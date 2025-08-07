'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' starring Yoon-A and Lee Chae-min: Release schedule, airtime, cast, and all you need to know

  • home icon
By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:56 GMT
Still from Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (Image Via X/@cjndrama)
Still from Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (Image via X/ @CJnDrama)

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, starring Yoon-A of SNSD and Lee Chae-min, has been confirmed for an August 2025 release. The drama follows the story of Chef Yeon Ji-young (depicted by Yoon-A), trained in France and known for her fine dining cooking skills, who is surprisingly sent back in time to a hot-tempered tyrant, Lee Heon (played by Lee Chae-min).

Lee Heon is known for his sensitive food taste and is strict about his rich food preferences. One day, he happens to eat Yeon Ji-young's handmade meal and decides to hire her as a chef at the royal palace.

Netflix describes Bon Appétit, Your Majesty as:

“Blending rich visuals, palate-pleasing food cinematography, and sharp-witted romantic tension, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a survival love story with bite. Directed by Chang Tae-yoo (My Love from the Star), the series marks another standout addition to Netflix's lineup of must-watch Korean dramas.”
The drama promises a potential love story between Lee Heon and Yeon Ji-young as they navigate their lives at the palace. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is confirmed to be aired on Saturday, August 23, 2025, on tvN, TVING, and Netflix. It is scheduled to air two episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST.

Cast of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Yoon-A, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-ha, and more

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is an upcoming time travel drama set in the Joseon era, where a modern-day chef gets stuck in a cruel king's palace. I'm Yoon-a, or Yoon-A of Girls’ Generation, will portray chef Yeon Ji-young's character, who is at the peak of her career. She is known for her bright personality and is set to begin her position as the head chef at a Parisian restaurant with a 3-Michelin-star rating.

Yeon Ji-young participates in an esteemed culinary tournament and wins it through her skills. However, fate has different plans for her. She finds herself traveling back in time and bumping into Lee Heon, the young king of Joseon. The arrogant king is portrayed by Lee Chae-min, known for his shows like Hierarchy.

Yoon-A as Yeon Ji-young in &#039;Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty&#039; (Image via X/ @tvingdotcom)
Yoon-A as Yeon Ji-young in 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' (Image via X/ @tvingdotcom)

Lee Heon has a remarkable judgement about food- he is able to differentiate between the taste of a dish even if it's changed due to the weather. When Lee Heon meets Yeon Ji-young and learns about her culinary skills, he takes her to the palace, where she presents amalgam cuisine to him.

Meanwhile, Kang Han-na is set to illustrate the character of Kang Mok-joo, a concubine who has deep desires to have the power of the palace in her hands. Kang Mok-joo is determined and filled with talents, and when she sets a goal, she accomplishes it, no matter what. Her passion for her goals may create a huge ruckus in the palace.

Choi Gwi-hwa will depict the character of Prince Je-san, who is known for his cruel and hedonistic personality. He does not think twice before removing people out of his way, even if it means taking their lives just to fulfill his desire. Je-san is looking for a way to take Lee Heon’s position.

Lee Chae-min as Lee Heon in &#039;Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty&#039; (Image via X/ @tvingdotcom)
Lee Chae-min as Lee Heon in 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' (Image via X/ @tvingdotcom)

Actress Seo Yi-sook will play Queen Dowager Inju, who lost her husband and son and is now in an authoritarian position in the royal family. Queen Dowager Inju was the one who gave Lee Heon the position of king, but his changing behavior is making it difficult for her to handle the kingdom.

On the other hand, Im Song-jae, played by Oh Eui Sik, is Lee Heon’s advisor and a trustworthy figure for him. However, Im Song-jae uses him to remove his own competitors from the way. Im Song-jae receives support from the king, but everyone is aware of his power-hungry personality.

Notably, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will release on August 23, 2025, on Netflix and tvN.

