"WE WERE ROBBED" - Head Over Heels fans disappointed over Cho Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun's edited out viral kissscene

On July 31, 2025, tvN released a behind-the-scenes video of its drama Head Over Heels on its official YouTube channel. The footage, over 22 minutes long, features various candid moments from the shoot, including a notable scene that drew strong reactions from fans.Among the clips was an intimate scene between the lead actors Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo, filmed inside a classroom setting with the characters in school uniforms. The scene appeared noticeably different from what was shown in the final cut of the drama, suggesting it had been edited out of the aired episode.The revelation sparked an emotional response from viewers, with many expressing surprise and disappointment that the moment was excluded from the series itself. One fan of Head Over Heels wrote,&quot;THIS IS THE KISS?? THE WAY THEY WERE SO INTO IT, THE HAND PLACEMENT AND HIS RED EARS IS SO INSANE OF THEM WE WERE ROBBED&quot;Many pointed out the intensity and chemistry between Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo in the unreleased footage, questioning why such a pivotal moment was excluded from the final cut.&quot;WE WERE PLAYED BY THE ANGLE AND CUTS!!! GYEONSEONG WERE SO INTO THE KISSING SCENE ON THE MAKING FILM&quot; said another fan.&quot;The behind the scene is way much more intense than the one is aired OMFG HOW ABOUT MY SANITY ?!&quot; shared a viewer on X.&quot;THEY KISSED LIKE THAT FOR REAL?!?!?! THE RATED 16+ WE WERE WAITING FOR SINCE BEGINNING? BUT DID IT GOT AIRED LIKE THIS IN ITS FULL GLORY? NO. WHY? COZ HOH MAKERS AND TVN THOUGHT ITS FUN TO TEASE US.&quot; read a comment on X.As the behind-the-scenes clip went viral online, garnering over a million views, fans continued to share their thoughts on the kiss scene. From praising the emotional depth of the moment to acknowledging the likely reasons behind its omission, Head Over Heels fans flooded social media with their reactions.&quot;Damn i didn't expect yihyun and youngwoo to actually kiss KISS like these are real freaking kisses but the cut that made in didn't have actions like these probably cuz they're still highschoolers in the drama&quot; posted this netizen.&quot;Not their bts got viral (deserve)&quot; said this netizen.&quot;OMG 1.1M VIEWS ALREADY?! ARE YOU SEEING THIS CHOO YOUNGWOO AND CHO YIHYUN THIS KISS WILL GO DOWN IN THE HISTORY OF K-DRAMA KISSES&quot; mentioned one viewer of Head Over Heels.&quot;I understand why this was cut from the aired scene, because they were still wearing school uniforms, which means it should be innocent and all, but the kiss here isn't an innocent kiss, though it's also not a passionate kiss. This is a kiss full of love, you can really feel the longing between the two of them&quot; read a comment on X.Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo lead mystical romance Head Over Heels, a tale of fate and first loveHead Over Heels (견우와 선녀) is a 2025 South Korean television series adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Ahn Su-min. Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo, Cha Kang-yoon, and Choo Ja-hyun star in leading roles.In the series Head Over Heels, Cho Yi-hyun portrays Park Seong-a, a high school student who leads a double life. By day, she’s an ordinary student; by night, she secretly works as a shaman under the alias Fairy Cheonji, concealing her identity by partially covering her face. As Fairy Cheonji, she is well-known and constantly sought after by clients seeking guidance on their future, health, fortune, and other concerns.One evening, she meets Bae Gyeon-woo, played by Choo Young-woo. He visits her with his grandmother. Seong-a instantly falls for him, but is shaken when she discovers that he is fated to die within the next 21 days. The very next day, Gyeon-woo transfers into her school and joins her class, prompting Seong-a to make it her mission to change his fate. However, her task is complicated by Gyeon-woo’s deep-seated resentment toward shamans, rooted in his past experiences. Making it difficult for Seong-a to navigate both her growing feelings and her hidden identity.Head Over Heels aired on tvN from June 23 to July 29, 2025, and is now available for streaming on TVING in South Korea and on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions.