially in disbelief, she starts relishing the opulent lifestyle of the fourth-ranked noble lady, especially when contrasted with her grim existence outside the novel. She observes the sweet dynamic between the male lead, Lee Beon, and the female lead Eun-ae. However, elements start deviating from the source material.

Fully aware of every key twist, including how Do Hwa-seon harbors jealousy toward Eun-ae and persistently belittles her, Seon-chaek chooses to stay on the sidelines while subtly protecting Eun-ae from behind the scenes.

During one such event (a royal celebration), Seon-chaek, along with Hwa-seon and other attendees, becomes inebriated after sipping champagne. The following morning, she wakes up next to Lee Beon, the icy yet desirable royal favored by the monarch. This hints at a night spent together in The First Night with the Duke.

The First Night with the Duke episode 2: Lee Beon falls in love with Seon-chaek at first sight, sends a wedding proposal to marry

The First Night with the Duke's episode 2 begins with K, now Seon-chaek, attempting to piece together the events from the previous evening. She gradually recalls that after getting intoxicated, she encountered Lee Beon and, in her tipsy state, kissed him boldly, claiming she knew everything about him.

She spoke to him in a way no one ever had before, leaving a deep impression on Lee Beon. That moment sparks his instant affection for her. It’s only then that Seon-chaek realizes they had spent the night together.

The following morning, Seon-chaek quietly sneaks out of the residence to avoid drawing attention. As she tries to slip out unnoticed, she bumps into Eun-ae, who offers to make her a remedy for her hangover.

Seon-chaek joins her and subtly asks whether Eun-ae has ever come across Lee Beon. Eun-ae replies no, which leads K to the realization that her involvement has unintentionally prevented the original meeting between Eun-ae and Lee Beon.

Elsewhere, Lee Beon reaches a firm conclusion. He intends to wed Seon-chaek, as he has fallen for her. He informs his father, the sovereign, that he will not be able to accompany the diplomatic mission, as he now wishes to marry.

The monarch consents but adds that he may wed and then join the envoy journey after three months. A formal marriage proposal is soon delivered to the Seon-chaek household.

During a private meeting with Lee Beon, Seon-chaek confronts him and questions the reason behind his decision. He replies that since they spent a night together, it is now a duty they must uphold.

When Seon-chaek declines the idea of marriage, he warns her of the consequences. He tells her that if she turns him down, not just she but her entire family would lose their noble titles and governmental standing. If she betrays him, she could bring disgrace upon three generations of her lineage.

Determined to cancel the engagement, Seon-chaek devises multiple tactics she assumes men dislike. Despite her antics, Lee Beon remains unmoved. Later, as she prepares to secretly escape during the night, she crosses paths with two burglars.

Before things escalate, Jung Su-gyeom (Lee Beon's only close companion) rescues her. Seon-chaek finds herself drawn to him, as she has always had a soft spot for supporting roles.

Jung Su-gyeom (Seo Bum-june) then indirectly invites her to the Seonum Club by offering to take her out for drinks. Just as things seem to warm up between them, Lee Beon suddenly appears and intervenes, cutting the moment short.

The First Night with the Duke is a 12-episode series that airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Episode 3 is scheduled to release on June 18 on Viki.

