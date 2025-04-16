"Excited for the SoshiPM collab" – Internet reacts as 'The First Night With the Duke' teaser drops with Seohyun and Taecyeon ahead of June release

On April 16, 2025, KBS2 revealed the initial teaser poster of The First Night With the Duke. It features Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and 2PM’s Taecyeon sharing a quiet embrace under a twilight-toned sky.

Moreover, the network also dropped the official release date of its latest romantic fantasy series, which is set to release on June 11, 9:45 pm KST. Following both updates, fans are especially excited to see the chemistry between the two K-pop idols in the lead roles. Reflecting the same, one fan shared:

"Excited for the SoshiPM collab I never thought to happen😂 Taecyeon in sageuk😋🤤," an X user commented.

Fan comment on The First Night With the Duke's update (Image via X/@OK_di_)

The First Night With the Duke's release had been postponed earlier due to filming-related issues. Earlier, the project faced public criticism after a shoot at Byeongsan Seowon, a heritage-listed Korean site, caused physical damage.

Reports stated that nails were allegedly inserted into the heritage-listed building's wooden structure to install production materials. Following the backlash, KBS confirmed that all clips filmed at the location had been removed and offered an official apology.

New footage was captured at alternative venues, and the production team has stated that stronger precautions are now in place. Following the release of The First Night With the Duke teaser poster, online users have shared various reactions across social platforms.

"This teaser photo is already stealing my heart . It’s so pretty and dreamy 🥰💜🩷," a netizen said.

"Oh the poster is gorg," a user mentioned

"Seo Beautiful 💜," another fan added.

Many are expressing anticipation as the drama nears its premiere.

"2PM bias 🤝🏻 SNSD bias. Unexpected tandem 💯 Tbh my teenage self didn't see it coming 🥰," a fan remarked.

"I can't wait 🫠!," a viewer noted.

"Looking forward and really excited right now," a person noted.

More about The First Night With the Duke

The First Night With the Duke's plot follows a university student (played by Seohyun) who unexpectedly wakes up inside a fictional romance story, occupying the role of a lesser-known side character.

After an unplanned night with the story’s most intense male protagonist, her journey takes a sharp turn, which sets off uncharted developments. Taecyeon plays Yi Beon, a royal descendant in the fictional story. After the student takes over Cha Sun-chaek’s body, she unexpectedly shares a night with Yi Beon, shifting the course of the tale from what was originally written.

Producers shared that the drama will explore shifts in timelines, identity, and unexpected consequences, triggered by one character’s sudden shift from obscurity to central importance in the plot.

"We want to realize the fantasy of escaping from this life that modern people have through this romance and the alternative plan of permeating each other across time and space, dimensions, and fate," the production team stated (via Joy News).

They added:

"We hope you enjoy the huge butterfly effect that occurs due to the extra's deviation."

The fantasy-laced love story is helmed by directors Lee Woong-hee and Kang Soo-yeon, with writing by Jeon Sun-young. Additional previews and promotional material are expected to be unveiled ahead of the premiere.

The First Night With the Duke is set to broadcast every Tuesday and Wednesday beginning June 11, 2025, on KBS2.

