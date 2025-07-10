First Night with the Duke episodes 9-10 recap: Is Eun-ae helping Lee Gyu to kidnap Seon-chaek? Will Lee Beon be able to save the love of his life?

Episodes 9 and 10 of First Night with the Duke were released on Viki on July 9 and 10, 2025, respectively. The K-drama follows the story of a university student named K (Seo Hyun), who enters the world of a historical romance novel. She assumes the identity of Cha Seon-chaek, a side character in the story.

Within the altered timeline, Seon-chaek meets Lee Beon (TaecYeon), a royal descendant and the male lead in the original novel. After spending a night together, Lee Beon's emotional focus shifts permanently. Seon-chaek attempts to redirect the story by connecting Lee Beon with Cho Eun-ae, the original female lead of the novel.

Despite Seon-chaek’s efforts, Lee Beon repeatedly gravitates toward her. And his intended storyline with Eun-ae is no longer intact. In episodes 9 and 10, Eun-ae partners with Lee Gyu to abduct Seon-chaek, and Lee eventually ends up rescuing Seon-chaek in the end.

First Night with the Duke episode 9: Eun-ae is discreetly assisting Lee Gyu with Seon-chaek's abduction

At the start of The First Night with The Duke episode 9, Seon-chaek is abducted and held in a forest cabin by a man acting on orders to kill her. During a moment of distraction, Seon-chaek stabs his leg and escapes. She reaches the town drum and raises the alarm.

Lee Beon locates her just in time to prevent the attacker from strangling her. She loses consciousness and pleads, before fainting, that the attacker should not be killed. Lee Beon complies and imprisons the man.

Seon-chaek is brought home. The physician confirms she is physically unharmed and only fainted from the trauma. Public discussion grows around the kidnapping. Meanwhile, Su-gyeom begins to doubt Eun-ae after identifying the kidnapper from a prior rendezvous with her.

Eun-ae downplays the suspicion and distracts Su-gyeom by offering tea and talking to him. While waiting, he finds suspicious papers under her table and leaves abruptly. Meanwhile, Lee Beon investigates the origin of the deceptive letter that led to Seon-chaek’s kidnapping. It leads to a connection with Eun-ae’s father’s company. Before he can investigate further, the Majesty calls for him.

Later that night, Eun-ae assists in the attacker’s escape from his cell, only to kill him herself. After the murder, Lee Gyu encounters Eun-ae and proposes an alliance, helping her remove the body.

Elsewhere, Lee Beon is shown executing the former prime minister on Majesty's orders, who pleads for time to attend his daughter’s wedding. Lee Beon carries out the king’s order without delay.

Meanwhile, Seon-chaek and Lee Gyu sit together after she witnesses him standing in the rain at the temple, where Lee Gyu brings up memories she doesn’t recall. At the end of the First Night with the Duke episode 9, Seon-chaek and Lee Gyu return from the temple, and they come across the attacker’s corpse in public. Lee Gyu subtly hints that Lee Beon may be behind it.

First Night with the Duke episode 10: When Seon-chaek marries Lee Beon

In the First Night with the Duke episode 10, Lee Beon cautions Seon-chaek to evade contact with Lee Gyu. In the next scene, Lee Gyu meets Eun-ae and instructs her to continue acting as Seon-chaek’s friend while secretly gathering information.

Su-gyeom later confronts Eun-ae about a letter found at her residence. She admits her role in Seon-chaek’s abduction and confirms her connection with Lee Gyu. Despite having personal feelings for her, Su-gyeom refuses to support her actions.

The next day, Majesty summons Lee Beon and accuses him of hiding the prime minister’s death. Lee Beon acknowledges the accusation, but the Majesty does not accept the apology. The former prime minister has been brought to the court, and the Majesty then orders Lee Beon to execute him.

However, Lee Beon hesitates. So, Lee Gyu intervenes and kills the prime minister himself in front of the court. Subsequently, Su-gyeom’s father, revealed to be working with Lee Gyu, instructs his son to sever ties with Lee Beon. Su-gyeom, disturbed by the directive, discloses the information to Lee Beon, including Eun-ae’s betrayal. In response, Lee Beon confronts Eun-ae and imprisons her in the palace dungeon.

As calls for Lee Beon’s execution intensify within the court, Seon-chaek approaches Lee Gyu to request his help in preventing the execution. Lee Gyu agrees and advises the Majesty to send Lee Beon to the Chinese border instead, where barbarian threats have escalated. The King approves the plan.

Before his departure, Seon-chaek organizes a private marriage ceremony. She and Lee Beon get married without a public announcement. The following day, Lee Beon departs for the border under royal command. In the First Night with the Duke episode 10 ending, Seon-chaek, emotionally affected by his departure, decides to travel to Hoseondang.

The finale of First Night with the Duke will be available to stream on Viki on July 17, 2025.

