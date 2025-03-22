Heritage structure damaged during filming of KBS' The First Night With the Duke; South Korean NHA issues new guidelines for filming

In a recent controversy, KBS was criticized for damaging a historical site while filming its upcoming drama, The First Night With The Duke. On March 21, Dispatch reported that the National Heritage Administration of South Korea has introduced new guidelines for media houses filming at heritage locations. This update came after the Byeongsan Seowon Confucian Academy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Andong, was damaged in December 2024.

Ad

The filming crew of the KBS drama reportedly attached props to ten pillars of the Mandaeru Pavilion at Byeongsan Seowon. New nails were inserted into existing holes in the pillars, which exerted additional pressure on the structure. According to the Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization Act, this comes under damage claims to the heritage property. The National Heritage Administration stressed the importance of the guidelines:

"These guidelines have been established to share key considerations for permitting filming activities within cultural heritage sites and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."

Ad

Trending

Under the new guidelines, the filming crew must submit a permit application, an activity plan, and a pledge to the relevant local government at least 15 days before filming begins. The guidelines also state that the personnel need to be someone who holds expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, history, and archaeology or is a cultural heritage interpreter affiliated with local governments.

Additionally, bans have been imposed on making modifications to existing structures, using open flames, and causing inconvenience to visitors. Measures for protecting local flora and fauna have also been outlined.

Ad

Ad

According to HeraldPop, the incident was reported by an individual referred to as "A." Following the report, the NHA surveyed the site of the KBS drama's filming and found the claims to be true. The Andong City Council, along with the National Heritage Administration, investigated the matter.

On January 2, KBS issued a formal apology following the investigation as the controversy began to gain traction. The channel further explained that drama officials are in touch with the heritage administration team to ensure that no such mishaps happen again. KBS concluded the apology by reaffirming its commitment to preventing similar incidents through stricter measures.

Ad

What is the plot for KBS' The First Night With The Duke?

Ad

The First Night With The Duke is a historical fiction time travel drama from KBS. It follows university student K, who finds herself in her favorite historical novel as Cha Seon-cheok, a minor character. She ends up spending one night with the male lead, Lee Beon, a man from a noble family favored by the royal family. He is enamored by Cha Seon-cheok and forgets all about Cho Eun-ae the female lead in the story.

The First Night With The Duke is adapted from a webtoon of the same name by author Hwang Do Tol. Seo Hyun and Ok Taecyeon play the leads in this drama. The drama will air for 12 episodes every Wednesday and Thursday starting in June 2025. However, a fixed date has not yet been unveiled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback