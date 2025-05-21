From Twelve to The Last Summer: KBS reported to launch a new lineup of weekend dramas

South Korean channel KBS has announced a revamp in its drama lineup for 2025, in order to keep the momentum going and further encourage viewer participation. This was reported by IZE News on May 21.

According to the report, KBS will be changing the lineup of dramas like Twelve, Eunsoo's Lucky Day, Last Summer, and My Beloved Thief. They will now be airing on weekends to "enrich viewers' weekend at home." This change will take place after The First Night with the Duke starring Girls' Generation's Seohyun and 2PM's Taecyeon airs from June 11 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Wednesday–Thursday slot will be temporarily suspended as the new dramas move to the weekend slot in later weeks.

A strategy is currently being chalked out by the channel. A confirmation from the channel is awaited on the revamped airing schedule for the drama.

"KBS plans to operate a flexible programming strategy that goes back and forth between weekdays and weekends. We are currently in the final stages of discussions regarding the programming lineup, broadcast date, and time," an official from KBS said, according to IZE.

All you need to know about the dramas that will be affected by KBS' upcoming lineup for the weekend

Dramas like Twelve, Eunsoo's Lucky Day, Last Summer, and My Beloved Thief will see a change in their initial air dates. Twelve will premiere on August 23, Eunsoo's Lucky Day will premiere in September, Last Summer will air from November, and My Beloved Thief will air from January 2026. A confirmed release date and airing schedule for these dramas is awaited, as KBS finalizes its plans to revamp the airing schedule.

Twelve is a fantasy fiction drama that features an ensemble cast consisting of Ma Dong-suk, Seo In-guk, Lee Joo-bin, Ko Kyu-pil, and Kang Mi-na, among others. It follows a group of 12 angels who possess powers akin to different animals' strength. They descend on Earth to save humanity against negative forces and demons.

Eun Soo's Good Day follows a housewife who gets into dealing drugs and a teacher who moonlights as a drug dealer to sell drugs to students from prestigious families. The two join hands and eventually face a detective. The drama stars Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang as the leads.

Last Summer is a romance drama about a man and a woman who lose contact after a fateful summer. Their reunion is painful as secrets from the past are unveiled. This drama stars Lee Jae-wook and Choi Seung-eun in the lead.

My Beloved Thief (Dear Bandit) is a historical romantic comedy about a woman who becomes a thief, and invites a country-wide search for her. She changes her identity while stealing, further adding to the confusion. The drama stars Nam Ji-hyun and Moon Sang-min as the leads.

Some of these dramas had previously been allotted the weekend slot. Hence, it remains to be seen what changes KBS brings with its reported change in the timings. This is the second time this year that the channel has announced a change. Earlier, the channel had reported a change in March 2025.

